Phone Arena

Samsung busy putting the final touches on One UI 5.1 for the Galaxy S23 series

According to SamMobile, Samsung is moving closer to wrapping up the development of its One UI 5.1 interface for the Samsung Galaxy S23 flagship series due to be unveiled early next year. In a blog post it published last month, Samsung Netherland alluded to One UI 5.1 in a footnote. The note said that a feature allowing users to personalize the lock screen by customizing the wallpaper, clock style, and notification pop-ups from a single screen will first be available on One UI 5.1.
Phone Arena

A leaked prototype showcases Xiaomi’s outward foldable phone design

A few years back, in 2019, Xiaomi filed a patent application with the CNIPA for an outward-foldable phone. That would essentially mean that the display of the smartphone wraps around the back of the unit and can unfold to increase its screen size. While that smartphone never saw the light...
Phone Arena

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Detailed Renders Revealed

Thanks to a report from 91mobiles, we now have our first look at what the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 may look like. The overall design of the buds and their case seems to be really close to their predecessor, but now in a striking Olive Green color. The most prominent...
Phone Arena

Samsung slashes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro price and throws in a sleek freebie

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is one of the best Android watches around for casual adventurers and seasonal fitness enthusiasts and Samsung's early Black Friday deal has made it an even more compelling alternative to dedicated multisport trackers. Samsung has kind of over delivered with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro....
Phone Arena

Samsung reportedly has an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23 series

Rumors about the Galaxy S23 are accumulating at an alarming rate and will undoubtedly continue to do so until we see Samsung's next flagships, expected in early February 2023. To be fair, however, we already have a pretty good understanding of what the upcoming trio will consist of. And with today's leak, we seemingly know more.
Phone Arena

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 4: the infighting to expect!

Now that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has been discounted by Samsung, a lot of its fans will be in a tizzy when the Galaxy S23 Ultra lands which one of the flagships to get. That is why we are doing a preliminary comparison with the best Samsung phone to anticipate in the near future, as the Galaxy S23 series is expected to be announced as soon as February 1.
Phone Arena

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform for headsets and smart glasses

Yesterday Qualcomm kicked off the 2022 Snapdragon Summit by introducing the next generation of its top-of-the-line Application Processor (AP), the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This chip will be inside devices available to consumers by the end of this year. Today, the San Diego-based chip designer unveiled the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform designed to deliver augmented reality (AR) for smart glasses and other head-worn gear.
Phone Arena

Motorola Edge 40 Pro FCC certification reveals 125W fast charging capabilities

Motorola’s growing lineup of flagship phones seems to be getting ready to accept a brand new family member: The Moto Edge 40 Pro. The smartphone was spotted under model number XT2301-4 in an FCC listing and reported by MySmartPrice. From the said listing, we can see that the smartphone...
Phone Arena

New high-end Lenovo tablet appears on the Google Play Console

Lenovo is famous for its mid-range, budget-friendly tablets. However, in recent years, it looks like the company is trying to rival the top tablet manufacturers, Apple and Samsung. For example, in 2021, it released its high-end Tab P12 Pro, which is probably the best Lenovo tablet at the moment. But...
Phone Arena

Amazon's latest early Black Friday deal makes the OnePlus Buds Pro cheaper than ever

While OnePlus tends to get a lot of attention for selling some of the overall best budget phones and quite possibly the best inexpensive Android high-enders out there (especially at their Black Friday 2022 prices), the company undeniably deserves a little praise for its ultra-affordable alternatives to Apple's industry-leading AirPods as well.
Phone Arena

Hidden Samsung deal makes the Galaxy Tab S8+ incredibly affordable sans trade-in

Just in case Samsung didn't already convince you to stock up on cool Christmas gifts for yourself and all your mobile tech-loving friends and family members with its extensive Black Friday 2022 Early Access sale (available while supplies last), a somewhat random and absolutely phenomenal new deal appears to have been silently added to the list.
Phone Arena

Ming-Chi Kuo: iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro to have notably different USB-C transfer speeds

You may have heard so far that the iPhone 15 series is expected to abandon the Lightning port and switch to USB-C. It seems it may really be happening, and probably not only in Europe. Now, reputable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is giving us some more juicy info on that. Not only is he saying all iPhone 15 phones will come with USB-C, but also, he claims that the non-Pro and Pro models are going to have some differences in their USB-C ports.
Phone Arena

2X zoom on iPhone 14 Pro explained

The iPhone 14 Pro introduces a new 2X zoom with "optical-grade" quality, but without an actual 2X zoom lens on the phone. How is that possible? And does the quality of images with this new 2X mode really match up that of a dedicated 2X zoom lens?. We explain how...
Phone Arena

Verizon has Apple's 2021 iPhone 13 Pro beast on sale for $5 a month with no trade-in ahead of Black Friday 2022

While Verizon clearly knocked it out of the park with an early Black Friday deal announcement that included everything from free phones to free tablets, free smartwatches, free true wireless earbuds, and... a deeply discounted new iPhone with no trade-in required last week, holiday shoppers looking to keep their spending to a minimum while jumping through as few hoops as possible may want to consider another very interesting promotion.
Phone Arena

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) is down to lowest price in limited-stock deal

Early holiday discounts are in full swing and the best deals will be snapped up quickly, such as B&H Photo Video's M2 12.9-inch iPad Pro deal, which knocks down the best tablet of 2022 to its lowest price. The latest iPad Pro was released in late October and is by...
Phone Arena

Vote now: How much storage do you need on your phone?

The microSD card is dead! Well, not exactly - there are stubborn companies that still offer that feature in their flagship phones, but the big guys - Samsung and Apple - have stripped their top models from the ability to expand the onboard storage. Is it such a big deal, though? Well, for one - removing features is never a good thing, and furthermore - some midrange phones are still rocking the microSD card (Samsung A53 for example). What gives?
Phone Arena

Official Android 13 updates are now rolling out to six (!!!) different OnePlus phones

If you've been following the mobile industry for more than a little while, you might remember a time when OnePlus only released one or two phones a year. Those days are obviously gone, and the company's recent prolificity has had a number of different consequences, including a general state of confusion over the distinctions between certain products and a completely unexpected wave of software updates flowing around the world as we speak.

