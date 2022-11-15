Read full article on original website
Related
Samsung busy putting the final touches on One UI 5.1 for the Galaxy S23 series
According to SamMobile, Samsung is moving closer to wrapping up the development of its One UI 5.1 interface for the Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship series due to be unveiled early next year. In a blog post it published last month, Samsung Netherland alluded to One UI 5.1 in a footnote. The note said that a feature allowing users to personalize the lock screen by customizing the wallpaper, clock style, and notification pop-ups from a single screen will first be available on One UI 5.1.
Huawei Mate 50 Pro: this shockingly good camera beats the iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra at their own game
The Huawei Mate 50 Pro is as sweet as that proverbial forbidden fruit gets: banned from using Google services and available only in a few countries for an exorbitant price, it still manages to innovate above and beyond Apple and Samsung. Or at least so do people claim. We are...
A leaked prototype showcases Xiaomi’s outward foldable phone design
A few years back, in 2019, Xiaomi filed a patent application with the CNIPA for an outward-foldable phone. That would essentially mean that the display of the smartphone wraps around the back of the unit and can unfold to increase its screen size. While that smartphone never saw the light...
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Detailed Renders Revealed
Thanks to a report from 91mobiles, we now have our first look at what the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 may look like. The overall design of the buds and their case seems to be really close to their predecessor, but now in a striking Olive Green color. The most prominent...
Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android watches around for casual adventurers and seasonal fitness enthusiasts and Samsung's early Black Friday deal has made it an even more compelling alternative to dedicated multisport trackers. Samsung has kind of over delivered with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro....
Samsung reportedly has an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23 series
Rumors about the Galaxy S23 are accumulating at an alarming rate and will undoubtedly continue to do so until we see Samsung's next flagships, expected in early February 2023. To be fair, however, we already have a pretty good understanding of what the upcoming trio will consist of. And with today's leak, we seemingly know more.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: the infighting to expect!
Now that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been discounted by Samsung, a lot of its fans will be in a tizzy when the Galaxy S23 Ultra lands which one of the flagships to get. That is why we are doing a preliminary comparison with the best Samsung phone to anticipate in the near future, as the Galaxy S23 series is expected to be announced as soon as February 1.
Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform for headsets and smart glasses
Yesterday Qualcomm kicked off the 2022 Snapdragon Summit by introducing the next generation of its top-of-the-line Application Processor (AP), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This chip will be inside devices available to consumers by the end of this year. Today, the San Diego-based chip designer unveiled the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform designed to deliver augmented reality (AR) for smart glasses and other head-worn gear.
Free Galaxy S22, iPhone 14 Pro, and more: these are T-Mobile's amazing early Black Friday 2022 deals
Never one to be outdone by Verizon, especially as far as deals and discounts are concerned, T-Mobile has just come out with an absolutely massive list of Black Friday 2022 promotions of its own scheduled to kick off as early as this Thursday, November 17. Technically, there are two different...
Motorola Edge 40 Pro FCC certification reveals 125W fast charging capabilities
Motorola’s growing lineup of flagship phones seems to be getting ready to accept a brand new family member: The Moto Edge 40 Pro. The smartphone was spotted under model number XT2301-4 in an FCC listing and reported by MySmartPrice. From the said listing, we can see that the smartphone...
New high-end Lenovo tablet appears on the Google Play Console
Lenovo is famous for its mid-range, budget-friendly tablets. However, in recent years, it looks like the company is trying to rival the top tablet manufacturers, Apple and Samsung. For example, in 2021, it released its high-end Tab P12 Pro, which is probably the best Lenovo tablet at the moment. But...
Amazon's latest early Black Friday deal makes the OnePlus Buds Pro cheaper than ever
While OnePlus tends to get a lot of attention for selling some of the overall best budget phones and quite possibly the best inexpensive Android high-enders out there (especially at their Black Friday 2022 prices), the company undeniably deserves a little praise for its ultra-affordable alternatives to Apple's industry-leading AirPods as well.
Hidden Samsung deal makes the Galaxy Tab S8+ incredibly affordable sans trade-in
Just in case Samsung didn't already convince you to stock up on cool Christmas gifts for yourself and all your mobile tech-loving friends and family members with its extensive Black Friday 2022 Early Access sale (available while supplies last), a somewhat random and absolutely phenomenal new deal appears to have been silently added to the list.
Ming-Chi Kuo: iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro to have notably different USB-C transfer speeds
You may have heard so far that the iPhone 15 series is expected to abandon the Lightning port and switch to USB-C. It seems it may really be happening, and probably not only in Europe. Now, reputable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is giving us some more juicy info on that. Not only is he saying all iPhone 15 phones will come with USB-C, but also, he claims that the non-Pro and Pro models are going to have some differences in their USB-C ports.
2X zoom on iPhone 14 Pro explained
The iPhone 14 Pro introduces a new 2X zoom with "optical-grade" quality, but without an actual 2X zoom lens on the phone. How is that possible? And does the quality of images with this new 2X mode really match up that of a dedicated 2X zoom lens?. We explain how...
Verizon has Apple's 2021 iPhone 13 Pro beast on sale for $5 a month with no trade-in ahead of Black Friday 2022
While Verizon clearly knocked it out of the park with an early Black Friday deal announcement that included everything from free phones to free tablets, free smartwatches, free true wireless earbuds, and... a deeply discounted new iPhone with no trade-in required last week, holiday shoppers looking to keep their spending to a minimum while jumping through as few hoops as possible may want to consider another very interesting promotion.
12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal
Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...
Vote now: How much storage do you need on your phone?
The microSD card is dead! Well, not exactly - there are stubborn companies that still offer that feature in their flagship phones, but the big guys - Samsung and Apple - have stripped their top models from the ability to expand the onboard storage. Is it such a big deal, though? Well, for one - removing features is never a good thing, and furthermore - some midrange phones are still rocking the microSD card (Samsung A53 for example). What gives?
Official Android 13 updates are now rolling out to six (!!!) different OnePlus phones
If you've been following the mobile industry for more than a little while, you might remember a time when OnePlus only released one or two phones a year. Those days are obviously gone, and the company's recent prolificity has had a number of different consequences, including a general state of confusion over the distinctions between certain products and a completely unexpected wave of software updates flowing around the world as we speak.
Save your AirPods, iPad, and Apple Watch with Spigen’s elegant protection 'beyond the phone'
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. This story is sponsored by Spigen. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!. While Spigen's portfolio always finds a place in our best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases or...
