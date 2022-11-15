Read full article on original website
Mavericks Go On 26-Point Scoring Run, Win Second Half Battle In Frozen Temps
MANKATO, MN – It was an all-regular season rematch during the opening round of the Super Region 4 NCAA DII football playoffs. From Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato, Minnesota, #3 Minnesota State-Mankato welcomed in #6 Wayne State College Saturday afternoon. After being tied 3-3 at half, Minnesota State-Mankato went on...
Central Region Volleyball Results
WAYNE – Two teams among the Central Region have advanced onto the round of 32 in the 2022 NCAA Division II Volleyball Tournaments. From Rice Auditorium on the campus of Wayne State College, Central Region volleyball competition took over Friday afternoon. The first match favored #3 Minnesota Duluth over...
NSIC South Division Meeting Between Wayne State And Minnesota State To Open Super Region 4 Playoffs
MANKATO, MN – For just the second time in program history the Wayne State College football team will be competing in the postseason as the ‘Cats drew a league opponent who has been a powerhouse ever since joining the conference. From Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato, Minnesota, WSC will...
Blue Devil Mock Trial Results
WAYNE – With two teams advancing one step away from the state tournament round, Wayne High mock trial competition rounded out their season earlier this week. According to a release from head Mock Trial coach, Josh Johnson, Wayne High had a trio of teams in action last week during the regional semifinals.
Schlines, Syvrud Named Academic All-District In Women’s Soccer
WAYNE – A pair of Wayne State College women’s soccer players were named to the 2022 Academic All-District team selected by College Sports Communicators. According to a release from Wayne State Athletics, Wildcat representatives were Chloe Schlines and Annika Syvrud. The College Sports Communicators Academic All-America program recognizes...
WSC Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization Brings Home Awards from Conference
WAYNE – A total of nine Wayne State College students traveled to Chicago for the 39th annual Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization (CEO) Conference held in late October. According to a release from Director of College Relations, Jay Collier, the Wayne State College’s Collegiate Entrepreneurs’ Organization (CEO) chapter was awarded the “Best Cross Campus Innovation and Networking” second place award. The group was also recognized as one of the top five CEO Global Chapters of the Year.
Gary Hansen
Funeral Services for Gary L. Hansen, age 65, of Wakefield, will be held on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Visitation will be Sunday, November 20, 2022, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Wakefield. Interment will be at Laurel Cemetery, Laurel. He passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne. Memorials may be directed to the Hansen family for later designation. Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
Planetarium, Laser Shows Scheduled For November 18 – 19; Final Weekend
WAYNE – The final weekend of fall planetarium and laser shows will conclude November 18 – 19. According to a release from WSC, the Fred G. Dale Planetarium offers shows every weekend featuring entertaining and informative full-dome shows like Astronaut, Oasis in Space and From Earth to the Universe.
Ponca State Park Weekend Events
PONCA – A trio of events will take place at Ponca State Park this weekend. According to a release, open Saturday morning with ‘Gobblers Galore’ between 10 – 10:45 a.m. Participants will learn about turkey life, history, habitat, coloration and other turkey trivia. Plan on meeting in front of the Resource and Education Center for this free event.
Monthly Food Truck To Visit Journey Christian Church Saturday, One Week Earlier Due To Thanksgiving Holiday
WAYNE – With the end of the month approaching, the next Wayne Mobile Food Truck is scheduled for this Saturday, November 19; one week earlier due to the Thanksgiving Holiday. Food-insecure individuals and families in Wayne County along with surrounding communities will be able to benefit from the monthly...
