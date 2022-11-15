Read full article on original website
Pelosi had ‘a career to be proud of,’ former GOP speaker says
“It's an impressive legacy,” former House Speaker Paul Ryan said.
Democrats’ Christmas in November
Democrats are in for a great holiday season, thankful for their historically — and surprising — good showing in the midterm elections and celebrating the holy war Republicans are fighting. The party crucially kept control of the Senate, and the Republican advantage in the House is exceedingly tenuous.
Politics chat: GOP reacts to Trump's White House bid
We take a look at how the balance of power between the Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate, and consider how Donald Trump's fresh bid for the White House is landing with the GOP. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to step down from Democratic leadership
Well, the suspense is over on two things we've been watching for after this year's midterm elections. Republicans have won narrow control of the House, and across the aisle, the end of an era has come for Democratic leadership. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) NANCY PELOSI: My colleagues, I stand before...
Pelosi's former chief of staff on the House speaker's legacy
We're going to start today with the monumental change to come in House Democratic leadership. Earlier this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will be stepping down from party leadership after some two decades in the role in one form or another. Pelosi was the first woman to serve as speaker of the house when she was elected in 2007. She saw her party lose the House in 2011 and regain control in 2019. During her tenure, she oversaw the bank bailout in 2008 and passage of the Affordable Care Act, among other important legislative accomplishments. But in many ways, she was more than the sum of these legislative accomplishments, to her benefit and to her detriment. She became, in a way, the face of opposition to President Trump and a target of loathing on the right, even as she sparred with younger, more progressive members of her own party.
Trump news – live: Republicans rejoice after Trump’s account reinstated on Twitter
After the former president’s account on Twitter was reinstated, Republicans are rejoicing even as Donald Trump has snubbed the social media platform.US representative from Texas, Troy Nehls, shared the news on Twitter and wrote: “2023 is going to be great. 2024 will be better.”Paul Gosar, a republican from Arizona also welcomed Mr Trump back to the platform and wrote: “He’s back.”Donald Trump’s Twitter account was reinstated early on Sunday after being banned for almost two years.It was after Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk held a survey on the platform earlier on Saturday and announced he would restore Mr Trump’s...
Pence says he won't testify before the Jan. 6 panel because it would set a 'terrible precedent' for Congress to ask a vice president to remark on deliberations held at the White House
"Congress has no right to my testimony," Pence told CBS News. "We have a separation of powers under the Constitution of the United States."
House Democrats look to a new generation of leaders after Pelosi's announcement
A day after the midterm election results made it clear Republicans will control the House come January, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed her own political plans. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) NANCY PELOSI: And with great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next...
Week in politics: Pelosi steps down; Trump announces 2024 presidential run
Most of the midterm elections have been called, and we do know congressional leadership will be different. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) NANCY PELOSI: My colleagues, I stand before you as speaker of the House, as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a devout Catholic, a proud Democrat and a patriotic American, a citizen of the greatest republic in the history of the world.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she'll end her run as top House Democrat
Nancy Pelosi's decision marks the end of an era for Democrats, and triggers a search for a new generation of leadership for her caucus.
Arizona County Lawyer Contacted Sheriff About Threat From Kari Lake Campaign: Report
An RNC attorney reportedly warned that there were a "lot of irate people out there" whom the campaign "can't control."
Attorney General Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump investigations
The United States attorney general has named a special counsel to oversee sensitive investigations that touch on former President Trump. Merrick Garland made that announcement in Washington today. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson was there. Hey, Carrie. CARRIE JOHNSON, BYLINE: Hey there. KELLY: Federal prosecutors have been looking into January...
Biden administration moves to shield the Saudi crown prince in journalist's killing
The Biden administration wants the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, to be shielded from a lawsuit over the slaying of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It's a move that contradicts what President Biden said about the crown prince during his campaign in 2019. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)
White House climate advisor addresses the unresolved questions left after COP27
What is the U.S. role in addressing climate change? At this year's U.N. climate conference, known as COP 27, President Biden attempted to reclaim a leadership role, and he apologized for his predecessor's pullout from the Paris Agreement. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: This gathering must be the...
DOJ names Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee Trump criminal investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed the Justice Department's former public integrity chief Jack Smith on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's criminal investigations involving former President Donald Trump. Smith will oversee the department's investigations into the possible mishandling of classified documents and presidential records at Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, as well...
Elon Musk says he's reinstating Trump's Twitter account
After conducting an online poll, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk says he's reinstating the account of former president Donald Trump. Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
Georgetown Law professor on the special counsel overseeing Trump investigations
Days after Donald Trump announced he is running a third time for president, the U.S. attorney general announced that he is appointing a special counsel to investigate Trump. Here is Merrick Garland speaking today at the Justice Department. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MERRICK GARLAND: Based on recent developments, including the...
Democrats dissect why Stacey Abrams lost her bid for governor
For many Democrats, Georgia has come to symbolize the party's future. But last week one of its brightest stars, Stacey Abrams, lost her second bid for governor against Republican incumbent Brian Kemp. Only one statewide Democrat remained standing on election night, Senator Raphael Warnock. And he still has to win a runoff against Republican Herschel Walker. Now Democrats are starting to dissect what happened with that key race still looming. WABE's Sam Gringlas reports from Atlanta.
The midterms lead to a number of firsts for transgender lawmakers
For the first time in U.S. history, this election season, at least one LGBTQ candidate has run for office in every state and Washington, D.C. And that has led to a number of other firsts, including the first out trans man ever elected to a state legislature, James Roesener of New Hampshire, and the election victory of Zooey Zephyr, the first out trans lawmaker elected to office in Montana. All of this at a time when legislation targeting the rights of LGBTQ people is being drafted and passed all around the country. Here today are James Roesener and Zooey Zephyr. Welcome and congratulations.
Remembering Sen. Robert F. Kennedy who would have turned 97 this weekend
It's Friday, which is when we hear from StoryCorps. Senator Robert F. Kennedy would have turned 97 this weekend. He was assassinated in 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. In a photo taken seconds after he was shot, Kennedy lies on the floor. A teenaged busboy cradles the senator's head - Juan Romero. At StoryCorps, Romero remembered delivering room service to Kennedy the day before the assassination.
