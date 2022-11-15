Read full article on original website
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE ISSUES STATEMENT ON REPORTED LIGHT UP NIGHT THREAT
We are aware of a social media post that has reached some Indiana students and residents with a warning about a communicated threat directed towards “Light Up Night.” This content has been investigated and our confidence is that the origin of that posting was not Indiana, PA and was not referencing Indiana Borough’s Wonderful Life Parade and/or Tree Lighting.
ROBERT FREEMAN, 84
Robert Bruce Freeman, 84, Penn Run, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his residence. Robert attended the Penn Run Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed nature whether it be biking on trails, walking through the woods, visiting waterfalls, or just listening to the quiet, calming sounds. Robert along with his wife, Toni, bred and raised Clumber Spaniels including several champions. He had a love for animals especially for his dog, Max. Robert will be remembered as a loving husband and stepfather.
PENNS MANOR TEACHERS UNION AUTHORIZES STRIKE
The Penns Manor Education Association has announced that their membership authorized a strike over the contract negotiations that have been going on over the past few months. The contract between the school district and the PMEA expired July 31st of this year. In a statement released from the PMEA, the two sides continue to hold negotiation sessions, but “the Association is within their right to call for a strike since they are working beyond the expiration of their contract.” The strike authorization vote was held on November 10th, and while the union is authorized to strike, it does not mean that a strike will be held.
BARTLEBAUGH CASE TRUDGES ON
Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco has granted a defense motion to delay a motions hearing for homicide defendant Matthew Bartlebaugh until January 18th. The 28-year-old Bartlebaugh is accused of killing his father, Jerald Bartlebaugh, on January 1st, 2020. He’s charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless endangerment.
TRUCK ROLLS OVER IN WHITE TOWNSHIP DUE TO ICY CONDITIONS
No injuries were reported in a crash that happened last night in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported the crash happened at 11:06 PM on Route 286 East. Indiana fire department and the state police were dispatched at that time. Indiana fire officials said it was the perfect combination of low light, a light snowfall and a frozen overpass deck that made conditions ripe for the crash on the overpass from Philadelphia Street to Route 286 going to Clymer. When the pickup truck hit the ice, it started to rotate and slide, but when it got off the bridge deck and back on pavement, the truck rolled over onto the pavement.
INDIANA HOLDS FOOTBALL BANQUET
Indiana High held its football banquet last night. Garrison Dougherty was named team MVP and also won the Indiana Boosters Scholarship. Mason Fisher was recognized as the outstanding lineman. Liam McFarlane won the Chad Henry 13/22 Most Inspirational Award and also the Bernie McQuown Scholarship. Completing his first year, head...
JOHN JOSEPH KLINE, SR., 90
John Joseph Kline, Sr., 90, of Creekside, PA passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 16, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. John was born August 8, 1932 to parents Wetzel and Agnes Kline. After he graduated from Indiana High School, he went on to earn his degree as a machinist in 1951.
HOLIDAY PARADE, FESTIVAL A SUCCESS ON FRIDAY
Last night was the kickoff of the holiday season in Indiana County with the It’s A Wonderful Life Holiday Parade and Festival in Downtown Indiana. (The Christmas Tree in IRMC Park lights up to kick off the holiday season. Photo by Kris Mellinger) The parade was one of the...
POLICE REPORTS: PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Indiana Borough Police reported two incidents of public drunkenness early Friday morning. The first incident was reported at 12:29 AM in the 300 block of Philadelphia Street. When Indiana Borough Police reported to the scene, they discovered 39-year-old Meghan Duncan in an intoxicated state. A citation for public intoxication was filed with District Judge Guy Haberl.
33RD TURKEYTHON TO BE HELD TODAY
Today is the annual Turkeython on WCCS to benefit the United Way of Indiana County. The 33rd annual Turkeython will go on until 10:00 AM during Indiana in the Morning. During that time, people can call 724-479-1160 or 724-349-WCCS. Guests will also make their way to the studios this morning to drop off donations for the fundraiser. The fundraiser will benefit the county in two ways, as the money raised by the fundraiser will go to the United Way of Indiana County, and will also benefit several organizations that will provide food for those in need, including the Salvation Army, Chevy Chase Community Center, Homer City Food Pantry, Blairsville Presbyterian Deacons Food Pantry, the Homeless Veterans Parsonage, New Life Community Church, United School District student/family pantry, and six food banks across the area.
“IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE” FESTIVAL KICKS OFF TONIGHT
The holiday season starts tonight as Downtown Indiana will hold the kickoff to the “It’s A Wonderful Life” Festival in Downtown Indiana. Activities will be held across the Downtown Indiana business district with events held at various businesses and at IRMC Park. Along with the traditional marshmallow roasts and hot cocoa, self guided tours of Indiana and the new murals that have gone-up will be offered. Hastie Kinter, one of the organizers of the event, said that a Jimmy Stewart impersonator will also be out and about this weekend.
RIVER VALLEY APPROVES MORE SPENDING FOR FOOTBALL STADIUM PROJECT
On Thursday night, the River Valley School Board approved a major step in getting the new football stadium at the Blairsville Campus built. The board last night by a 5-3 vote approved spending $2,804,061 from the Capital Programs funds to Hellas Construction for the new football stadium, running track and lighting in the parking lot. Board President Rick Harper said that this was a big step towards the start of formal construction.
IUP CHALKS UP ANOTHER ROAD WIN
The IUP men’s basketball team has started the season with three road games in their first four times out, and they are 4-0 after Saturday’s win over a nationally-ranked opponent, Walsh. Jack Benedict has the game story.
