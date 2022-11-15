Read full article on original website
Clinton Daily News
Clinton Daily News
Devert Hoelker
A Mass of Christian Burial for Devert Hoelker, 98, Custer County farmer/rancher will be held 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at St. Eugene’s Catholic Church in Weatherford, Ok, officiated by Farther Kelly Edwards. Burial will follow in Anthon Cemetery, Anthon, OK under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.
