Meeker County Sheriff Searching for Missing Bell
LITCHFIELD (WJON News) - The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating a historic church bell. Officials at the Swan Lake Cemetery in Dassel noticed the bell was missing on October 15th. The bell was housed in a small chapel in the cemetery, on the site...
Elk River Man Charged With Solicitation of a Child
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - An Elk River man has been caught in a solicitation of a child sting out of Stearns County. Forty-five-year-old Kyle Barton has been charged with three felonies involving sexual conduct with a child. According to the charges, an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human...
Today Might Just Be The Worst Day Driving In Central Minnesota…Here’s Why
So we are on day 3 of snow falling here in Central Minnesota. We've seen the temps fall below freezing during the nights, and with not much salt and sand on the roads, compared to later in the season I'm thinking we are going to have overconfident drivers hitting the roads today.
The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.
Princeton Picks Up Grant
PRINCETON (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced 34 communities will benefit from over $20 million in Small Cities Development Grants. Among the recipients, Princeton will receive $600,000 to help with a planned road construction project. City officials say the money will be used to help reconstruct a...
Sun Country Announces 15 New Summer Destinations from MSP
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Sun Country Airlines has announced 15 new nonstop routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport begining this coming summer. Sun County says its summer schedule will connect us to Colorado Springs' mountains, the Jersey Shore, Kansas City barbecue, the Black Hills, and Lousiville's bourbon country. The nonstop...
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks In Minneapolis This Saturday (November 19th)
A 'glow party' is coming to Minneapolis' Target Center this weekend when the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live show comes to town! There will be two shows on Saturday, November 19th with a matinee and evening performance scheduled. The new show features all of the favorites from the Hot Wheels...
State Girls Swimming/Diving Prelim Results
Many area swimmers and divers participated in the Class A and AA State preliminaries and semifinals at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center Thursday. Sartell-St. Stephen diver Hailey Westrup placed 3rd in the semifinals of 1-meter diving at the Class AA State Tournament with 285.3 points. In the Class A diving preliminaries CeCe Woods of ROCORI placed 5th and is also 5th in the semifinals. ROCORI's Katelyn Motter placed 23rd in the prelims.
Eden Valley-Watkins Football Excited for State Semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium
The Eden Valley-Watkins football team is 11-0 and will play 11-0 Chatfield High School in the Class 2-A State Tournament semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium Friday at 11:30 a.m. The Eagles head coach is Adam Tri. He joined me on WJON. Tri says when the team closed out Sauk Centre in the State Quarterfinals last week 14-7 there was a lot of joy and relief when they realized they were headed to U.S. Bank Stadium. He says the team has put in a lot of work in going back to the summer.
ROCORI Falls To Simley In State Football Tourney Semifinal
The ROCORI Spartans saw their season come to an end with a 17-16 loss to Simley in the Class AAAA State Football semifinals Thursday at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Spartans season ends with a 9-3 record. Simley started the scoring with a ten play, 91 yard drive that...
Was this Griddy Minnesota Vikings Moment Hall of Fame Worthy?
It's only a few days after the Minnesota Vikings made a comeback to beat the Buffalo Bills in OT 33-30 and many of us fans are finally feeling a normal heart rate again, maybe. It's rare to a Vikings fan to win in such fashion, with so many great comeback plays. It was a well watched game and one that many are tweeting, was the game of the season and had the catch of the season by Justin Jefferson:
