We have reached a tipping point. As the value of Apple approaches $250 billion—roughly the annual revenue of GM and Honda combined—few marketers would argue with the claim that brands focused on customer experience (CX) are more valuable than ever. And while Byron Sharp’s How Brands Grow is a siren song for the storytelling Mad Men days of yore, the rules of brand building have objectively changed. Experience has become central to success for brands and for the marketers who manage them.

1 DAY AGO