Interesting Facts About Wyoming You Need To Know

Wyoming is truly a wonderful place. Other states might overlook us, but some very historical and significate things have happened in the state. We found some interesting facts about the Cowboy State that you might not know. Did you know that the first-ever Dude Ranch is here in Wyoming? Cool, right?
Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked

Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing. Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched...
Need A New Place To Cut Wood In Central Wyoming?

Snow's falling and your fire is roaring. Can you imagine if you ran out of wood? That would be a huge bummer, especially with the winter weather we've been experiencing and the holiday's coming up. If you've been heating with wood for years, you're probably rolling your eyes right now....
Work Underway On History of Wyoming National Guard

Work is underway on a comprehensive two-volume history of the Wyoming National Guard. That's according to Larry Barttlebort, the volunteer coordinator of the Wyoming National Guard History Volumes Project, and Roz Schliske, who is the managing editor. The two appeared on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program on AM 650 KGAB...
SEE: A Wyoming Mine That Was Opened 13,000 Years Ago

Wyoming's oldest mine actually was in service 13,000 years ago. You can hear from the current owner of the town, and mine, in the video below. A few years ago Archaeologists named the area the Paleoindian Archaeological Site. Evidence shows that between 11,000 and 13,000 years ago people used the...
Gas Prices Fall in Wyoming by Almost 10 Cents, Nationally by 2.6

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 9.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.55 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 30.1 cents lower than a month ago and 14.6 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.07 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.37 a gallon.
Biden’s War On Energy Kills Funding For Wyoming Parks

Wyoming primarily makes its money on 3 things, energy, Tourism, and ranching. The Biden administration is already squeezing out the jobs created and state revenue as they put the squeeze on energy production. But did you know that squeezing energy production harms Wyoming's second-greatest industry, tourism?. Squeezing energy production is...
WYDOT Warns Wyoming Against Scam Texts

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has been alerted to a potential phishing scam involving driver’s licenses. Scammers are sending text messages that claim they are from the “Department of Homeland Security” and demand driver's license validation using a suspicious link. The text even warns that “failure to validate will lead to the suspension of your license.”
Wyomingites Are Really Excited For Thanksgiving Foods

You're not going to be shocked when I say that Turkey is the most eaten food at Thanksgiving. Turkey is just ahead of mashed potatoes and stuffing/dressing. My favorite items at Thanksgiving are the mashed potatoes, moms homemade rolls and pie. I could do without Turkey and would rather have all the other stuff. Although, we usually have some sort of venison on the table and that's definitely on the plate.
Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

