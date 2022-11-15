Read full article on original website
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Houston Astros may have a familiar face coming out of the bullpen when the 2023 Major League Baseball season rolls around. Houston signed former Boston Red Sox reliever Austin Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to join the squad in Spring Training and fight for a roster spot with the big league club.
Ben Simmons Posts A Message On His Instagram After The Nets' Close Win Against The Trail Blazers
Since joining the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons' career has been going downward. Last season, he couldn't play even a single game for the Nets due to recovering from his injuries. Many people claimed that Simmons faked his injuries, but he clapped back at those people recently. Either way, Simmons didn't...
Ex-Notre Dame QB takes weird shot at school via Instagram
Former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec took a shot at the Fighting Irish in an odd Instagram post on Saturday. Jurkovec began his college career at Notre Dame. After falling behind Ian Book on the depth chart for his redshirt freshman 2019 season, Jurkovec transferred to Boston College. Ahead of...
Look: Buffalo's Highmark Stadium is completely blanketed in snow
We knew Buffalo was going to get hammered with a massive snowstorm this weekend, and the pictures are unbelievable. The Bills posted a handful of pictures from Highmark Stadium to their Twitter account on Friday afternoon, showing a completely blanketed stadium that is buried under several feet of snow. That...
