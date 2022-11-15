ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnetonka, MN

The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
HOLDINGFORD, MN
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota

If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
WAITE PARK, MN
Local Builder Fined By MN Pollution Control Agency

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A local building company has been fined by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The MCPA fined Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, based Alliance Building Corporation $11,000 for failing to contain sediment, prevent erosion and stabilize the soil at the Cardinal Pines II construction site near Staples. The Agency says these stormwater violations can lead to sediment and other pollutants entering wetlands, streams, or rivers.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Princeton Picks Up Grant

PRINCETON (WJON News) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced 34 communities will benefit from over $20 million in Small Cities Development Grants. Among the recipients, Princeton will receive $600,000 to help with a planned road construction project. City officials say the money will be used to help reconstruct a...
PRINCETON, MN
State Girls Swimming/Diving Prelim Results

Many area swimmers and divers participated in the Class A and AA State preliminaries and semifinals at the University of Minnesota Aquatics Center Thursday. Sartell-St. Stephen diver Hailey Westrup placed 3rd in the semifinals of 1-meter diving at the Class AA State Tournament with 285.3 points. In the Class A diving preliminaries CeCe Woods of ROCORI placed 5th and is also 5th in the semifinals. ROCORI's Katelyn Motter placed 23rd in the prelims.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Eden Valley-Watkins Football Excited for State Semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

The Eden Valley-Watkins football team is 11-0 and will play 11-0 Chatfield High School in the Class 2-A State Tournament semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium Friday at 11:30 a.m. The Eagles head coach is Adam Tri. He joined me on WJON. Tri says when the team closed out Sauk Centre in the State Quarterfinals last week 14-7 there was a lot of joy and relief when they realized they were headed to U.S. Bank Stadium. He says the team has put in a lot of work in going back to the summer.
EDEN VALLEY, MN
Was this Griddy Minnesota Vikings Moment Hall of Fame Worthy?

It's only a few days after the Minnesota Vikings made a comeback to beat the Buffalo Bills in OT 33-30 and many of us fans are finally feeling a normal heart rate again, maybe. It's rare to a Vikings fan to win in such fashion, with so many great comeback plays. It was a well watched game and one that many are tweeting, was the game of the season and had the catch of the season by Justin Jefferson:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
