Rutherford County, TN

WKRN

Man arrested after deadly shooting on Dellway Villa Road

Metro police have charged a man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment complex.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit.
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Suspect in Smyrna Twice Daily Convenience Store Murder Scheduled for January Court Hearing

(SMYRNA, TN) The suspect accused of brazenly shooting and killing Nicholas Patterson, a 9-year employee of Twice Daily in Smyrna, is scheduled to appear in a Rutherford County Courtroom this coming January. Assistant District Attorney Trevor Lynch told WGNS what occurred on August 30, 2022 at the gas station, which sits at the corner of Stonecrest Parkway and Sam Ridley Parkway…
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Head-on collision closes Dickerson Pike near McFerrin Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning crash between two vehicles closed a major road in northwest Nashville on Friday. Metro Nashville Police and emergency personnel were at the scene of a head-on collision that occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street, in front of the Citgo gas station.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats

Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats.
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store. According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Duplex damaged by fire in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a small house fire in North Nashville early Friday morning. According to personnel at the scene, they arrived and found flames coming from the front of the house on Rowan Drive and quickly worked to put out the fire. Most of the heavy damage was relegated to the front of the home.
NASHVILLE, TN

