Criminal justice debate shifts to sentencing law changes
Advocates who have called for changes to New York's criminal justice system are starting a new effort to overhaul how people are sentenced to prison. They are seeking the approval of a trio of bills that, broadly, are meant to eliminate many mandatory minimum sentences, allow for resentencing in some instances and allow for earned time in prison to result in early release.
Gov. Hochul fails to fulfill clemency reform promise, advocates say
With the election behind her, advocates hope that Gov. Kathy Hochul makes good on her plan to reform how her office grants clemency The governor promised to expand clemency powers last year, but has so far only commuted one sentence. [ more › ]
Rallies across New York call on governor to act on sentencing reforms
Lawmakers and organizations took to the streets across parts of New York on Wednesday in an effort to urge the governor to take action on sentencing reform
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
Hochul's top budget advisor is departing
Robert Mujica, the long serving budget director for two governors, is stepping down at the end of the year, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office on Thursday confirmed. Mujica will lead Puerto Rico’s Financial Oversight and Management Board and will make the transition by the end of the year, Hochul’s office said.
New York Senate appoints deputy Westchester County exec to state's redistricting commission
New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins appointed Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins on Wednesday to fill an open seat on the state's Independent Redistricting Commission following the abrupt resignation of the commission chair. Jenkins, a Democrat, is a former county legislator and Westchester County Board of Legislators chairman...
Hochul urged to approve law to strengthen spending oversight
A bill awaiting Gov. Kathy Hochul's consideration would make key changes to a little known, but important spending oversight board -- and a coalition of government watchdog organizations is urging her to sign it. The measure would repeal a change made during Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administation to the Public Authorities...
Democrats look within following election losses in New York
Despite a nationwide “red ripple," the Republican Party was able to gain some key congressional seats in New York which helped pave the way to a small House majority. State Sen. Alessandra Biaggi, a Bronx Democrat who will be leaving office in January, is one of a growing number of Democrats looking for change at the top of her own party following the midterm elections. Biaggi told Capital Tonight that a lack of strategy and long-term vision by the party’s current chair, Jay Jacobs, led to the party’s defeats in New York.
New York Democrats look for someone to blame after election catastrophe
Democrats lost a series of key congressional races last week, helping deliver the House majority to Republicans. Now they want answers.
Can You Legally Mail Someone Ammunition in New York State?
Ever think about doing something like mailing ammunition? Not sure if you ever woke up and thought to yourself, hmm, let's mail our buddy some ammo today. Can you, do it? Well, you probably can go ahead and mail ammo to someone, is it legal?. Is it legal? What does...
Hochul hits back at claims she's to blame for NY Dems' losses: 'I was everywhere'
The red wave hit New York last week. Republicans flipped four House seats, the most of any state. Some Democrats are pointing the finger at Gov. Kathy Hochul, but she’s pushing back.
There's a Lot of Finger-Pointing Around New York Redistricting; What Actually Happened?
Democrats in New York are stinging from a rough 2022 election showing in which they lost several congressional seats to Republicans, potentially costing the party control of the U.S. House of Representatives. As they assign blame, many have pointed to a tumultuous redistricting precipitated by a broken state process, state legislative leaders who overreached in trying to draw overly partisan lines, a Court of Appeals that ruled in favor of Republicans, and former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose political machinations laid the foundations for that chaos to unfold.
Activists call on Hochul to sign cryptocurrency mining moratorium
With the election in the rear-view mirror, environmental activists are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul to impose a moratorium on cryptocurrency mining. A bill to do so is now on the governor’s desk and awaiting her signature. Protestors gathered outside Hochul’s Manhattan office Tuesday, calling on her to sign a...
Hochul says November is Transgender Awareness Month in N.Y.
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Wednesday declaring November "Transgender Awareness Month" in New York.It celebrates the trans community in the state and across the country.The governor also announced that New York state landmarks will be lit in pink, white and light blue on Nov. 20 in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance.
New York lawmakers seek gas tax holiday extension
Earlier this year, state lawmakers and Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to suspending the collection of about 17 cents per gallon in gas taxes. But as gas prices tick back up, there are bipartisan calls from state lawmakers to extend a suspension of New York's gas tax. The question is how...
New York lawmakers, small business owners call unemployment fraud audit 'jaw dropping'
Scammers made off with an estimated $11 billion in fraudulent unemployment payments, and small business owners in New York are, in part, carrying the burden. "You can't function that way and the state can't function that way," said Rod Dion, the owner of an office furniture supply business in Cohoes outside of Albany. "To just blow that kind of money, it's just mind boggling if you think about it."
Latimer: Westchester is the 'blue wall' of the downstate suburbs
While there has been a lot of discussion about a red wave in the Hudson Valley and on Long Island, there are signs that Westchester County has become something of a blue wall. Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul won office by a 5.8% margin. In Westchester, it appears that, unofficially (some absentee ballots have yet to be counted), she won by a 20-point margin, or just over 67,000 votes.
New York Overpaid $194 Million for Medicaid During the Pandemic, Comptroller Audit Finds
New York State overpaid more than $194 million in Medicaid payments during the pandemic after state officials failed to move eligible recipients to a cheaper funding plan, according to the Office of State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. An audit of Medicaid payments from March 2021 to March 2022 found the state...
New York's public campaign financing system takes shape
The long-sought goal of having political campaigns in New York state be partially funded with public money is falling into place with the launch of the new public campaign financing program this month at the state Board of Elections. Good-government advocates have hoped the system, which will allow direct contributions...
NY’s new concealed carry law back in full effect – for now
The New York State Court of Appeals A panel of three judges at the 2nd Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled to reinstate the sections of the law that were blocked by a federal judge last week. [ more › ]
