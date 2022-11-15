ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston

The Houston Astros may have a familiar face coming out of the bullpen when the 2023 Major League Baseball season rolls around. Houston signed former Boston Red Sox reliever Austin Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to join the squad in Spring Training and fight for a roster spot with the big league club.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Ex-Notre Dame QB takes weird shot at school via Instagram

Former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec took a shot at the Fighting Irish in an odd Instagram post on Saturday. Jurkovec began his college career at Notre Dame. After falling behind Ian Book on the depth chart for his redshirt freshman 2019 season, Jurkovec transferred to Boston College. Ahead of...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Yardbarker

Look: Buffalo's Highmark Stadium is completely blanketed in snow

We knew Buffalo was going to get hammered with a massive snowstorm this weekend, and the pictures are unbelievable. The Bills posted a handful of pictures from Highmark Stadium to their Twitter account on Friday afternoon, showing a completely blanketed stadium that is buried under several feet of snow. That...
BUFFALO, NY

