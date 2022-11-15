Read full article on original website
cw39.com
ICYMI – 5.4 Magnitude earthquake hits Texas, Harris County Judge responds to election issues, Nancy Pelosi steps down from Democratic leadership, Houston Zoo welcomes new cougar cubs
Reports of a 5.4 Magnitude earthquake hit West Texas on Wednesday afternoon. The earthquake, now the third strongest in Texas history, is still being investigated by experts. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addressed problems around Houston on Election Day that included paper ballot shortages and delayed openings of polling locations. Hidalgo waved off an unfolding investigation by state police as political.
cw39.com
Democrats look to make inroads with rural voters after glimmers of hope in 2022
Democrats are looking expand their outreach to rural voters over the next election cycle, broadening a strategy they say played a pivotal role in helping them win several key races in 2022. Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s (D) campaign credits his work appealing to rural voters, in part, for becoming the...
cw39.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations. On Friday, South Texas Independent School District announced they received an $8 million donation from Scott. The donation is the largest in the district’s history, officials said.
cw39.com
Abbott: COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students prohibited
AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements. “In letters to TEA Commissioner Mike Morath and school superintendents statewide, the Governor explains that his Executive Order...
cw39.com
Pearland, Sugar Land ranked in top 5 for diversity in U.S.
(NEXSTAR) — Two Houston-area suburbs — one in Brazoria County, the other in Fort Bend County — recently topped a national ranking of small cities with the most diverse populations. To calculate the rankings, Alabama-based home air quality retail company Filterbuy weighed several data factors — like...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Family files wrongful death suit in Jacinto City accident, deadly home invasion leaves 1 dead, driver hurt in police chase
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Jacinto City family files wrongful death suit in deadly accident. A family suffering an unimaginable loss is filing a wrongful death lawsuit a month after their 9-year-old was killed. Isaac Villafranca was...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: 3 George Ranch HS students arrested for shooting hoax, man killed after confronting car thieves, Davis HS student shot
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. 3 students arrested for faking shooting threat at George Ranch HS. Three students from George Ranch High School in Lamar CISD have been arrested after a fake threat was called into the school.
cw39.com
‘It’s a Texas thing’: Why do Texans love Texas so much?
HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Buc-ee’s, Whataburger and H-E-B are just a few places that hold a special place in many Texans’ hearts. “It’s a Texas thing. It really is,” said Sally Cummings, a Texas native. But why does the love run so deep?. Texas...
cw39.com
Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas was the third-strongest in state history
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Wednesday’s earthquake in West Texas is the third-strongest ever recorded in the state, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey. The magnitude 5.3 quake was recorded at 3:32 p.m. in Reeves County, about 24 miles west-southwest of Mentone. The earthquake was felt as far...
cw39.com
Mokaram Law Firm giving away 1,000 FREE turkeys TODAY
HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you haven’t bought the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving meal yet, you’re in luck. The Mokaram Law Firm bought 1,000 turkeys, and they’re giving them away for free Friday. All you have to do is drive through the parking lot of their building...
cw39.com
HPD releases photos of suspect, persons of interest in deadly shooting at South Main apartment complex
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have released surveillance photos of a suspect and persons of interest in the shooting death of a man who was confronted a group of car thieves at an apartment complex in South Main. A father of three was killed when police said at around 11...
cw39.com
HISD hopes new tool will improve declining student enrollment
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The COVID-19 pandemic hit school districts across the country hard, and the Houston Independent School District was not immune from it. One of the impacts was a decline in student enrollment that HISD is still trying to improve. The district now has a new weapon in...
cw39.com
2 dead after shooting near store in Alief, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two men are dead after an overnight shooting near Alief. Authorities say the suspect shot the two men – one may be an older teenager – in the midst of an altercation they were having on the side of a store around 11 p.m. Thursday night at 11575 Bissonnet street near Court Glen Drive.
cw39.com
Woman crashes into H&R Block store in northwest Houston, suspected of DWI
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is being investigated for suspicion of DWI after crashing through an H&R Block storefront in northwest Houston. It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night when police found her dark-colored sedan crashed through the front of the store on 9474 Hammerly Road. Police said the...
cw39.com
Top 10 dive bars in Texas, according to Yelp reviews
(NEXSTAR) — Texas does dive bars so well that they are practically an official state export. But locals usually look for something more authentic than the nearest Coyote Ugly location when they pull up a stool. So we asked for help identifying the true top dives. Yelp gave us...
cw39.com
HPD arrest suspect in fatal stabbing at Northside home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman at a home on the north side of Houston on Wednesday. Greg Montelongo, 40, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday,...
cw39.com
There’s still time to get your flu shot before Thanksgiving
(KIAH) – Flu cases continue to increase week to week across Texas as we start heading into the busy holiday season. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported a nearly 5 percent increase in positive cases, but those are just for cases tested at hospital labs. The Texas...
cw39.com
‘Whiteout Conditions’ in Buffalo amid Weather Warnings
Lake-effect snow accumulating to several feet was seen in Erie County, New York, on November 17-18, with the National Weather Service warning of low visibility and extremely difficult travel conditions. The NWS in Buffalo issued a storm watch in effect until Sunday. Gov Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency...
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
cw39.com
HPD arrests man for allegedly firing gun that hit 11-year-old boy that was taking out trash
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting and injuring an 11-year-old boy who was shot while taking out the trash at his apartment complex in the Briarforest area on Tuesday night. Noe Fernandez, 22, was arrested and charged with injury to a child. Police were called...
