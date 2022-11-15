I could not have been more disgusted after reading the article in the Sunday, Nov. 13, Chronicle titled "Schlabach: Shelter construction could begin in 2023.”. It should not surprise anyone to learn that Citrus County is home to many homeless or under-housed and under-cared for military veterans. However, instead of taking care of our veterans, "public and private monetary donations" are going to be used to build a new animal shelter to the tune of $9 million.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO