Jackie Kennedy’s Granddaughter, Rose Kennedy Schlossberg, Looks Just Like Her!

The 34-year-old Rose Kennedy Schlossberg is the first grandchild and granddaughter to America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and his First Lady, Jackie Kennedy. She is described by many as the spitting image of her maternal grandmother when it comes to looks. Rose was born in 1988 to Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy — the first and only surviving child of the couple.
James Corden Selling $9 Million L.A. Mansion After Being Accused Of 'Abusive' Behavior At New York Restaurant

James Corden may be saying goodbye to his lavish Los Angeles home very soon. Radar learned the Late Late Show host is selling off his $9.7 million mansion after Million Dollar Listing LA personality James Harris and realtor Alicia Drake were both spotted at the embattled comic's property. Drake, who is one of Los Angeles' "top tier brokers", later confirmed that the luxurious Southern California home "won't be listed" publicly because it will be sold privately.According to her page on The Agency, Drake is well known for her "discretion" and experience handling difficult situations regarding sales. "She is committed to...
Derek Jeter’s Waterfront Castle in New York Spent 4 Years on the Market. Now It’s Heading to Auction.

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter’s waterfront estate is heading to the auction block. The four-acre Tiedemann Castle property is still looking for a new owner after spending four years on and off the market. Located roughly one hour outside Midtown Manhattan by car, the estate is ideal for owners who want to feel like Yankee royalty, with a 9,000-square-foot main residence that houses a staggering 24 rooms. If you’re still looking for space to stretch, the 2,000-square-foot lakefront guest house with a baseball-diamond-shaped infinity pool should do the trick. The castle was first listed for $14.75 million back in June...
One of the Beverly Hills Mansions MacKenzie Scott Donated to Charity Just Sold for $37 Million

MacKenzie Scott’s immense giving spree made headlines this past summer when she donated two Beverly Hills mansions to charity. Now, one of those palatial estates has just sold for $37 million.   According to property records, celebrity music producer Mike Caren is the new owner of the 12,000-square-foot abode on North Alpine Drive. The Spanish-style home sits on two acres near Coldwater Canyon Park and has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There’s also a detached guesthouse, a swimming pool, home theater, full-size tennis court and parking for more than 12 cars. But don’t worry, the proceeds are going back to the...
Sam Bankman-Fried’s $40m Bahamas penthouse reportedly up for sale

Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto trader entrepreneur at the center of the FTX scandal, reportedly put his luxury $40m Bahamas penthouse up for sale on Friday – the same day the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy. Bankman-Fried’s penthouse – “the Orchid”, located in Albany, an exclusive private community in Nassau...
Inside Cher’s Eclectic Real Estate Portfolio

Cher’s decades-long career has been defined by her ability to repeatedly shed her skin and reinvent herself, a characteristic that is also evident in the singer’s expansive and eclectic real estate portfolio. No two properties are exactly the same, and this is intentionally so. “I don’t know where people go to get that rule, ‘Thou shalt be one thing and one thing only for thy entire life,’” she told Architectural Digest in 1989.
Gisele Bündchen Purchased Art Deco-Style Miami Cottage for $1.25 Million Before Divorce

Even though supermodel Gisele Bündchen officially filed for divorce from her star quarterback husband Tom Brady on October 28, she may have been preparing for it months before Friday. As reported by the New York Post, Bündchen bought an unpretentious three-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Surfside—a very small town located between Bal Harbour and Miami Beach—way back on February 28 for $1.25 million. Brady un-retired and returned to the NFL two weeks later.
Penthouse on Billionaires’ Row in New York City Sells for $72 Million

In one of the year’s priciest real estate deals, a penthouse at New York City’s 220 Central Park South has sold for $72 million, records show. The full-floor unit is just over 5,000 square feet with three bedrooms and a roughly 312-square-foot terrace, according to the building’s offering plan. The unit wasn’t officially on the market.
Tour Gwyneth Paltrow's $17.5 Million Santa Monica Childhood Home

The home where Gwyneth Paltrow grew up was recently listed for sale, giving fans a chance to tour its interior. Paltrow was born and raised in Hollywood, and she spent her early years in this Santa Monica, California, mansion. Although it has been heavily renovated in recent years, it likely bears quite a resemblance to Paltrow's childhood home.
‘Dirty Dancing’ Producer Mitchell Cannold Is Selling His Midcentury Mansion in New York for $6 Million

Mitchell Cannold wants you to have the time of your life in upstate New York. The Dirty Dancing producer listed his midcentury mansion in the idyllic town of Pound Ridge last week for just under $6 million. Cannold bought the property in 2015 for $2.6 million and has since spent another $2 million on upgrades. He also enlisted architects Gilles Depardon and Kathy Ogawa to execute the home’s design, which was inspired by artist Maya Lin’s Wavefield work at Storm King in nearby Windsor.
Actress Carol Burnett’s Longtime L.A. Pied-à-Terre Looks for $4.2M

Best known for her namesake comedy variety show, The Carol Burnett Show, as well as many films, actress Carol Burnett is a household name. Since stepping into the entertainment world over 60 years ago, the star has enjoyed a fruitful career, but perhaps you don’t know much about her home life. Moving into L.A.’s Wilshire high-rise 27 years ago, the decadent condo she has owned for 20 of those years just listed for $4.2 million.
WEB 29: Grammy nomination rundown, High Plains winter events

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this week’s Weekly Entertainment Bubble, Digital Reporter David Gay joined the show to talk about Grammy nominations and the Ticketmaster meltdown that occurred due to the massive sales of Taylor Swift’s tour. Plus, we’re dissecting the new relationship between Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski along with winter events for the […]
