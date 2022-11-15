Read full article on original website
Peach Resumes Hong Kong Service From late-January 2023
Japanese low-cost carrier Peach in January 2023 plans to resume service to Hong Kong, where it plans to operate Osaka Kansai – Hong Kong route. From 20JAN23, Peach will operate this route once a day, with Airbus A320neo aircraft. MM067 KIX2115 – 0045+1HKG 32N D. MM068 HKG0135 –...
Air Europa NS23 Greece Service Changes
Air Europa in Northern summer 2023 season is adjusting service to Greece, featuring new seasonal route to Thira. Planned operation changes as follow. 19JUN23 – 10SEP23 Increase from 2 weekly in NS22 to 4 weekly, 737-800 replaces 787-9 UX1087 MAD2130 – 0200+1ATH 73H x246. UX1088 ATH0250 – 0555MAD...
Qatar Airways Expands Airlink Codeshare Network From Nov 2022
Qatar Airways earlier this month expanded codeshare partnership with South African carrier Airlink, covering additional domestic routes in South Africa. Planned codeshare routes listed below went into effect since 10NOV22 (approximate). Qatar Airways operated by Airlink. Cape Town – Bloemfontein. Cape Town – Kimberley. Cape Town – Upington...
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Plans Mattala/Hambantota Service in late-1Q23
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi in Northern summer 2023 season intends to operate Abu Dhabi – Mattala/Hambantota service, based on recent schedule filing. The airline would operate this route with Airbus A320 aircraft, from 27MAR23 at earliest. 5W7121 AUH1325 – 1940HRI 320 135. 5W7122 HRI2040 – 0055+1AUH 320 135...
Kenya Airways Moves Mombasa – Dubai Launch to mid-Dec 2022
Kenya Airways in the last few days revised planned service launch on Mombasa – Dubai sector, initially filed from 01DEC22. The Skyteam member’s planned Nairobi – Mombasa – Dubai service is scheduled 4 times weekly, effective 15DEC22. Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route. KQ306 NBO2055 –...
Aeroflot Adds Ekaterinburg – Goa / Istanbul Service From late-Nov 2022
Aeroflot Russian Airlines from late-November 2022 is adding a pair of international routes from Ekaterinburg, with service to Goa and Istanbul scheduled. Planned operational schedule as follows. Ekaterinburg – Goa eff 25NOV22 3 weekly 737-800 SU632 SVX2220 – 0535+1GOI 738 256. SU633 GOI0635 – 1320SVX 738 367.
Philippine Airlines Dec 2022 Cebu Network Additions
Philippine Airlines in December 2022 is adding 3 routes from Cebu, including international service resumption to Bangkok. Planned addition as follows. Cebu – Baguio eff 16DEC22 4 weekly PAL Express Dash8-Q400. PR2230 CEB0850 – 1050BAG DH8 x246. PR2231 BAG1110 – 1300CEB DH8 x246. Cebu – Cotabato eff...
Batik Air Malaysia Increases Perth Service Dec 2022 – Feb 2023
Batik Air Malaysia during Northern winter 2022/23 peak season plans to increase nonstop Kuala Lumpur – Perth service. From 14DEC22 to 08FEB23, the airline will increase overall service from 14 to 17 weekly, with 737-800 aircraft. OD151 KUL0720 – 1255PER 738 47. OD151 KUL0835 – 1410PER 738 15...
Corsair 3Q23 Reunion Service Increases
Corsair during Northern summer 2023 season plans to increase overall service on Paris Orly – St. Denis de la Reunion route. Between 30JUN23 and 05SEP23, overall service to increase from 10 to 12 weekly, as nonstop terminator service increases from 6 to 8 weekly. SS904 ORY1720 – 0645+1RUN 339...
Swoop NW22 Boeing 737 MAX International Network – 13NOV22
Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier Swoop in Northern winter 2022/23 season is assigning Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on international routes, although selected routes listed below may only see one-time operation by the MAX variant, instead of -800. Planned 737 MAX 8 international service until 10JAN23, as of 13NOV22, as follows. Abbotsford...
Emirates SkyCargo Adds Air Belgium A330 Freighter From late-Nov 2022
Emirates SkyCargo from late-November 2022 is adding leased Air Belgium A330 Freighter to its operation, mainly operating Dubai al Maktoum – Jakarta – Auckland route. The Air Belgium A330 Freighter will operate 3 times weekly from 30NOV22. EK9128 DWC1135 – 2320CGK0050+1 – 1600+1AKL 33X 3. EK9130...
TUIfly Belgium NW22 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Network – 13NOV22
TUIfly Belgium in Northern winter 2022/23 schedules Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft on following routes. Planned routes listed below focuses on service between 17NOV22 and 25MAR23, as of 13NOV22. Brussels – Alicante. Brussels – Banjul – Ilha do Sal – Brussels. Brussels – Boa Vista –...
Scoot Dec 2022/Jan 2023 Mainland China Aircraft Adjustment
Scoot during the month of December 2022 and January 2023 is adjusting operational aircraft on selected service for Mainland China. Planned aircraft adjustment as follows. Singapore – Guangzhou 04DEC22 – 29JAN23 787-8 replaces -9, 1 weekly. Singapore – Hangzhou 05DEC22 – 30JAN23 787-8 replaces -9, 1 weekly...
