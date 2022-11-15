Read full article on original website
A NASA crew capsule is on its way to the moon
A spacecraft designed to carry astronauts is on its way to the moon after NASA finally got its massive new moon rocket off the ground this morning. Images sent back by the vehicle show a suited-up mannequin strapped into the commander's seat; plus, a view of Earth looking like a blue marble, just as it did in the days of NASA's Apollo moon missions. NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce reports on what the space agency hopes to achieve with this critical test flight.
What the Artemis mission could mean for the future of space exploration
Early this morning, an Artemis 1 rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a path to circle the moon and Earth. This as American astronauts prepare to return to the moon as part of NASA's Artemis mission. This could happen as early as 2025, and that mission would mean the first woman and the first person of color will walk on the lunar surface. It's been almost 50 years since the last U.S. astronaut stepped on the moon. So why return now? I asked record-setting astronaut Christina Koch.
James Webb telescope spots galaxies near the dawn of time, thrilling scientists
New baby pictures of the universe, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, show that galaxies started forming faster and earlier than expected. The telescope launched back in December and it now orbits the sun about a million miles away from Earth. Its giant mirror allows it to detect faint light that's been traveling for almost the entire history of the 13.8 billion-year-old universe. That means it can effectively see what galaxies looked like way back in time.
See the ties that bind Antarctica and Louisiana through one photographer's lens
Editor's note: As the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Summit convenes, NPR's Picture Show is featuring work by photographers that highlights the effects of climate change around the world. As frigid wind whipped across the ship's bow, I held the railing with one hand and steadied my camera with the other....
