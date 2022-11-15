This time of the year in college football is glorious. Top teams vying for playoff spots hope to fall into the committee’s good graces if they don’t control their own destiny. On the opposite end of the spectrum, some programs are looking to pry away other high-profile coaches. Auburn is in the latter, similar to USC and LSU last season, and it seems the consensus top candidate is Lane Kiffin.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO