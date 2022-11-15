ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7EPv_0jBP3kV000

The Minnesota Wild (7-6-2) and Nashville Predators (6-8-1) meet Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Wild vs. Predators odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Wild were tripped up 3-2 in a shootout against the San Jose Sharks at home Sunday. That splashed cold water on a modest 2-game win streak. Minnesota has had a power outage on offense lately, tallying just 7 goals across the past 5 outings, with 4 of them coming Wednesday at the Anaheim Ducks.

The Predators surprised the New York Rangers 2-1 last time out on Saturday as the Under cashed. The Preds are showing some signs of life after a slow start, winning 3 of their last 5 outings. The offense has picked up the pace with 3.0 goals per game (GPG) across the past 6 contests.

Wild at Predators odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:25 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Wild -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Predators -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Wild -1.5 (+215) | Predators +1.5 (-280)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +110 | U: -135)

Wild at Predators projected goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury (6-3-1, 2.87 GAA, .905 SV%, 1 SO) vs. Juuse Saros (4-6-1, 3.22 GAA, .901 SV%)

Fleury turned aside all 28 of the shots he faced last time out in Seattle Friday night, posting his first shutout of the season. He is 2-2-0 with a 1.51 GAA and .948 SV% in 4 starts in November.

After getting pulled in Seattle in the 1st period, yielding 4 goals on 6 shots, he bounced back in a big way. Saros turned aside all but 1 of the 35 shots he faced in a 2-1 victory against the Rangers Saturday.

Wild at Predators picks and predictions

Prediction

Predators 4, Wild 2

The PREDATORS (-105) picked up a very nice win over the Rangers last time out, and we’ll see if they can use it as a springboard going forward.

Nashville might be able to stay hot against the Wild, as it is 8-1 in the past 9 home games against Minnesota while going 10-2 in the past 12 meetings overall. The home team is also 13-5 in the past 18 meetings in this series, so all of the trends point to Nashville.

The Predators +1.5 (-280) will cost you nearly 3 times your potential return if you don’t trust Nashville straight up and would like a little insurance. That’s just too risky and a terrible play. If you like the Preds, just play them straight up for a much better value.

PASS.

UNDER 6.5 (-135) is where it’s at, especially since Minnesota has struggled to light the lamp lately.

The Wild have cashed the Under in 6 in a row while going 5-0 in the past 5 against Western Conference teams. The Under is also 6-1 in the past 7 on the road.

The Under has hit in 5 of the past 7 games at home for the Preds, while going 5-1 in the past 6 following a win.

