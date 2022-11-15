Read full article on original website
AdWeek
TelevisaUnivison Partners With Omnicom for Hispanic Household Data Graph
Omnicom Media Group will be the first agency to team up with TelevisaUnivision to leverage its Hispanic household data graph. The data graph will integrate with OMG’s identity solution, Omni ID, through a privacy-oriented clean room technology and work to power its targeting, optimization and measurement for always on activation across the entirety of its brands.
AdWeek
As Big Tech Tightens Its Ad Spend, Axel Springer Titles Feel the Impact
As the technology industry sheds headcount and trims expenses in response to a worsening economic forecast, digital publishers reliant on Silicon Valley ad spend—namely this week, Protocol and Morning Brew—have found themselves caught in the contraction. In October, as part of these new austerity measures, 34% of technology...
AdWeek
Why Direct Mail Spend Is Actually Rising
Over the past year, 86% of marketers have actually increased or maintained their direct mail use. Why? Consumers trust tangible media when making purchase decisions and brands rely on it to smooth data privacy friction and relieve digital burnout. These insights come from SeQuel’s “2022 Direct Mail Industry Benchmark Study,”...
AdWeek
NBCUniversal Pushes Forward with Peacock-Focused Digital Ad Efforts
NBCUniversal is advancing its Peacock-focused digital video advertising initiatives. Although the streamer is smaller than many of its competitors, executives at NBCUniversal have highlighted efforts to increase the platform’s ad value through various initiatives, according to The Hollywood Reporter. A strategy to introduce a self-serve advertising platform is one...
AdWeek
CTV Advertisers Are Foundering Using Linear TV Creative
Connected TV (CTV) promises a whole new way for advertisers to approach their campaign creative. So, why are so many brands still using the strategies and tactics they’ve been using for linear TV?. Based on an exclusive survey of more than 100 U.S. brand marketers conducted by Adweek Branded...
AdWeek
Livestream Shopping Delivers for Both Brands and Creators
Amazon Live taps into the power of influencers, ecommerce and live video to deliver personalized and engaging livestream shopping experiences for the masses. Marketers from Amazon Live, 23andMe and influencer Nicole Mejia sat down with Adweek’s director of audience engagement Jess Zafarris during our Elevate: Future of Shopping event to dive into what live shopping means for the retail landscape and how this new way of buying not only entertains but educates and engages consumers of all ages.
AdWeek
Why Newsletters Are Thriving on LinkedIn as Meta, Twitter Abandon Them
Newsletters have proven to be a tough sector to crack for social platforms, as Meta pulled the plug on its Bulletin off-platform newsletter offering last month, and turmoil-filled Twitter reportedly followed suit shortly thereafter. One platform, however, has seemingly cracked the code of working newsletters into its efforts: LinkedIn. “Professionals...
AdWeek
How Top Marketers Are Navigating an Uncertain Economy
As marketers seek innovative ways to maximize the impact of limited budgets through creative thinking, diverse platforms and measurable tactics, thought leaders from around the industry joined Adweek’s Power Pivots series to talk about their bold strategies for driving business growth in a down economy. While uncertainty surrounding the...
AdWeek
WhatsApp Begins Rolling Out Seamless, In-App Purchasing Capability
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled new updates being rolled out on WhatsApp to enable people to find businesses on WhatsApp, message them and complete purchases, all without leaving the messaging application. Speaking at the first ever WhatsApp Business Summit in Brazil Thursday, Zuckerberg said, “Wherever you go in the world,...
AdWeek
Twitch Details Several Updates Coming to Its Platform
Twitch detailed several updates during its monthly Patch Notes livestream Thursday. The Amazon-owned streaming platform will begin experimenting later this year with giving streamers the ability to tag another channel in their title, letting viewers interact with that tag and follow that channel without leaving the stream they’re watching.
AdWeek
The Rules of Brand Building Are Being Rewritten—Don’t Get Left Behind
We have reached a tipping point. As the value of Apple approaches $250 billion—roughly the annual revenue of GM and Honda combined—few marketers would argue with the claim that brands focused on customer experience (CX) are more valuable than ever. And while Byron Sharp’s How Brands Grow is a siren song for the storytelling Mad Men days of yore, the rules of brand building have objectively changed. Experience has become central to success for brands and for the marketers who manage them.
AdWeek
Metaverse Marketing Podcast: What's Next for Web3 and Beyond
The metaverse is still in its extremely early stages of development—it feels almost like a party that just started. It’s an exciting time, but also leaves room for many questions and paradigms. How does its audience grow? How can it improve upon issues in the current iteration of the internet? Companies are focusing on a human-centered development paradigm with an almost anti-Big Tech attitude.
AdWeek
The Future of the Consumer in 2023
Consumers have seen disruptions and innovations since the onset of the global pandemic. As the world resets and looks towards the future amid continued economic uncertainty, what recent evolutions will remain true and what previous trends will experience radio silence as we head into 2023?. In today’s special edition of...
AdWeek
Neuro-Insight Promotes Pranav Yadav to Global CEO
Neuromarketing and neuroanalytics firm Neuro-Insight has announced the promotion of Pranav Yadav to global chief executive officer. Yadav, who founded the ad-tech company and is currently the CEO of the U.S. business, will succeed longtime marketing and agency veteran John Zweig as he takes the remaining subsidiaries under his management. Zweig will assume the role of chairman.
AdWeek
Instagram: How to Block Someone on Mobile
As people use the Instagram mobile application, they may come across bothersome users they don’t want to interact with. When this happens, they have the option to block those users in order to stop them from being able to see their content or interact with them in the app.
AdWeek
Messenger: How to Use the Thankful for Friends Chat Theme
Ahead of the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., Messenger released a “Thankful for Friends” chat theme that adds a Thanksgiving-themed background to conversations. When this theme is activated, the conversation’s emoji will automatically be updated to the “Smiley Face With Tongue Sticking Out of the Mouth” emoji.
AdWeek
The Business of Marketing: How CMOs Can Stay Agile in Uncertain Times
In this special episode of The Business of Marketing, Adweek senior producer Al Mannarino sits down with Jason Galloway, principal and marketing consulting lead at KPMG US LLP, and Mirko Holzer, CEO at Uptempo, to talk about why the time is right for a new operating model: marketing business acceleration.
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Assembly, MagicLinks, PMG & More
As we finish up the final week before holiday season officially begins, agencies are coming in hot with new partnerships, campaign launches, acquisitions and honors. Dive in to see who’s winning right now in the world of agencies. Adams & Knight. Adams & Knight was awarded Best of Show...
AdWeek
Klarna Is Here to Make Shopping Smoother and Smarter for Consumers
Klarna is best known for its ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ option that empowers consumers to make big-ticket purchases without having to cover the entire cost upfront. But that’s not all the global retail bank brings to the table as it evolves into a 360 shopping ecosystem and mecca for consumers and merchants alike. Klarna’s chief marketing officer David Sandstrom joined Adweek’s Lisa Lacy during our Elevate: Future of Shopping event to discuss the future of shopping and payments.
AdWeek
CBS News Temporarily Pauses Its Twitter Postings
The chaos that has befallen Twitter since Elon Musk’s arrival is now starting to affect news organizations. CBS News on Friday said that it was suspending all of its Twitter activity out of an “abundance of caution” as a result of the uncertainty surrounding the social media platform.
