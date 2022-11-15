Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
US Defense Chief: 'Tyranny and Turmoil' in Russian Invasion
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Saturday Russia’s invasion of Ukraine offers a preview of a world where nuclear-armed countries could threaten other nations and said Beijing, like Moscow, seeks a world where might makes right. Austin made the remarks at the annual...
US News and World Report
Iran to Help Russia Build Drones for Ukraine War, Washington Post Reports
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia has reached agreement with Iran to begin manufacturing hundreds of unmanned weaponised aircraft on Russian soil, The Washington Post reported, citing intelligence seen by U.S. and other Western security agencies. The Post said Russian and Iranian officials finalized the deal during a meeting in Iran in...
US News and World Report
Polish Villagers Bury Man Killed in Blast Near Ukrainian Border
PRZEWODOW, Poland (Reuters) -One of the men killed by a missile that hit a southeastern Polish village this week was buried on Saturday, the first of two funerals this weekend following a blast that raised fears that the war in Ukraine could spiral into a wider conflict. Poland and other...
US News and World Report
Russia Trying to Exhaust Ukraine's Air Defenses, Pentagon Official Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russia's surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv's supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies above the country, a senior Pentagon official said on Saturday. Russia has been hammering cities across Ukraine with missile strikes over the past week,...
US News and World Report
Russia Warms to U.S. Prisoner Swap for Weapons Trader Bout
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday it hoped to clinch a prisoner swap with the United States to return convicted Russian weapons trafficker Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death", in an exchange that would likely include U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner. Amid the deadliest war in Europe...
US News and World Report
Republicans Identify 42 Biden Administration Officials They Want to Testify
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday identified 42 employees from Democratic President Joe Biden's White House and administration, who they expect to testify next year after their party takes control of the chamber. In Nov. 18 letters to White House Chief of Staff Ron...
US News and World Report
U.S.-Russia Meeting Was Key to Prevent Escalation, Erdogan Tells Putin
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin the meeting between American and Russian intelligence services was important to prevent "uncontrolled" escalation in the field, the Turkish presidency said on Friday. In a phone call, Erdogan said diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine must...
US News and World Report
First Ukrainian Passenger Train Rolls Into Newly Freed Kherson
KYIV/KHERSON (Reuters) - Jubilant Ukrainians rolled into Kherson by train on Saturday for the first time in more than eight months as residents of the newly liberated southern city greeted them on the platform with flowers and national flags. "I can't even put my feelings into words," said Hryhorii Vyrtosa,...
US News and World Report
Netherlands Protests 'Despicable' Russian Response to MH17 Verdict
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Dutch government said on Friday it had summoned the Russian ambassador in the Netherlands over what it called Moscow's "utterly despicable" response to the verdict in the trial over the 2014 downing of Flight MH17. Russia said on Thursday the Dutch court's decision to convict two former...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says Around 60 Russians Killed in Long-Range Shelling Attack
(Reuters) - Around 60 Russian soldiers were killed in a long-range Ukrainian artillery attack this week, Kyiv said on Saturday, the second time in four days that Ukraine claimed to have inflicted major casualties in a single incident. In a Facebook post, the armed forces general staff said Russia suffered...
US News and World Report
Turkish Air Strikes Destroy 89 Kurdish Militant Targets in Syria, Iraq - Ministry
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's defence ministry said on Sunday that 89 targets, including shelters and ammunition depots, were destroyed in air strikes on Kurdish militant bases in northern Iraq and northern Syria. The strikes had targeted Qandil, Asos and Hakurk in Iraq and Kobani, Tal Rifat, Cizire and Derik in...
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Experts at Poland Blast Site, Talks Under Way on Kyiv's Role in Probe
KYIV/WARSAW (Reuters) - Kyiv said on Friday Ukrainian experts had started work at the site where a missile killed two people in southeastern Poland, as the countries discuss what role Ukraine may play in an investigation into the incident. Poland and other Western states have said the missile that landed...
US News and World Report
Russia's Navalny Says He Has Been Put in Solitary Punishment Cell
(Reuters) - Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Thursday said he has been transferred to a solitary punishment cell, a development he said was clearly designed to shut him up. Navalny, the most prominent domestic critic of President Vladimir Putin and a strong opponent of the war in Ukraine,...
US News and World Report
Afghan Official Says 19 People Lashed in Northeast Province
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Nineteen people in northeastern Afghanistan were lashed for adultery, theft and running away from home, a Supreme Court official said Sunday. The announcement underscored the Taliban's intention of sticking to their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. It appeared to be the first official...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Capital Kyiv, Port Odesa Area Suffer Power Shortages -Zelenskiy
(Reuters) - Ukraine's capital Kyiv, the area around the Black Sea port of Odesa and more than a dozen other regions are grappling with power shortages following relentless Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday. "The situation with power supplies is difficult in 17 regions and...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Circus Boss Talks His Way Out of Trouble After Being Shot
KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - When veteran Ukrainian circus director Vladyslav Holub realised in early March that Russian forces were approaching the city of Kherson, he and two other performers joined an elderly militia manning a checkpoint on the outskirts. The decision was not a success. The Russian forces attacked, destroying...
US News and World Report
France's Macron Accuses Russia of 'Predatory' Influence in Africa
PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron accused Russia of feeding anti-French propaganda in Africa to serve "predatory" ambitions in troubled African nations, where France has suffered military setbacks and a wider loss of influence over recent years. Speaking on the sidelines of a summit of French-speaking nations in Tunisia, Macron...
US News and World Report
U.S. Justice Dept. Names War Crimes Expert as Special Counsel for Trump Probes
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named Jack Smith, a war crimes prosecutor, to serve as special counsel to oversee Justice Department investigations related to Donald Trump including the former president's handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Garland's announcement came three days...
US News and World Report
Garland Names Special Counsel to Lead Trump-Related Probes
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.
US News and World Report
As Biden Turns 80, Americans Ask 'What's Too Old?'
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Joe Biden turns 80 on Sunday, making him the first octogenarian president in U.S. history. He is set to celebrate his birthday with a brunch hosted by his wife, Jill, a celebration that got an extra lift this weekend with his granddaughter's wedding at the White House on Saturday.
