Stocks end higher on Wall Street but still fall for the week
A late-afternoon rally on Wall Street helped stocks close higher Friday, though the major indexes still wound up finishing lower for the week after several days of bumpy trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% after wavering between small gains and losses for much of the day. The Dow Jones Industrial...
US home sales fell in October for ninth straight month
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in October for the ninth consecutive month to the slowest pre-pandemic sales pace in more than 10 years as homebuyers grappled with sharply higher mortgage rates, rising home prices and fewer properties on the market. Existing home sales fell 5.9% last month from...
