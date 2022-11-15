Read full article on original website
Activities for Kids in Lake County: Thursday, 11/17/22 and Friday, 11/18/22Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Phenomenal Flavors of PhoEverJ.M. LesinskiBrooksville, FL
Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmatesAabha GopanSummerfield, FL
Beach Beacon
Crafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans
DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
floridaing.com
Restaurants in Wildwood Florida: Surprising Eats You’ll Love
When it comes to food, restaurants in Wildwood Florida are a hidden gem. Whether you are looking for a quick bite or a fancy dinner, you will be able to find it in Wildwood. When most people think of Florida, they think of Orlando and all of the fun theme parks. What they don’t think about is the quieter, more relaxed side of Florida that can be found in places like Wildwood.
Citrus County Chronicle
Money would be better spent on veteran care
I could not have been more disgusted after reading the article in the Sunday, Nov. 13, Chronicle titled "Schlabach: Shelter construction could begin in 2023.”. It should not surprise anyone to learn that Citrus County is home to many homeless or under-housed and under-cared for military veterans. However, instead of taking care of our veterans, "public and private monetary donations" are going to be used to build a new animal shelter to the tune of $9 million.
fox35orlando.com
Where to get a free Thanksgiving turkey in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Just in time for Thanksgiving, an Orlando law firm is once again helping those in need by giving out free turkeys!. The Pendas Law Firm will be handing out thousands of turkeys at its 14th Annual Turkey Giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 22. The event will be held at the law firm at 625 E. Colonial Drive in Orlando.
orangeobserver.com
Dairy Queen opening Nov. 22
Good things come to those who wait — including the opening of the DQ Grill & Chill Dairy Queen restaurant in Winter Garden. The city of Winter Garden has issued the store’s certificate of occupancy, and the DQ doors will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 14180 W. Colonial Drive.
Wesley Chapel residents flooded out, nowhere to turn
Wesley Chapel residents are turning to 8 On Your Side about flooding they blame on new development in Pasco County. One day after our story, the Southwest Water Management District sent staff to listen to resident's concerns.
leesburg-news.com
Frozen turkeys will be available to those in need Thursday at LSSC
Lake and Sumter County residents in need of food before Thanksgiving are invited to the third annual ThanksGiveAway food distribution event on Thursday at Lake Sumter State College’s Leesburg campus. The drive-thru event is hosted by the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, which is partnering with Lake...
Citrus County Chronicle
Classic cars being auctioned after collector's death
SEFFNER, Fla. (AP) — Growing up as the son of a West Tampa body shop worker, Leroy Gonzalez was envious of people who drove nice cars. “He had little, and they seemed to have everything,” said Richard Gonzalez, his son. “So, my dad told himself that he’d buy nice cars when he had money.”
Disney World announces ticket price hikes, more changes
Disney announced Tuesday new park-specific prices for one-day, one-park tickets that are set to go into effect on Dec. 8. The prices will vary depending on the park and the date.
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the Fall
There's arguably no bad time to visit Florida. There's never a shortage of things to do, and whatever the season, one can always find natural beauty. But fall in Florida can be especially appealing. The temperature isn't as hot. Some places lower their rates so your experience may be cheaper. And sometimes, the crowds are smaller.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Council has first go at chicken ordinance; will review again in December
Following tweaks, additions, and scratches to the first draft of a proposed ordinance to permit Inverness residents to own backyard chickens, the city council gave its staff a pecking order listing what it wanted in backyard fowl oversight. The proposed ordinance, which the council reviewed during its first reading Tuesday,...
villages-news.com
Villagers breathe sigh of relief after scary neighbor arrested again
Villagers are breathing a sigh of relief after their scary neighbor was arrested again and landed back behind bars. Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, of the Ashleigh Villas was booked Tuesday at the Marion County Jail. A neighbor in the Ashleigh Villas said multiple squad cars from the Marion County Sheriff’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l County, owner of properties need to work on resolution
Inverness Village 4 drainage problems and terrible roads continue to plague residents. Previous county officials did not do their due diligence and allowed development without proper planning. Residents of Inverness Village 4, located between Independence Boulevard and Arlington Street, have long suffered from drainage problems and deteriorating dirt roads. For...
This Winter Park urban legend absolutely blew my mind
The Winter Park sinkholeAnthony S. Navoy, USGS, anavoy@usgs.gov Public doman on Wikimediacommons. For those of you who've been with me a while, you know that I have a variety of interests and I get bored easily. You can thank my ADD for that, or possibly the fact the world is too amazing to have one secular interest. As much as I love spooky things, the things I love to learn about branch out into all areas of weird. And I have to say I am extremely happy to have stumbled across this urban legend about Winter Park that absolutely blew my mind.
Florida witness says bright light filled room as object hovered nearby
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Valrico reported being woken in her bedroom by a bright light and then observed an object stationary in the sky for 10 to 15 minutes at about 5:45 a.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Nov. 16 and 17
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 16. Justin Michael Church, 32, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 16 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
WESH
One killed and one injured in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a two-car crash that killed one and injured another Saturday afternoon on State Road 44 in Lake County. FHP says the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Saturday on SR-44 near Rory Lane in unincorporated Pine Lakes. According to troopers, a 2021 Honda CR-V traveling southbound on SR-44 attempted to make a U-turn when it was struck on the left side by a 2004 Chevy Tahoe also traveling southbound.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County population up 12% in last 10 years
County commissioners are putting together a strategic plan to deal with the expected growth of the county in the next five years. New population statistics are out that show that growth has already started.
thatssotampa.com
Peach Cobbler Factory opening first Tampa location
The Peach Cobbler Factory is one of the sweetest shops there is, and it’s bursting with southern comfort. This restaurant serves 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, and 6 types of cinnamon rolls. The menu includes sweet peach tea, cold rush coffee, chocolate milk, and strawberry milk. Peach Cobbler Factory will open at 5003 E. Fowler Ave. Suite A this December. An official opening date is still TBA.
Black Restaurant Week hopes to highlight hidden gems in Tampa
It's part of a national movement created seven years ago to help black chefs, restaurants, and food truck owners get publicity and stay afloat.
