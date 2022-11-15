Read full article on original website
Washington Commanders sticking with QB Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz stays benched
Months after the Washington Commanders traded multiple third-round picks for quarterback Carson Wentz, the organization reportedly plans to stick with
Apprentice School holds off Bridgewater to win Neptune Bowl
Victory caps off Builders’ most-successful season VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Capping off its most successful season, Apprentice School held off a strong Bridgewater team with a 38-28 win in the Neptune Bowl Saturday at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex. The Builders (9-1) finished with a .900 or better winning percentage for the first time in […]
Sources: Dallas Goedert expected to return in regular season
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who was placed on IR this past week with a shoulder injury, is expected to return during the regular season, league sources told ESPN.
Wyoming football shuts out Taft 7-0 to win regional crown
CJ Hester scored the only touchdown of the game for the Cowboys
