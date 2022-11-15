Read full article on original website
news9.com
37th Annual Affair Of The Heart Shopping Event In Tulsa
More than 60,000 people are expected to attend Tulsa’s "Affair of the Heart" shopping event at the fairgrounds. There are more than 300 small businesses at the event and you can find everything from food, clothing, and home decor. There are approximately 500 booths onsite for this popular bi-annual...
news9.com
Bartlesville Kids Start Neighborhood Newspaper
Some Bartlesville kids started a neighborhood newspaper, The Valleywood Voice, to draw attention to the things happening in their community. Evanjalyn Webster is only in the fifth grade, but she can already add "newspaper editor in chief" to her resume. She came up with the idea to start a newspaper...
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Teacher Nominated For Oklahoma 'Teacher Of The Year' Award
This year, American Education Week runs from November 13 through November 19. It's a time to recognize people who work in public schools. Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher Kelsee Arnold said that educators have a major impact on the kids they teach or interact with daily. Arnold also understands that it takes a full community to give the best for students.
news9.com
Christmas Chute In Sapulpa Hosts 'Snowless' Snowball Fight
Sapulpa didn't get much snow on Friday but that didn't hold the city back from putting on a snowball fight. More than a thousand fake snowballs were at the Christmas Chute Friday evening to help families get in the Holiday spirit. There were also games, dodgeball, and more family-fun activities and hot cocoa to help set the tone.
news9.com
Several Owasso Teachers Rewarded Thousands In Grants For Classrooms
The Owasso Education Foundation and district administrators traveled on a school bus to reward several teachers with grant money that will be used to fund new classroom items. The bus traveled to each school site and surprised nearly 40 teachers with the money on Thursday morning. Brooke Clark, President of...
news9.com
Tulsa Health Department Unveils Memorial In Long-Time Employee's Memory
The Tulsa Health Department is honoring a longtime employee who died two years ago from COVID-19. The Pam Rask Gathering Place is now open where she used to work at the North Regional Health and Wellness Center. "I'm speechless, there are no words, it's an honor to our family, it...
news9.com
Doctor On Call: Warning Signs For Pancreatic Cancer
November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. We asked surgical oncologist, Dr. John Bergquist, with Utica Park Clinic to talk about some warning signs you should be on the lookout for, especially if you have a family history of the disease.
news9.com
Route 66 Marathon Weekend Kicks Off With In Downtown Tulsa
The Tulsa Williams Route 66 Marathon kicked off Saturday morning. Runners and walkers began the 5K race at 8 a.m. next to the Guthrie Green. There was also a one mile fun run at 9 a.m., followed by a mascot dash. Participants were then invited to a health and fitness...
news9.com
Tulsa Man Convicted Of Killing Cousin With Water Meter Key
A Tulsa man has been found guilty in federal court of killing his cousin with a water meter key. Prosecutors say Kyle Freeman was out drinking with his girlfriend before driving back to Thomas' home near Admiral and Yale, where they were staying. They say Freeman and his girlfriend got into an altercation on the ride over, and when they got to the home, Donald Thomas tried to calm him down and eventually pushed him onto a couch. They say Freeman stabbed him twice about 20 minutes later and then fled the scene with his girlfriend. Creek County deputies later located the couple and took them to the Tulsa Police Department for questioning.
news9.com
New Heavy Equipment Helps Tulsa International Respond To Winter Weather
Tulsa International Airport has added new equipment to its snow removal fleet. Three plow and broom trucks are new, each one a $1 million investment. The Director of Airport Operations, Cole Brown, said some new drivers have completed training and they’re ready for the first blast of ice or snow.
news9.com
Fire Partially Destroys Hangar At Tulsa Riverside Airport
Crews were able to put out a fire in a hangar at Tulsa Riverside Airport around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The hangar was privately owned and their was no aircraft inside at the time of the fire, Tulsa Airport Authority said. Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire. This is a...
news9.com
Recount Underway In Tulsa City Council District 5 Election
A Tulsa City Council election, decided by a 27 vote margin, could be upended by a court challenge, and recount, or a judge could let the results stand. In City Council District 5, with more than 10,000 ballots cast, Grant Miller won over incumbent Mykey Arthrell. The results were certified...
news9.com
Sapulpa Police Recover Stolen, Damaged Trikes Belonging To Man With Special Needs
A Sapulpa family said they woke up heartbroken after two tricycles were stolen from their front yard. The three-wheel bikes belonged to a man with special needs who rode them every single day. The family has lived in Sapulpa for six years and never had an issue with anyone taking...
news9.com
Tulsa Man Arrested, Police Recover Fentanyl Pills, Powder
A Tulsa man has been arrested Tuesday and is accused of drug trafficking, according to Tulsa Police. The Police Department posted on Facebook that officers served a warrant at the Quality Inn near 41st and highway 169 where they recovered more than 60 grams of Fentanyl powder and nearly 300 grams of Fentanyl pills, as well as a firearm. John Wroblewski was arrested by police inside the hotel room. Police said that Wroblewski is a convicted felon currently serving a suspended probationary sentence for illegal possession of a firearm.
news9.com
Neighbors Describe Fatal Crash Into Jenks Home That Started House Fire
A home in Jenks is destroyed after a woman veered off the Creek turnpike and into a home near 33rd West Avenue, sparking a fire. Neighbors said it's their worst nightmare but are thankful the people inside the home weren't hurt. Troopers said the driver died after her pickup burst through a fence and straight into the home. Thankfully, the family members inside got out before it caught on fire.
news9.com
Haskell Woman Sentenced To 3 Years For Involuntary Manslaughter, Driving On Meth
A Haskell woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for killing another woman in a crash. In December 2020, Courtney Lawson hit and killed Chelsea Pugh in Bixby and injured three other people. Prosecutors say Lawson was driving more than 100 miles per hour when she hit Pugh's car head-on. Lawson admitted that she had a detectable amount of methamphetamine in her system at the time of the crash.
news9.com
Sapulpa Police Says 34-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death By Boyfriend
Sapulpa Police said a man is in custody on first-degree murder charges after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend multiple times, killing her Saturday morning. Family friends are heartbroken as investigators say the victim’s five children were home to witness the tragedy. "It was a relationship that went bad,” family friend,...
news9.com
5 Carjacking Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Leading Tulsa Police On Chase
Five people accused of leading police on a chase on Thursday night in Tulsa are in custody, according to officers. Officers say they were flagged down at QuikTrip near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred two blocks away.
news9.com
OHP: 29-Year-Old Killed In Cherokee County Crash
A 29-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday night in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on US-62 near County Road E750 about 5.5 miles east of Tahlequah, Okla. Angel Vasquez, 29, was driving westbound, and another vehicle, driven by Ralph Burnett,...
