Alabama’s most hated Thanksgiving food￼
Christmas may "take the cake" with the ever-so-popular hatred of fruitcake, but there are people that inhabit this planet who hold a grudge against at least one dish on your Turkey Day menu.
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating seafood, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Alabama that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely give them a try if you haven't already.
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Alabama: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Alabama: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Alabama hosts a large deer population. Hunting white-tailed deer is quite popular in Alabama, with about 180,000 hunters visiting the field yearly. Much of the hunting done in the rural area of Alabama significantly impacts the rural community.
Alabama Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a Star ID - the REAL ID Driver's License - In Order to Fly on Planes
Alabama has named its REAL ID the "Star ID" driver's license. You need to have a Star ID by May 3, 2023, in order to fly on a commercial plane in the U.S. after then. Otherwise, you will need to carry a passport just to get on a plane in the U.S. Or you will need a passport to get into a Federal building or military base.
tinyhousetalk.com
Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama
This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
WSFA
Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
Family's missing horse found in Utah after 8 years
The Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter brings you trending stories on family, travel, food, neighbors helping neighbors, pets, autos, military veterans, heroes, faith and American values.
"She Started Harassing My Doctor's Office": People Are Revealing The Most Appalling Ways Their Company Told Them They Were Being Let Go
"I went on maternity leave. On my first day back at work, I worked for one hour before they told me my position had been eliminated. They knew it was illegal to fire me while on maternity leave, so they had to allow me to come back to work."
Google $400 million location tracking settlement: Alabama to get $7.6 million
Google has reached a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states -including Alabama - over its location tracking practices related to Google Account settings. It’s the largest multi-state attorney general privacy settlement in U.S. history. Alabama will receive $7.6 million, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall. He called it an...
College football 2022 Week 12 upset pick, lock, bad bet, and strangest thing
The margin for error gets slimmer with each passing week, and Week 12 of this college football season could be the last gasp for a few teams who want to be playoff contenders. The picture is beginning to come into focus for the College Football Playoff and time is running out for some teams to make an impression on the committee. After a bit of top-ten chaos in Week 11, the top four teams remain unchanged. That will likely come to a halt in the next two weeks.
2022 college football: BCS simulated top 25 rankings ahead of Week 12
No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) will play at South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) Saturday in Week 12. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Kickoff between the Vols and Gamecocks is slated for 7 p.m. EST at Williams-Brice Stadium. ESPN will televise the SEC East matchup. Tennessee’s...
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 12
The Pac-12 took big upsets last week and they aren’t safe again in Week 12. Nor are several other Top 10 teams in our college football upset picks. In many cases around the country, the week prior to college football rivalry week can be a tune-up opportunity for teams. For instance, you have Alabama playing Austin Peay ahead of the Iron Bowl. Or you also have Georgia playing — checks notes — Kentucky ahead of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.
Alabama residents could get $400 each as relief payments: Check your eligibility
Let's take a look at the details of relief payments. According to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the current annual inflation rate is 8.5 percent. So many Alabama residents or consumers are struggling for their survival.
ABOUT
Praise 93.3 plays the best Gospel music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://praise933.com/
