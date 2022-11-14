Despite the show's title, fans were pretty surprised to learn that the stars of "Alaskan Bush People" don't actually live in Alaska. The late Billy Brown and his son Joshua pled guilty to fraud charges in 2016 after collecting state assistance when they weren't actually residents of Alaska (via CNN). Nowadays, a good chunk of the show takes place on the family's property in Washington state. However, the original atmosphere of the show remains intact. The Browns continue to stick together through thick and thin, braving the great outdoors with a much more intense mindset than that of the average camper. Ever since the series premiered in 2014, the family's connection to nature has been the foundation of the narrative (via IMDb).

