Read full article on original website
Related
NEXT Weather: Snowy streak will end, warmer temps ahead
MINNEAPOLIS -- After nine straight days of snow in the Twin Cities, we're going to be mostly dry until at least next weekend. Warmer temperatures are ahead, too.That streak of snow was the longest in more than 10 years, WCCO Director of Meteorology Mike Augustyniak said.After a couple of days in the teens, Sunday's high of 33 will feel balmy. The metro will warm to the mid-30s by Tuesday, and by the end of the week, we could be back to the 40s.If you're traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday, Wednesday's forecast looks clear region-wide, and Turkey Day itself looks very pleasant.
WLOX
Winterizing a vehicle should begin sooner than later
It’s going to be a dreary Saturday. We’ll see plenty of cloud cover today, and we’ll only warm up into the mid 50s this afternoon. On and off showers are likely this afternoon and evening, but most of the rain will be light. Sunday will stay chilly, but we're going to warm up near Thanksgiving. Here's the latest forecast.
Comments / 0