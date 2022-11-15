Minnesota Wild at Nashville Predators odds, picks and predictions

The Minnesota Wild (7-6-2) and Nashville Predators (6-8-1) meet Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Wild vs. Predators odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Wild were tripped up 3-2 in a shootout against the San Jose Sharks at home Sunday. That splashed cold water on a modest 2-game win streak. Minnesota has had a power outage on offense lately, tallying just 7 goals across the past 5 outings, with 4 of them coming Wednesday at the Anaheim Ducks.

The Predators surprised the New York Rangers 2-1 last time out on Saturday as the Under cashed. The Preds are showing some signs of life after a slow start, winning 3 of their last 5 outings. The offense has picked up the pace with 3.0 goals per game (GPG) across the past 6 contests.

Stream the NHL all season on ESPN+, with your team’s out-of-market games, exclusive games, originals and more. Get ESPN+ now!

Wild at Predators odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:25 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Wild -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Predators -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

: Wild -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Predators -105 (bet $105 to win $100) Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS) : Wild -1.5 (+215) | Predators +1.5 (-280)

: Wild -1.5 (+215) | Predators +1.5 (-280) Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: +110 | U: -135)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Wild at Predators projected goalies

Marc-Andre Fleury (6-3-1, 2.87 GAA, .905 SV%, 1 SO) vs. Juuse Saros (4-6-1, 3.22 GAA, .901 SV%)

Fleury turned aside all 28 of the shots he faced last time out in Seattle Friday night, posting his first shutout of the season. He is 2-2-0 with a 1.51 GAA and .948 SV% in 4 starts in November.

After getting pulled in Seattle in the 1st period, yielding 4 goals on 6 shots, he bounced back in a big way. Saros turned aside all but 1 of the 35 shots he faced in a 2-1 victory against the Rangers Saturday.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Wild at Predators picks and predictions

Prediction

Predators 4, Wild 2

The PREDATORS (-105) picked up a very nice win over the Rangers last time out, and we’ll see if they can use it as a springboard going forward.

Nashville might be able to stay hot against the Wild, as it is 8-1 in the past 9 home games against Minnesota while going 10-2 in the past 12 meetings overall. The home team is also 13-5 in the past 18 meetings in this series, so all of the trends point to Nashville.

The Predators +1.5 (-280) will cost you nearly 3 times your potential return if you don’t trust Nashville straight up and would like a little insurance. That’s just too risky and a terrible play. If you like the Preds, just play them straight up for a much better value.

PASS.

UNDER 6.5 (-135) is where it’s at, especially since Minnesota has struggled to light the lamp lately.

The Wild have cashed the Under in 6 in a row while going 5-0 in the past 5 against Western Conference teams. The Under is also 6-1 in the past 7 on the road.

The Under has hit in 5 of the past 7 games at home for the Preds, while going 5-1 in the past 6 following a win.

Want action on this matchup or any other NHL games? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.