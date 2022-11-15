Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
3 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair ParkS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Arctic cold front today; Warmer this weekend
A mainly dry, arctic cold front is crossing the area today. A reinforcing shot of cold air behind it will keep temps running well below normal. Gusty winds are possible in north-south oriented canyons across Southern Utah. Over the weekend, high pressure will build back over the interior west and...
Arctic cold front on the way; Temps keep dropping
It's another chilly day with hazy sunshine. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 40s across the Wasatch Front this afternoon. St. George will reach the mid 50s. This is a few degrees warmer than the past couple of days, but still well below what's normal. An arctic cold front...
Thanksgiving to-go in Park City
Park City Area Restaurant Association is ready for the holiday season and their Thanksgiving menus are ready to go!. Jenny Hardman stopped by Salt Box to chat with Chef Mark Peterson and find out about their delicious and beautiful Thanksgiving meal. Start with a meat and cheese platter or butternut...
Kurt Bestor Christmas is celebrating 35 years of entertaining Utah audiences
Kurt Bestor Christmas is celebrating 35 years of entertaining Utah audiences. This year's performances kick off in St. George on December 1, 2, 3 at the Center for the Arts at Kayenta Quaint Theater. The Salt Lake City shows are at Eccles Theatre on December 15, 16, 17, with two...
Thanksgiving dinner to-go from Hill's Kitchen in Park City
Let the Park City chefs do the cooking so you can enjoy Thanksgiving with your family. Jenny Hardman made her way to Hill's Kitchen to talk with one of the co-owners, Brooks Kirchheimer. You can pick up dinner for eight which includes Half Mary’s organic turkey, house brined ham, rosemary...
Love holiday movies? Christmas on the Silver Screen is for you!
Christmas on the Silver Screen is a film-festival of independent holiday films. It's happening on Saturday, November 19 at SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 S. State Street in Orem. You'll be able to enjoy family-friendly movies, meet filmmakers and cast after each movie in question-and-answer sessions. There are also...
The Candy Cane Corner Donation Blitz is going on today
Morgan was at our Candy Cane Corner Donation Blitz at the Les Schwab South Jordan location. There's also a blitz going on in Ogden at Les Schwab. You still have time to take a selfie with Santa and his reindeer, enjoy a treat and donate to Candy Cane — we'll be there all day on November 17.
Man killed in Tooele domestic violence incident, another man taken into custody
TOOELE, Utah — A 60-year-old man was killed in an early morning domestic violence incident in Tooele, and another man was taken into custody, police report. Officers were called to the area of Date Street and Third Street just before 2:30 a.m. on reports that a man was not conscious and not breathing.
2 juveniles identified as responsible for vandalizing LDS church building
PERRY, Utah — Police report they have identified two juveniles who they believe are responsible for vandalizing a meetinghouse for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Perry. The vandalism happened nearly a week ago, on Saturday afternoon or evening, a representative from local church leadership told...
