Cedar Rapids, IA

98.1 KHAK

Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling

A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
BENTON COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Last Minute Holiday Shopping Is Helping Iowans Save

We are just about a week away from Thanksgiving which means if you haven’t already, your running out of time to get your turkey. Whether you are the one making the meal or not, many of us still value that gathering of friends and family. But something we have been noticing the last few years is our holidays keep getting more and more expensive.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Giving Crew Distributing Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals

At the time of writing this, it's hard to believe Thanksgiving is only 6 days away. How has November gone by this quickly? With 6 days until turkey day, there is a group in Iowa called the Iowa Giving Crew, and they have been preparing to hand out over one thousand Thanksgiving meals through their "Give the Birds" program.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

New CR Restaurant Hides Special Rocks Around Town for Free Drinks

Earlier this week, a new Cedar Rapids restaurant called Sacred Cow Tavern made a fun announcement on Facebook. The restaurant, which just opened its doors on Halloween, is challenging Iowans to a bit of a scavenger hunt! What they've done is painted some rocks bright red with black cows on them and hid them around the Downtown Cedar Rapids area. The post reads:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa State Fair Food Icon Leaves Behind a Sweet Legacy

You'd better snatch up a container of ready-to-bake Barksdale's cookies while you can, through November 27, because sales are likely to explode with the news that the founder of one of the Iowa State Fair's signature treats has passed away. KCCI reports that Joe Barksdale passed away at age 95....
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Win a Gift Card to H20 Bodyworks in North Liberty

Get your body holiday-ready with a $199 gift card to H20 Bodyworks! You can learn more about all of their treatments and services here. Right now at H2O Bodyworks, buy one gift card, get one of equal value for free! Buy one for her and get one free! Or keep them both for yourself and treat/pamper yourself!
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowans Know How To Have Fun, Have You Used These “Sleds” Before?

Is there anything in the world that makes you feel more like a kid than going sledding? With snow arriving in Iowa this week, it won't be long before we start seeing people busting out their favorite sleds and heading out to their favorite hill to slide down. Sledding has to be one of the most innocent, makes you feel like a child again, activities of all time. Other than a hill with snow on it, it doesn't take much to enjoy sliding down a hill at top speeds.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Major Iowa Music Festival Will Not Return In 2023

Music festivals and concert lineups have been coming out over the past few weeks, just in time for the holidays. One major Iowa music festival won't be announcing a lineup anytime soon. This time of year is usually when you'll see artists announce massive tours or festival lineups. It's the...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

The Most Efficient Way for Iowans to Warm Up Their Car This Winter

Today is one of the first days of this upcoming winter season where most of eastern Iowa will spend a big chunk of the day below 32 degrees. What makes that temperature so special? Glad you asked. It's the temperature at which water freezes. Anything below that is considered below-freezing. Glad we got that 1st-grade math out of the way. Eastern Iowa will spend most of the day below freezing so hopefully, you've purchased salt for your driveways/walkways as they could end up being pretty slippery by tonight.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Podcasters Got to Hang Out Inside the Real ‘Goonies’ House

The hosts of a popular Iowa-based podcast recently got another epic opportunity!. Just a few weeks ago, we told you that the hosts of the podcast Confused Breakfast were invited to be guests on comedian Bert Kreischer's podcast Bertcast. Iowans AJ Vens, Sean Prior, and Mike Schulte got to sit down with Bert and chat about movies for three and a half hours! To put things in perspective, Bert has around 10 million listeners and subscribers, so this was a big deal for three guys from Iowa.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa Man Continues to Cycle Despite Debilitating Stroke

A man from Marion, Iowa, named Richard Greer, refused to quit trying to get back on his bike, despite life throwing a wrench in his chain. Bicycling is one of the most popular outdoor sports/activities in the state of Iowa and this Iowan wasn't going to let a severe stroke prevent him from getting back to one of his favorite hobbies.
MARION, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa’s Smallest County is Also Its Newest [PHOTOS]

Iowa's smallest county is also the one that was most recently incorporated. Osceola County is in the state's far northwest corner and was formed in 1871. On January 1, 1872, the county government conferred for the first time. The first courthouse, constructed of wood, was built in November of the following year and simultaneously served as the conference chamber, school, and church. In September 1903, the second courthouse was finished and was wired for electricity in October 1915.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

