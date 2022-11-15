Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Activities for Kids in Lake County: Thursday, 11/17/22 and Friday, 11/18/22Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Phenomenal Flavors of PhoEverJ.M. LesinskiBrooksville, FL
Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmatesAabha GopanSummerfield, FL
Citrus County Chronicle
Money would be better spent on veteran care
I could not have been more disgusted after reading the article in the Sunday, Nov. 13, Chronicle titled "Schlabach: Shelter construction could begin in 2023.”. It should not surprise anyone to learn that Citrus County is home to many homeless or under-housed and under-cared for military veterans. However, instead of taking care of our veterans, "public and private monetary donations" are going to be used to build a new animal shelter to the tune of $9 million.
Citrus County Chronicle
Starbucks is coming to Inverness
Inverness is getting a new standalone Starbucks. The Insight Credit Union off State Road 44 will be torn down to make way for the coffee house.
Citrus County Chronicle
Our brother's keeper
The New Church Without Walls and dozens of volunteers from across Citrus County gathered in the chilly morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Citrus County Fairgrounds to provide Thanksgiving meals through the Let’s Feed Citrus program. Thousands of Citrus Countians will benefit from the effort. Church Pastor...
Citrus County Chronicle
Veterans Affairs look to Lecanto, Beverly Hills areas for clinic space
Veterans in Citrus County could soon have more access to medical care. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is looking for options for a 55,500-square-foot clinic in Citrus County to offer outpatient care. In addition, the federal agency wants enough space for 350 parking spaces.
Citrus County Chronicle
Classic cars being auctioned after collector's death
SEFFNER, Fla. (AP) — Growing up as the son of a West Tampa body shop worker, Leroy Gonzalez was envious of people who drove nice cars. “He had little, and they seemed to have everything,” said Richard Gonzalez, his son. “So, my dad told himself that he’d buy nice cars when he had money.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Council has first go at chicken ordinance; will review again in December
Following tweaks, additions, and scratches to the first draft of a proposed ordinance to permit Inverness residents to own backyard chickens, the city council gave its staff a pecking order listing what it wanted in backyard fowl oversight. The proposed ordinance, which the council reviewed during its first reading Tuesday,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l County, owner of properties need to work on resolution
Inverness Village 4 drainage problems and terrible roads continue to plague residents. Previous county officials did not do their due diligence and allowed development without proper planning. Residents of Inverness Village 4, located between Independence Boulevard and Arlington Street, have long suffered from drainage problems and deteriorating dirt roads. For...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County population up 12% in last 10 years
County commissioners are putting together a strategic plan to deal with the expected growth of the county in the next five years. New population statistics are out that show that growth has already started.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Nov. 16 and 17
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 16. Justin Michael Church, 32, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 16 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man tries destroying evidence in front of deputy before arrest
After being pulled over for driving a dirt bike down West Grover Cleveland Boulevard without a vehicle tag, a Homosassa man tried emptying a syringe filled with Methamphetamine onto the ground as he walked to the deputy’s patrol car. The deputy was patrolling Friday, Nov. 11, when he saw...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man arrested for DUI after refusing breath test
Deputies responded to report of a vehicle driving all over the roadway on U.S. 41 and found a man heavily under the influence behind the wheel in the evening hours Saturday, Nov. 12. Deputy Barr responded to the call and found an old tan Chevy pickup truck driving erratically and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Historic season comes to an end
ZEPHYRHILLS — The greatest season in Lecanto football history came to a close Friday night. The Panthers ran up against an outstanding Zephyrhills team and fell 21-0 to the Bulldogs in a Class 3S Region 2 semifinal contest.
