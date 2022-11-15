ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helping Keep the University District Clean

Every month during the academic year, students have the opportunity to recycle and keep off-campus litter-free through Community Clean Ups. When the program started in September, only 11 people showed up to help. By the October and November clean-ups, that number had grown to approximately 80 each time. They collected 101 bags of trash and recycling in total.
The Ohio State University Buckeyes and the University of Michigan Wolverines face off on the field and at blood donation sites on both universities’ campuses this month. The annual Blood Battle leverages the “greatest rivalry in college football” to increase blood donations for both communities.

The rules of the competition are simple: whichever university collects the most donations through official blood drives by Nov. 23 wins the Blood Battle trophy, which is presented to the winning school during the Ohio State versus Michigan game. This year’s competition is close – as of writing, Ohio State is leading by just six units.
Dramatic Conservation

On an ornate stage decorated with stately columns, two regally dressed figures bend over a third who appears to be unresponsive. Another woman in an elegant gown looks on at the unfolding drama, concerned. A scene that could be found in many theatrical productions, this one is unique in that it is presented on layered panes of glass.
Ohio State 2023 football ticket prices announced

The Ohio State University Board of Trustees approved ticket prices for the 2023 football season Thursday. The 2023 season features home games against Big Ten rivals Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland and Minnesota. For non-conference games, individual ticket prices are as low as $39. The Department of Athletics continues to...
