Apple has had its share of amazing holiday ads. Perhaps the one that always sticks out in this writer's mind is the 2013 spot. This is the one where a whole family drives to visit Grandma and one of the kids seems too focused on his iPhone instead of joining in on the holiday celebrations. And just when it seemed that this kid was going to end up disowned, he calls for the entire family to sit around the television so they can watch the touching family video he created with his iPhone.

2 DAYS AGO