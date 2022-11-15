Today is the annual Turkeython on WCCS to benefit the United Way of Indiana County. The 33rd annual Turkeython will go on until 10:00 AM during Indiana in the Morning. During that time, people can call 724-479-1160 or 724-349-WCCS. Guests will also make their way to the studios this morning to drop off donations for the fundraiser. The fundraiser will benefit the county in two ways, as the money raised by the fundraiser will go to the United Way of Indiana County, and will also benefit several organizations that will provide food for those in need, including the Salvation Army, Chevy Chase Community Center, Homer City Food Pantry, Blairsville Presbyterian Deacons Food Pantry, the Homeless Veterans Parsonage, New Life Community Church, United School District student/family pantry, and six food banks across the area.

