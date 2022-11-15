(The Center Square) – Job gains have continued in Florida for 30 consecutive months, new labor data shows. Florida’s seasonally adjusted total nonagricultural employment was 9,542,500 in October 2022, an increase of 36,400 jobs over the month. The Sunshine State gained 457,400 jobs over the year, an increase of 5%, higher than the national rate of 3.6% over the year. Florida’s private sector employment growth has also exceeded the national...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO