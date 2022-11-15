Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling
A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
Last Minute Holiday Shopping Is Helping Iowans Save
We are just about a week away from Thanksgiving which means if you haven’t already, your running out of time to get your turkey. Whether you are the one making the meal or not, many of us still value that gathering of friends and family. But something we have been noticing the last few years is our holidays keep getting more and more expensive.
Iowa: Avoid this Tricky Holiday Phone Scam with a Cute Name
"Smishing". It's not what your Aunt Mary is going to do to your face when she comes to visit for Thanksgiving. It's the term authorities are using for a new banking scam and they are warning you to look out for it. KCRG reports that the Iowa Credit Union Industry...
Iowa’s Giving Crew Distributing Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals
At the time of writing this, it's hard to believe Thanksgiving is only 6 days away. How has November gone by this quickly? With 6 days until turkey day, there is a group in Iowa called the Iowa Giving Crew, and they have been preparing to hand out over one thousand Thanksgiving meals through their "Give the Birds" program.
New CR Restaurant Hides Special Rocks Around Town for Free Drinks
Earlier this week, a new Cedar Rapids restaurant called Sacred Cow Tavern made a fun announcement on Facebook. The restaurant, which just opened its doors on Halloween, is challenging Iowans to a bit of a scavenger hunt! What they've done is painted some rocks bright red with black cows on them and hid them around the Downtown Cedar Rapids area. The post reads:
Iowa State Fair Food Icon Leaves Behind a Sweet Legacy
You'd better snatch up a container of ready-to-bake Barksdale's cookies while you can, through November 27, because sales are likely to explode with the news that the founder of one of the Iowa State Fair's signature treats has passed away. KCCI reports that Joe Barksdale passed away at age 95....
Win a Gift Card to H20 Bodyworks in North Liberty
Get your body holiday-ready with a $199 gift card to H20 Bodyworks! You can learn more about all of their treatments and services here. Right now at H2O Bodyworks, buy one gift card, get one of equal value for free! Buy one for her and get one free! Or keep them both for yourself and treat/pamper yourself!
Iowans Know How To Have Fun, Have You Used These “Sleds” Before?
Is there anything in the world that makes you feel more like a kid than going sledding? With snow arriving in Iowa this week, it won't be long before we start seeing people busting out their favorite sleds and heading out to their favorite hill to slide down. Sledding has to be one of the most innocent, makes you feel like a child again, activities of all time. Other than a hill with snow on it, it doesn't take much to enjoy sliding down a hill at top speeds.
Sweet Ideas are in the Mix For Owner of Eastern Iowa Town’s Only Bakery
*Stock photo. Not an example of an item from this bakery. By this time next year, the owner of White Tree Bakery in Mount Vernon hopes to be so flooded with business, so she can move her operation out of her home and into a brick-and-mortar location. Jen Juhl started...
Major Iowa Music Festival Will Not Return In 2023
Music festivals and concert lineups have been coming out over the past few weeks, just in time for the holidays. One major Iowa music festival won't be announcing a lineup anytime soon. This time of year is usually when you'll see artists announce massive tours or festival lineups. It's the...
The Most Efficient Way for Iowans to Warm Up Their Car This Winter
Today is one of the first days of this upcoming winter season where most of eastern Iowa will spend a big chunk of the day below 32 degrees. What makes that temperature so special? Glad you asked. It's the temperature at which water freezes. Anything below that is considered below-freezing. Glad we got that 1st-grade math out of the way. Eastern Iowa will spend most of the day below freezing so hopefully, you've purchased salt for your driveways/walkways as they could end up being pretty slippery by tonight.
Massive Iowa Christmas Light Display Celebrating Its 26th Year [VIDEO]
A longtime Iowa holiday light display doesn't just delight people during the holidays. It benefits area adults, and even children, throughout the entire year. Rob Scheitler has always loved Christmas. He hung some outdoor lights while growing up on a farm as a kid. Little did he know what his love of the season would result in.
Cedar Rapids Donates Hotel-Motel Funds to Local Non-Profits
For the first time since the pandemic halted travel in Cedar Rapids and around the world, the city of Cedar Rapids has once again handed out money to local non-profits with proceeds of the city's hotel-motel tax. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the Cedar Rapids City Council last week...
Iowa Podcasters Got to Hang Out Inside the Real ‘Goonies’ House
The hosts of a popular Iowa-based podcast recently got another epic opportunity!. Just a few weeks ago, we told you that the hosts of the podcast Confused Breakfast were invited to be guests on comedian Bert Kreischer's podcast Bertcast. Iowans AJ Vens, Sean Prior, and Mike Schulte got to sit down with Bert and chat about movies for three and a half hours! To put things in perspective, Bert has around 10 million listeners and subscribers, so this was a big deal for three guys from Iowa.
Ticketmaster Under Investigation After Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Disaster
According to a new report on Saturday (Nov. 19), Ticketmaster is now under investigation by the top legal authorities in three states after a botched rollout of tickets to Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour left millions of fans frustrated and empty handed. The Associated Press reports that the Attorneys General...
Eastern Iowa Man Continues to Cycle Despite Debilitating Stroke
A man from Marion, Iowa, named Richard Greer, refused to quit trying to get back on his bike, despite life throwing a wrench in his chain. Bicycling is one of the most popular outdoor sports/activities in the state of Iowa and this Iowan wasn't going to let a severe stroke prevent him from getting back to one of his favorite hobbies.
Is It Illegal to Drive Your Car in Iowa Before Clearing Off the Snow?
The inevitable is finally here. We've recorded our first snowfall of significance this holiday season in eastern Iowa. You may notice cars driving a little bit slower to work today, snow plow trucks out on the road, and cars slipping and sliding on the roadways. Here's a big reminder to just take your time driving today.
Iowa’s Smallest County is Also Its Newest [PHOTOS]
Iowa's smallest county is also the one that was most recently incorporated. Osceola County is in the state's far northwest corner and was formed in 1871. On January 1, 1872, the county government conferred for the first time. The first courthouse, constructed of wood, was built in November of the following year and simultaneously served as the conference chamber, school, and church. In September 1903, the second courthouse was finished and was wired for electricity in October 1915.
Iowa Will Receive Nearly $20-Million From Walmart – Here’s Why
There has been a great deal of attention paid to the recent opioid crisis. Actually, it's not a recent issue, it was just elevated to the status of 'crisis' more recently. And, for good reason. But who gets the blame? A group of different state Attorney Generals has a pretty good idea.
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
98.1 KHAK
Cedar Rapids, IA
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0