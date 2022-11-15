Read full article on original website
INDIANA HOLDS FOOTBALL BANQUET
Indiana High held its football banquet last night. Garrison Dougherty was named team MVP and also won the Indiana Boosters Scholarship. Mason Fisher was recognized as the outstanding lineman. Liam McFarlane won the Chad Henry 13/22 Most Inspirational Award and also the Bernie McQuown Scholarship. Completing his first year, head...
33RD TURKEYTHON TO BE HELD TODAY
Today is the annual Turkeython on WCCS to benefit the United Way of Indiana County. The 33rd annual Turkeython will go on until 10:00 AM during Indiana in the Morning. During that time, people can call 724-479-1160 or 724-349-WCCS. Guests will also make their way to the studios this morning to drop off donations for the fundraiser. The fundraiser will benefit the county in two ways, as the money raised by the fundraiser will go to the United Way of Indiana County, and will also benefit several organizations that will provide food for those in need, including the Salvation Army, Chevy Chase Community Center, Homer City Food Pantry, Blairsville Presbyterian Deacons Food Pantry, the Homeless Veterans Parsonage, New Life Community Church, United School District student/family pantry, and six food banks across the area.
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE ISSUES STATEMENT ON REPORTED LIGHT UP NIGHT THREAT
We are aware of a social media post that has reached some Indiana students and residents with a warning about a communicated threat directed towards “Light Up Night.” This content has been investigated and our confidence is that the origin of that posting was not Indiana, PA and was not referencing Indiana Borough’s Wonderful Life Parade and/or Tree Lighting.
BARTLEBAUGH CASE TRUDGES ON
Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco has granted a defense motion to delay a motions hearing for homicide defendant Matthew Bartlebaugh until January 18th. The 28-year-old Bartlebaugh is accused of killing his father, Jerald Bartlebaugh, on January 1st, 2020. He’s charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and reckless endangerment.
NORTHERN CAMBRIA, PENNS MANOR CLASH FOR DISTRICT VI CLASS A TITLE
The District VI Class A Championship is on the line tonight at Mansion Park in Altoona as the Northern Cambria Colts take on the Penns Manor Comets. The Colts entered the playoffs as the second seed and are coming off a 41-0 win over Cambria Heights at home last Friday. Meanwhile, the Comets enter tonight’s game the top seed in District VI Class A and are coming off back-to-back 21-7 wins. One was over Glendale in the quarterfinals and the next came last week against the Portage Mustangs.
“IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE” FESTIVAL KICKS OFF TONIGHT
The holiday season starts tonight as Downtown Indiana will hold the kickoff to the “It’s A Wonderful Life” Festival in Downtown Indiana. Activities will be held across the Downtown Indiana business district with events held at various businesses and at IRMC Park. Along with the traditional marshmallow roasts and hot cocoa, self guided tours of Indiana and the new murals that have gone-up will be offered. Hastie Kinter, one of the organizers of the event, said that a Jimmy Stewart impersonator will also be out and about this weekend.
INDIANA MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING STING IN JEFFERSON COUNTY
An Indiana man is facing drug-related charges after police say he allegedly tried selling Oxycontin in Jefferson County earlier this year. Court documents say criminal charges were filed on November 10 against 24-year-old Noah Douglas after Task Force Officers met with him on July 9 for a controlled purchase of Oxycotin. Reports say on that date, task force officers contacted Douglas through an electronic device about purchasing 10 tablets for $200. Douglas and a confidential informant met for the purchase at the Sheetz in Brockway.
PENNS MANOR TEACHERS UNION AUTHORIZES STRIKE
The Penns Manor Education Association has announced that their membership authorized a strike over the contract negotiations that have been going on over the past few months. The contract between the school district and the PMEA expired July 31st of this year. In a statement released from the PMEA, the two sides continue to hold negotiation sessions, but “the Association is within their right to call for a strike since they are working beyond the expiration of their contract.” The strike authorization vote was held on November 10th, and while the union is authorized to strike, it does not mean that a strike will be held.
IUP STUDENTS BRING EXPRESSIONS TO LIFE WITH ‘COMMON GOODS’ POP-UP STORE
Students from IUP and members of the public gathered at the Indiana Mall Thursday night to celebrate the grand opening of a STEAMshop geared towards bringing their ideas to life. Continuing the tradition of “Common Goods” pop-up stores, several students in a 100-level 3-D design course, taught by professors Shannon...
INDIANA BOROUGH OFFICIALS WARN OF BLINKING RED LIGHT AT 4TH AND PHILADELPHIA STREETS
Those going through the intersection of 4th and Philadelphia Street may notice that the traffic light there is blinking red. Indiana Borough officials are reminding everyone to approach that intersection with caution. Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said that the light has an electronic malfunction due to a vehicle...
POLICE REPORTS: PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Indiana Borough Police reported two incidents of public drunkenness early Friday morning. The first incident was reported at 12:29 AM in the 300 block of Philadelphia Street. When Indiana Borough Police reported to the scene, they discovered 39-year-old Meghan Duncan in an intoxicated state. A citation for public intoxication was filed with District Judge Guy Haberl.
IUP CHALKS UP ANOTHER ROAD WIN
The IUP men’s basketball team has started the season with three road games in their first four times out, and they are 4-0 after Saturday’s win over a nationally-ranked opponent, Walsh. Jack Benedict has the game story.
FORD CITY MAN SENTENCED FOR CHARGES STEMMING FROM 2021 INCIDENT
A Ford City man was sentenced earlier this week to serve time in jail for an incident stemming back from 2020. Court documents say 43-year-old Keith W. Habel was sentenced to serve 21 months to seven years in a state correctional facility for a third-degree felony charge of DUI, along with serving nine months to two years for resisting arrest, six months to a year for defiant trespass; and six months to a year for a charge of driving on a suspended license.
RIVER VALLEY APPROVES MORE SPENDING FOR FOOTBALL STADIUM PROJECT
On Thursday night, the River Valley School Board approved a major step in getting the new football stadium at the Blairsville Campus built. The board last night by a 5-3 vote approved spending $2,804,061 from the Capital Programs funds to Hellas Construction for the new football stadium, running track and lighting in the parking lot. Board President Rick Harper said that this was a big step towards the start of formal construction.
