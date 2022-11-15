ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floral City, FL

Money would be better spent on veteran care

I could not have been more disgusted after reading the article in the Sunday, Nov. 13, Chronicle titled "Schlabach: Shelter construction could begin in 2023.”. It should not surprise anyone to learn that Citrus County is home to many homeless or under-housed and under-cared for military veterans. However, instead of taking care of our veterans, "public and private monetary donations" are going to be used to build a new animal shelter to the tune of $9 million.
Starbucks is coming to Inverness

Inverness is getting a new standalone Starbucks. The Insight Credit Union off State Road 44 will be torn down to make way for the coffee house.
Our brother's keeper

The New Church Without Walls and dozens of volunteers from across Citrus County gathered in the chilly morning hours of Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Citrus County Fairgrounds to provide Thanksgiving meals through the Let’s Feed Citrus program. Thousands of Citrus Countians will benefit from the effort. Church Pastor...
Classic cars being auctioned after collector's death

SEFFNER, Fla. (AP) — Growing up as the son of a West Tampa body shop worker, Leroy Gonzalez was envious of people who drove nice cars. “He had little, and they seemed to have everything,” said Richard Gonzalez, his son. “So, my dad told himself that he’d buy nice cars when he had money.”
Editorial l County, owner of properties need to work on resolution

Inverness Village 4 drainage problems and terrible roads continue to plague residents. Previous county officials did not do their due diligence and allowed development without proper planning. Residents of Inverness Village 4, located between Independence Boulevard and Arlington Street, have long suffered from drainage problems and deteriorating dirt roads. For...
Citrus County population up 12% in last 10 years

County commissioners are putting together a strategic plan to deal with the expected growth of the county in the next five years. New population statistics are out that show that growth has already started.
Arrests from Nov. 16 and 17

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Nov. 16. Justin Michael Church, 32, Crystal River, arrested Nov. 16 for misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000.
Hernando man arrested for DUI after refusing breath test

Deputies responded to report of a vehicle driving all over the roadway on U.S. 41 and found a man heavily under the influence behind the wheel in the evening hours Saturday, Nov. 12. Deputy Barr responded to the call and found an old tan Chevy pickup truck driving erratically and...
Historic season comes to an end

ZEPHYRHILLS — The greatest season in Lecanto football history came to a close Friday night. The Panthers ran up against an outstanding Zephyrhills team and fell 21-0 to the Bulldogs in a Class 3S Region 2 semifinal contest.
