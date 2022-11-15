You may have heard so far that the iPhone 15 series is expected to abandon the Lightning port and switch to USB-C. It seems it may really be happening, and probably not only in Europe. Now, reputable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is giving us some more juicy info on that. Not only is he saying all iPhone 15 phones will come with USB-C, but also, he claims that the non-Pro and Pro models are going to have some differences in their USB-C ports.

1 DAY AGO