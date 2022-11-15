WAUKESHA, Wis. — Less than 48 hours after getting six life sentences and more than 700 additional years behind bars for driving his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas parade, Darrell Brooks Jr. was back in court Friday, asking Judge Jennifer Dorow to keep him in the Waukesha County Jail and not the Dodge Correctional Institution while that appeal process plays out.

