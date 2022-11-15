Read full article on original website
WKRN
Man arrested after deadly shooting on Dellway Villa Road
Metro police have charged a man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment complex. Man arrested after deadly shooting on Dellway Villa …. Metro police have charged a man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred at an apartment complex. Airports...
WKRN
Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna
If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
19-year-old dies after early morning shooting, crash, fire in South Nashville parking lot
An investigation is underway into a deadly shooting -- which also led to a crash and a car fire -- in the parking lot of a South Nashville condo complex early Saturday morning.
Man on scooter steals catalytic converter from Goodlettsville church
Driving a car automatically makes you a target for catalytic converter thefts, even if the thief doesn't have a car themselves.
Titans Offensive Coordinator arrested in Williamson Co. on DUI, speeding charges
Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning in Williamson County on DUI and speeding charges.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in northeast Nashville early Friday morning. The accident happened on Grace St and Dickerson Pike in front of Citgo gas station at around 2:45 a.m.
Cannon County corrections officer charged with aggravated assault
A TBI investigation has led to the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer who is accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
‘Should not happen in our community’: Sumner County Mayor speaks after TBI officially rules courthouse fire arson
The flames, smoke, and chaos that filled the street can be remembered by many who live and work near the building.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Smyrna Twice Daily Convenience Store Murder Scheduled for January Court Hearing
(SMYRNA, TN) The suspect accused of brazenly shooting and killing Nicholas Patterson, a 9-year employee of Twice Daily in Smyrna, is scheduled to appear in a Rutherford County Courtroom this coming January. Assistant District Attorney Trevor Lynch told WGNS what occurred on August 30, 2022 at the gas station, which sits at the corner of Stonecrest Parkway and Sam Ridley Parkway…
Titans Offensive Coordinator charged with DUI
The Tennessee Highway Patrol pulled over 42-year-old Todd Downing for speeding in Williamson County.
WSMV
Head-on collision closes Dickerson Pike near McFerrin Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An early morning crash between two vehicles closed a major road in northwest Nashville on Friday. Metro Nashville Police and emergency personnel were at the scene of a head-on collision that occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Dickerson Pike and Grace Street, in front of the Citgo gas station.
Sumner County courthouse fire officially ruled arson
Several months after the new Sumner County courthouse went up in flames, officials have made progress in their investigation.
Man charged after accused of shooting, killing man at apartment complex in Nashville
Metro police have charged a 38-year-old man with criminal homicide stemming from a deadly shooting that occurred Friday afternoon at an apartment complex.
fox17.com
Police: Gunman jumps counter, threatens tellers during Bellevue bank robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are looking for a gunman they say jumped the teller counter at a bank in Bellevue during a robbery. It happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at TB Credit Union on Highway 70 South. Police say the suspect threatened two tellers at gunpoint then...
WKRN
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats
Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Warren County Schools on alert after string of threats. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Ruling on case ends mandatory life sentence for kids. Man accused of throwing nails on road arrested. Man accused of throwing nails on...
Raleigh News & Observer
Gunfire erupts at a construction site, Tennessee cops say. Worker charged with murder
A worker died after gunfire rang out at a Tennessee construction site, officials said. Now, the 42-year-old’s co-worker is facing a murder charge, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. Santos Reynario Ramirez-Martinez was shot and killed while working on a building on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Officials said “a...
wgnsradio.com
31-Year-old Mother Fails to Pick-Up Daughter After School - Mother's Whereabouts are Unknown and Family has Reported Her as Missing
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) When a 31-year-old woman failed to arrive at her daughter’s school to pick her up after class on Friday, her family became worried and phoned the Murfreesboro Police Department for help. Now, Eleni Kassa has officially been listed as a missing person. The young mother was last...
WSMV
Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store. According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.
WSMV
Duplex damaged by fire in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews responded to a small house fire in North Nashville early Friday morning. According to personnel at the scene, they arrived and found flames coming from the front of the house on Rowan Drive and quickly worked to put out the fire. Most of the heavy damage was relegated to the front of the home.
