Washington, DC

Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 5 days ago
The Washington Capitals (7-8-2) and Florida Panthers (8-6-1) meet Tuesday at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Capitals vs. Panthers odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions.

The Capitals were doubled up 6-3 in the 2nd end of a home-and-home against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Caps are just 2-4-2 in the last 8 games. The Under is 7-2-1 in the last 10 games.

The Panthers have registered victories in 21 of the past 27 games inside the Metropolitan Division, while going 52-15 in the past 67 games at home. And in this series, the Panthers are 4-1 in the last 5 meetings, while the home team is 7-3 in the last 10 in the series.

Capitals at Panthers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 4:21 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Capitals +160 (bet $100 to win $160) | Panthers -200 (bet $200 to win $100)
  • Puck line (PL)/Against the spread (ATS): Capitals +1.5 (-150) | Panthers -1.5 (+120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 6.5 (O: -120 | U: +100)

Capitals at Panthers projected goalies

Darcy Kuemper (5-7-1, 2.63 GAA, .911 SV%, 1 SO) vs. Sergei Bobrovsky (3-4-1, 3.29 GAA, .897 SV%)

Kuemper had a horrific start in Tampa on Sunday, coughing up 4 goals on just 9 shots before getting the hook late in the 1st period. He is now 1-4-0 with a 3.07 GAA and .888 SV% in 5 starts in November.

Bobrovsky conceded 5 goals on 39 shots last time out in Los Angeles on Nov. 5. He has allowed 3 or more goals in 7 straight starts, winning just 2 of the outings. Bob was 1-1-0 with a 3.36 GAA and .887 SV% in 2 starts against Washington last season.

Capitals at Panthers picks and predictions

Prediction

Panthers 4, Capitals 3

The Panthers (-200) will cost you 2 times your potential return, and that’s too risky, especially for a team with a goaltender so giving like Bobrovsky.

AVOID.

The CAPITALS +1.5 (-150) are not priced out of line if you’d like a little insurance and can’t pull the trigger to play them straight up.

Washington is 5-2 in the last 7 on the puck line when an underdog. The Capitals are 2-7 in the last 9 tries against teams with a winning record, while cashing in 2 of the last 10 games on the road.

OVER 6.5 (-120) is the best play on the board.

The Over has cashed in 11 of the last 14 meetings between these teams, including 5-2 in the last 7 meetings in Sunrise.

And while the Under is 4-1 in the last 5 at home for the Panthers, the Over is 4-1 in the last 5 against teams with a losing overall record.

