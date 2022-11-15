Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sportstalkatl.com
Ole Miss prepared to make Lane Kiffin an offer he can’t refuse
This time of the year in college football is glorious. Top teams vying for playoff spots hope to fall into the committee’s good graces if they don’t control their own destiny. On the opposite end of the spectrum, some programs are looking to pry away other high-profile coaches. Auburn is in the latter, similar to USC and LSU last season, and it seems the consensus top candidate is Lane Kiffin.
Representative of The Grove Collective calls ESPN reporter's claim 'fake news'
A representative of Ole Miss' NIL collective believes ESPN's reports about both the Rebels' and Auburn's collectives are inaccurate.
247Sports
The latest: Coaching search update, an honor for Hall, shooters go cold
Auburn has and has had interest in Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin. He has and has had interest in Auburn. What Kiffin does not have, at this point, is a firm offer from Auburn. According to reports, Ole Miss has offered Kiffin a contract that would pay him $9.5 million per year to stay. Is Auburn willing to offer a long-term deal that Ole Miss can’t match?
desotocountynews.com
UPDATED: Friday sports: Center Hill finish ends with controversy, possible appeal
Photo: Center Hill’s gymnasium was packed with student fans for the school day game with North Panola Friday afternoon. (Credit: Center Hill High School on Twitter) UPDATE: Center Hill High School on Saturday posted the following regarding the outcome of Friday’s school day boys’ basketball game against North Panola and action being taken against the head referee of the game:
railfan.com
Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line
GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
livability.com
Moving to Oxford, MS? Check Out These Neighborhoods
No matter your lifestyle, Lafayette County has a community for you. Oxford is known as the “Cultural Mecca of the South.” This charming, creative community is a top draw for young talent. Throw in charming communities and neighborhoods, and it’s easy to see why people love living here.
wtva.com
Flu breakout in schools
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi is in the highest category when it comes to flu numbers across the U.S. Reported flu cases continue to increase each week, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health. Flu numbers in Mississippi are just over 5% higher than last year. The majority of...
It’s DD Day! Student campaign to woo Dunkin’ Donuts to Mississippi college town becomes reality with opening
The long-awaited Dunkin’ Donuts will soft open at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, near the corner of University Ave and Bramlett before a grand opening on Saturday. The space was formerly occupied by The UPS Store, which moved to a space in the same shopping center earlier this year. The Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Friday.
wtva.com
Highway 45 may be realigned in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The intersection of Highway 45 and McCullough Boulevard has one accident per week on average. It's a scary statistic that has convinced the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) to consider a solution. MDOT has introduced a $112 million plan to straighten Highway 45. According to MDOT...
Daily Mississippian
University food trucks race to keep up
Long lines occupy the University of Mississippi pathways as customers await their orders at the several food truck locations on campus. Hibachi, burritos and philly cheese steaks are only a few of the many options available to customers once lunch time comes around. Despite the variety of foods and the...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford’s Dunkin’ Donuts To Open Friday
The long awaited Dunkin’ Donuts will soft open at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 near the corner of University Ave and Bramlett before a grand opening on Saturday. The space was formerly occupied by The UPS Store that moved to a space in the same shopping center earlier this year. The Oxford Lafayette Chamber of Commerce will hold a Ribbon Cutting on Friday.
Man who hijacked plane in Tupelo, MS dies in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man who hijacked a plane and threatened to crash it into a Walmart in Tupelo, Mississippi has died in federal custody, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Corey Wayne Patterson, 29, died at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, Florida on Nov. 14. According to the Federal Bureau of […]
Silver Alert issued for Desoto County man
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old George Shaw, of Southaven. He is described as five feet eight inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Shaw was last seen wearing blue jeans and a Dallas Cowboy hat on Wednesday, November 16, […]
Collierville mom hit and killed on Highway 385
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville family will not be the same this holiday season after a woman was killed on Highway 385 over the weekend. Ashley Brooks, a mother of three, was on Highway 385 near the Kirby exit when she was fatally struck by a car Sunday morning. According to her family, Ashley’s sister […]
Daily Mississippian
Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria brings a slice of Mexico to Oxford
Karlee’s Paleteria y Neveria is quickly growing in popularity after opening an authentic Mexican food truck serving fresh, slow cooked tacos, quesadillas and more. Tucked between an auto shop and a gravel road on 266 County Road 101 in Oxford, patrons driving into the parking lot are greeted with the smell of fresh tacos. You can stop by the food truck and sit outside to grab some quesabirria tacos and then walk through the front doors of Karlee’s ice cream and popsicle shop to snag a cup of tres leches homemade ice cream for dessert.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Aldermen Approve $168K Bid for S. 18th St. Basketball Court
The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a bid Tuesday to construct a new public basketball court on South 18th Street. The basketball court will be built at 901 S. 18th Street Ext. on the city right-of-way and be open to the public. Only one contractor submitted a bid that was...
wtva.com
Sheriff: Guntown drug bust resulted in two arrests
GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust netted two arrests in Lee County. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and narcotics agents used a search warrant at a house in Guntown on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The sheriff’s department did not provide an address. The search led...
WAPT
Man accused of threatening to crash plane into Mississippi Walmart dies in federal custody
TUPELO, Miss. — A man who authorities saidthreatened to crash a stolen airplane into a Tupelo Walmart has died. Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, died Monday, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. The federal prison officials said in a statement to WTVA that Patterson was found unresponsive at 1:20...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Pajama Wearing Bank Robber In Tupelo Arrested
On November 15, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Tupelo police officers were called to 495 South Gloster (Bank of Okolona) for a robbery. Officers were advised that a black female wearing pajamas and armed with a knife had demanded money from an employee inside the administrative offices of the bank. The...
Oxford Police arrest woman for credit card fraud
Oxford Police arrested a woman for credit card fraud. On November 4th, 2022 the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report regarding the crime. After investigation, Kenyatta Henderson, 33, of Oxford, was charged with Credit Card Fraud and taken into custody. Henderson was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court...
Comments / 0