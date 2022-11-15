Read full article on original website
Two killed in US 24 crash
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (ADAMS) – Two people have been killed in a crash between a semi and an SUV on US-24 near Interstate 469 in Allen County. Deputies say the semi hit the SUV from behind as traffic was slowed for construction just before 2:30 Thursday afternoon. Two people...
Mental health evaluation ordered for barricaded subject
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Officials say that a man is now undergoing a court-ordered mental health evaluation after barricading himself in an East State Boulevard apartment on Thursday afternoon. Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the 3400 block of East State to transport the...
“Disturbing video” with calf sparks Mercer County investigation
CELINA, Ohio (ADAMS) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after receiving a call Tuesday night about a “disturbing video” involving a juvenile and a calf. Police say the actual video was taken at a farm in Marion Township. According to the Sheriff’s...
Travel Advisory issued for Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A winter weather Travel Advisory has been issued for Allen County, IN. Light snow and ice combined with frozen road surfaces are contributing to multiple crashes throughout Allen County at this time. Motorists must slow down and use caution during their morning travels this morning.
Four Parkview Health hospitals earn ‘A’ in Leapfrog Safety Grade
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Four Parkview Health hospitals have been awarded an “A” in the Leapfrog Group’s fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grade. An “A” grade was awarded to Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital.
Three Rivers Festival announces new director
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors announced Thursday the hire of Rick Kinney as the new Director of Operations. The Director of Operations will oversee all festival operations in a reorganization to better serve the festival moving forward. The board says that local...
ACPL and the Conservatory usher in “Happy Smallidays”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Public Library is partnering with the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory to offer free admission to “Happy Smallidays”, a new exhibit inspired by a children’s book of the same name. The recently published book by local author, Talitha Shipman, tells...
The Rescue Mission preparing 5,000 meals for Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Rescue Mission will serve its largest holiday meal on Wednesday, November 23rd between the hours of 3 – 7 PM at the 404 E. Washington Blvd. location. The meal is free and open to all members of the community. Last Thanksgiving, more...
