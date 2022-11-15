ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Biden administration considering another extension of student loan payment pause

President Joe Biden’s administration is considering another extension of the pause on federal student loan payments as legal challenges to his broader student loan forgiveness plan move forward. The Education Department confirmed this week that another payment pause is a possibility, according to Business Insider. The Washington Post reported...
Rep. John Katko and Brandon Williams meet at Capitol, agree to transition plan

Washington – Rep. John Katko and his successor, Rep.-elect Brandon Williams, agreed to a transition plan Thursday in their first face-to-face meeting at the U.S. Capitol. During a meeting over coffee at a Capitol cafeteria, Williams agreed to keep open Katko’s district office in downtown Syracuse and interview some of his constituent service staffers for jobs, according to spokespersons for both men.
SYRACUSE, NY
Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week

Washington — The U.S. job market remains healthy as fewer Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, despite the Federal Reserve’s rapid interest rate hikes this year intended to bring down inflation and tighten the labor market. Applications for jobless claims for the week ending Nov. 12 fell...
WASHINGTON STATE
Syracuse, NY
