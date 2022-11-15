ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 2

Related
The Hill

Democrats’ Christmas in November

Democrats are in for a great holiday season, thankful for their historically — and surprising — good showing in the midterm elections and celebrating the holy war Republicans are fighting. The party crucially kept control of the Senate, and the Republican advantage in the House is exceedingly tenuous.
WISCONSIN STATE
Connecticut Public

Politics chat: GOP reacts to Trump's White House bid

We take a look at how the balance of power between the Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate, and consider how Donald Trump's fresh bid for the White House is landing with the GOP. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her...
Connecticut Public

Pelosi's former chief of staff on the House speaker's legacy

We're going to start today with the monumental change to come in House Democratic leadership. Earlier this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will be stepping down from party leadership after some two decades in the role in one form or another. Pelosi was the first woman to serve as speaker of the house when she was elected in 2007. She saw her party lose the House in 2011 and regain control in 2019. During her tenure, she oversaw the bank bailout in 2008 and passage of the Affordable Care Act, among other important legislative accomplishments. But in many ways, she was more than the sum of these legislative accomplishments, to her benefit and to her detriment. She became, in a way, the face of opposition to President Trump and a target of loathing on the right, even as she sparred with younger, more progressive members of her own party.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Republicans rejoice after Trump’s account reinstated on Twitter

After the former president’s account on Twitter was reinstated, Republicans are rejoicing even as Donald Trump has snubbed the social media platform.US representative from Texas, Troy Nehls, shared the news on Twitter and wrote: “2023 is going to be great. 2024 will be better.”Paul Gosar, a republican from Arizona also welcomed Mr Trump back to the platform and wrote: “He’s back.”Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated early on Sunday after being banned for almost two years.It was after Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk held a survey on the platform earlier on Saturday and announced he would restore Mr Trump’s...
ARIZONA STATE
Connecticut Public

Week in politics: Pelosi steps down; Trump announces 2024 presidential run

Most of the midterm elections have been called, and we do know congressional leadership will be different. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) NANCY PELOSI: My colleagues, I stand before you as speaker of the House, as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a devout Catholic, a proud Democrat and a patriotic American, a citizen of the greatest republic in the history of the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Connecticut Public

DOJ names Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee Trump criminal investigations

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed the Justice Department's former public integrity chief Jack Smith on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's criminal investigations involving former President Donald Trump. Smith will oversee the department's investigations into the possible mishandling of classified documents and presidential records at Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, as well...
FLORIDA STATE
Connecticut Public

Elon Musk says he's reinstating Trump's Twitter account

After conducting an online poll, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk says he's reinstating the account of former president Donald Trump. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Connecticut Public

Democrats dissect why Stacey Abrams lost her bid for governor

For many Democrats, Georgia has come to symbolize the party's future. But last week one of its brightest stars, Stacey Abrams, lost her second bid for governor against Republican incumbent Brian Kemp. Only one statewide Democrat remained standing on election night, Senator Raphael Warnock. And he still has to win a runoff against Republican Herschel Walker. Now Democrats are starting to dissect what happened with that key race still looming. WABE's Sam Gringlas reports from Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Connecticut Public

The midterms lead to a number of firsts for transgender lawmakers

For the first time in U.S. history, this election season, at least one LGBTQ candidate has run for office in every state and Washington, D.C. And that has led to a number of other firsts, including the first out trans man ever elected to a state legislature, James Roesener of New Hampshire, and the election victory of Zooey Zephyr, the first out trans lawmaker elected to office in Montana. All of this at a time when legislation targeting the rights of LGBTQ people is being drafted and passed all around the country. Here today are James Roesener and Zooey Zephyr. Welcome and congratulations.
MONTANA STATE
Connecticut Public

Remembering Sen. Robert F. Kennedy who would have turned 97 this weekend

It's Friday, which is when we hear from StoryCorps. Senator Robert F. Kennedy would have turned 97 this weekend. He was assassinated in 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. In a photo taken seconds after he was shot, Kennedy lies on the floor. A teenaged busboy cradles the senator's head - Juan Romero. At StoryCorps, Romero remembered delivering room service to Kennedy the day before the assassination.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy