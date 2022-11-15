ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floral City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridaing.com

Restaurants in Wildwood Florida: Surprising Eats You’ll Love

When it comes to food, restaurants in Wildwood Florida are a hidden gem. Whether you are looking for a quick bite or a fancy dinner, you will be able to find it in Wildwood. When most people think of Florida, they think of Orlando and all of the fun theme parks. What they don’t think about is the quieter, more relaxed side of Florida that can be found in places like Wildwood.
WILDWOOD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Money would be better spent on veteran care

I could not have been more disgusted after reading the article in the Sunday, Nov. 13, Chronicle titled "Schlabach: Shelter construction could begin in 2023.”. It should not surprise anyone to learn that Citrus County is home to many homeless or under-housed and under-cared for military veterans. However, instead of taking care of our veterans, "public and private monetary donations" are going to be used to build a new animal shelter to the tune of $9 million.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Dairy Queen opening Nov. 22

Good things come to those who wait — including the opening of the DQ Grill & Chill Dairy Queen restaurant in Winter Garden. The city of Winter Garden has issued the store’s certificate of occupancy, and the DQ doors will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 14180 W. Colonial Drive.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
leesburg-news.com

Frozen turkeys will be available to those in need Thursday at LSSC

Lake and Sumter County residents in need of food before Thanksgiving are invited to the third annual ThanksGiveAway food distribution event on Thursday at Lake Sumter State College’s Leesburg campus. The drive-thru event is hosted by the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, which is partnering with Lake...
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Classic cars being auctioned after collector's death

SEFFNER, Fla. (AP) — Growing up as the son of a West Tampa body shop worker, Leroy Gonzalez was envious of people who drove nice cars. “He had little, and they seemed to have everything,” said Richard Gonzalez, his son. “So, my dad told himself that he’d buy nice cars when he had money.”
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

Villagers breathe sigh of relief after scary neighbor arrested again

Villagers are breathing a sigh of relief after their scary neighbor was arrested again and landed back behind bars. Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, of the Ashleigh Villas was booked Tuesday at the Marion County Jail. A neighbor in the Ashleigh Villas said multiple squad cars from the Marion County Sheriff’s...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l County, owner of properties need to work on resolution

Inverness Village 4 drainage problems and terrible roads continue to plague residents. Previous county officials did not do their due diligence and allowed development without proper planning. Residents of Inverness Village 4, located between Independence Boulevard and Arlington Street, have long suffered from drainage problems and deteriorating dirt roads. For...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind

The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
WINTER PARK, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from Nov. 16 and 17

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 16. Justin Michael Church, 32, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 16 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
WESH

One killed and one injured in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one and injured another Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. FHP says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on SR-44 near Rory Lane in unincorporated Pine Lakes. According to troopers, a 2021 Honda CR-V traveling southbound on SR-44 attempted to make a U-turn when it was struck on the left side by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe also traveling southbound.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County population up 12% in last 10 years

County commissioners are putting together a strategic plan to deal with the expected growth of the county in the next five years. New population statistics are out that show that growth has already started.
thatssotampa.com

Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Tampa location

The Peach Cobbler Factory is one of the sweetest shops there is, and it’s bursting with southern comfort. This restaurant serves 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, and 6 types of cinnamon rolls. The menu includes sweet peach tea, cold rush coffee, chocolate milk, and strawberry milk. Peach Cobbler Factory will open at 5003 E. Fowler Ave. Suite A this December. An official opening date is still TBA.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy