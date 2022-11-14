Read full article on original website
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Eliza and Rodney Seen Together Post-Show
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 shows the end of Eliza and Rodney's relationship -- but the two were spotted out together after the show.
digitalspy.com
10 huge Coronation Street spoilers for next week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Next week's Coronation Street will see Hope plan a tribute to John Stape, while Sam visits Harvey in prison. Meanwhile, Ken receives a blast from the past. Here's a look at 10 big moments hitting your screens. 1. Hope continues to cash in on John's crimes.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street is bringing in Jacob Hay's dad Damon
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Shameless's Ciaran Griffiths is joining Coronation Street to play Jacob Hay's dad Damon. The soap has confirmed that Jacob and Amy Barlow can expect big trouble when Damon turns up on the cobbles to reconcile with his son. Jacob has been determined to straighten out his...
soaphub.com
B&B Spoilers for November 16: Ridge Gets Teary Saying Goodbye To His Destiny
B&B spoilers for Wednesday, November 16, 2022, promise an emotional day as Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan say goodbye…once again. In a matter of days, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) left his wife, packed his stuff, ended his marriage, and got engaged. Talk about a whirlwind! But, that is who Ridge is, and most of the decisions he makes in his love life have always been abrupt. Does he regret moving so fast this time, though?
digitalspy.com
Top 5 soap single Epsiodes ever in ratings
Got asked this on another group. Stacey’s bipolar point of view (May 2009) Linda’s alcoholism on NYE point of view (December 2019) Ronnie & Roxy’s death (January 2017) Stacey’s bipolar point of view (May 2009) Linda’s alcoholism on NYE point of view (December 2019) Ronnie...
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey denies reunion with Ellen Pompeo on new show
Grey's Anatomy fans, stop rejoicing. There were rumours that Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo, aka Derek and Meredith, were reuniting for a brand new TV show. However, it looks like that isn't the case, coming from Dempsey himself. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly while on the Disenchanted promotional trail, the actor...
Alaskan Bush People Fans Were Absolutely Disgusted By Bird Brown's Raw Fish Scene In Season 14 Episode 5
Despite the show's title, fans were pretty surprised to learn that the stars of "Alaskan Bush People" don't actually live in Alaska. The late Billy Brown and his son Joshua pled guilty to fraud charges in 2016 after collecting state assistance when they weren't actually residents of Alaska (via CNN). Nowadays, a good chunk of the show takes place on the family's property in Washington state. However, the original atmosphere of the show remains intact. The Browns continue to stick together through thick and thin, braving the great outdoors with a much more intense mindset than that of the average camper. Ever since the series premiered in 2014, the family's connection to nature has been the foundation of the narrative (via IMDb).
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Spoilers: Ridge Fast Tracks Wedding-- Wedding Shocker Will Stun Fans
Ridge ends one relationship and jumps right back into another.CBS/YouTube. The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will propose and rush down the altar to make Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) his wife. On Thursday's episode (November 10), Ridge begged Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) for an annulment.
Dallas alum Patrick Duffy returns to The Bold and the Beautiful as the Logan patriarch
Brooke Stephen Eric and DonnaABC General Hospital screenshot. Patrick Duffy is well known for his portrayal of Bobby Ewing on the hit prime-time soap Dallas1 from 1978–1985, and 1986–1991. He also portrayed Frank Lambert on the ABC sitcom Step by Step from September 20, 1991, to August 15, 1997, and when it moved to CBS, where it aired from September 19, 1997, to June 26, 1998.
Courtney Hope reflects upon her breakup with Chad Duell on what would have been their first wedding anniversary
Chad Duell and Courtney Hope wedding daySoapsin Deppth screenshot via Instagram. “One year ago, I was getting ready for what I thought would be one of the biggest dreams come true of my life. Little did I know,” “it was the beginning of the end.” These were the words of Courtney Hope (Sally Spectra B&B and Y&R) who married Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos GH) on October 23, 2021. Somewhere between Christmas and New Year General Hospital fans began posting in Facebook groups that the couple must have split because both had taken down each other's photo's on social media and it was true.
‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Spoilers: Do Natalie and Mike Get Back Together?
Natalie Mordovtseva is going to visit her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, after a year of living apart on 'The Single Life' Season 3. Will visiting him spark some feelings again? Here's what we know.
The Bold and the Beautiful fans say enough: Dollar Bill dropped Katie quicker than Ridge turned on Brooke
Brooke is the center of attention on The Bold and the BeautifulSoaps.com B&B screenshot. The Bold and the Beautiful fans were in the midst of their disgust over Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) walking away from his marriage to Brooke Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and choosing Taylor Hayes ( Krista Thompson) when they were hit with another predictable yet disturbing scenario. It's bad enough that Ridge and Taylor are committing adultery so quickly and now Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is staking his claims to a married woman.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Nov. 7-11: Port Charles Rocked by Secrets
'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 7-11 indicate it'll be a big week when secrets are revealed to several Port Charles residents.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Nov 14-18: Brooke’s Heartbreaking Realization
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Nov. 14-18 reveal it'll be a week of shock for many characters.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Andrew Spencer Self-Eliminates Over Ency and Jessenia
'Bachelor in Paradise' spoilers note Andrew Spencer removes himself from the show due to his love triangle with Jessenia Cruz and Ency Abedin.
Why The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers Have Fans Rooting For Thomas And Hope
For viewers, keeping up with the changing relationships on "The Bold and the Beautiful" could be a full-time job. Despite any history of bad blood and betrayal, Hope Spencer (Annika Noelle) cannot stay out of Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) web of darkness. Unknown to Hope, Thomas is responsible for the end of her mother, Brooke Logan's (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). The deception led Ridge directly back to Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen), seemingly closing the door on Brooke and Ridge's marriage forever, via Soaps.com.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: What to Expect for November 2022
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for November 2022 reveal troubling is ahead for many Genoa City couples.
General Hospital Spoilers tease several mystery encounters in Port Charles next week
Sometimes soap spoilers are detailed in predictions of what is to come and on other occasions they tease possibilities without giving anything away. Spoiler alerts for General Hospital offer several teasers for the coming week so fans will have quite a few mysteries to try to solve until the truth is revealed.
DAYS Spoilers For The Week of October 31: Subterfuge and A Warning
Find out what juicy drama awaits a plethora of Salem denizens. DAYS Spoilers For The Week of October 31: Subterfuge and A WarningSoap Hub. The DAYS spoilers for October 31 – November 4, 2022, tease a spot of thievery, familial discord, and so much more. This will be a week you won’t want to miss!
SheKnows
Cancelled Soap Finds New Life On Amazon
The Golden Age of soaps may be over, but it’s hard to deny that we live in a gilded era of entertainment. Network television, cable channels catering to every interest, streaming services everywhere we look — there really is something out there for everyone. And even better, it’s...
