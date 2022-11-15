Read full article on original website
Interesting Facts About Wyoming You Need To Know
Wyoming is truly a wonderful place. Other states might overlook us, but some very historical and significate things have happened in the state. We found some interesting facts about the Cowboy State that you might not know. Did you know that the first-ever Dude Ranch is here in Wyoming? Cool, right?
Awesome Video Of Skiing In Wyoming’s Backcountry Is Wicked
Wyoming winter doesn't officially begin until December 21st, but the snow is starting to pile up across the state. With snow comes all the fun winter activities, like snowshoeing, cross country skiing, snowboarding and downhill skiing. Found a video of YouTuber Dylan Daniels in Wyoming's backcountry, tackling some fresh, untouched...
WATCH: Breathtaking Elk Migration In Northern Bighorn Mountains
Herds of many different kinds of animals have been gathering and moving. But it wasn't until this latest push of cold air and the snow that came with it that the elk of the Bighorn Mountains in Wyoming decided it was time to move. The video below was posted by...
I-80 Stays Open Through Snowstorm – Wyoming Drivers SHOCKED!
Everyone in Wyoming had plenty of warning that cold weather and a good amount of snow had been sent from Canada. Not a problem for the folks in Wyoming. They just know they won't be able to use Interstate 80 for a couple of days. That's what always happens when...
Need A New Place To Cut Wood In Central Wyoming?
Snow's falling and your fire is roaring. Can you imagine if you ran out of wood? That would be a huge bummer, especially with the winter weather we've been experiencing and the holiday's coming up. If you've been heating with wood for years, you're probably rolling your eyes right now....
Wyoming’s National Parks Sadly In A Unique Top 10
The National Park Service in the US is massive, there are over 400 National Parks sites with more than 84 million acres of in total. In 2021, the NPS had 297,115,406 visits and over 1.3 billion hours spent by those visitors in the National Park system. That's a lot of...
Work Underway On History of Wyoming National Guard
Work is underway on a comprehensive two-volume history of the Wyoming National Guard. That's according to Larry Barttlebort, the volunteer coordinator of the Wyoming National Guard History Volumes Project, and Roz Schliske, who is the managing editor. The two appeared on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program on AM 650 KGAB...
-20 Windchills, Sub-Zero Temperatures Expected In SE Wyoming
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from some areas of southeast Wyoming starting on Wednesday night and going into Friday morning. Cheyenne and Laramie are so far just outside of the advisory area. But the summit on interstate 80 is included, as are many higher elevations in the. That's...
SEE: A Wyoming Mine That Was Opened 13,000 Years Ago
Wyoming's oldest mine actually was in service 13,000 years ago. You can hear from the current owner of the town, and mine, in the video below. A few years ago Archaeologists named the area the Paleoindian Archaeological Site. Evidence shows that between 11,000 and 13,000 years ago people used the...
Gas Prices Fall in Wyoming by Almost 10 Cents, Nationally by 2.6
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 9.6 cents in the last week, averaging $3.55 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 30.1 cents lower than a month ago and 14.6 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.07 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $4.37 a gallon.
Wyoming Wolf Captured On Video With Powerful Scary Howl
There are sounds that will instantly send chills up your spine and make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. The wind through the trees, a creaking door or floorboard, rattling of chains in the dark. the growl of an animal in the dark and the howl of a large wolf.
World Population Crosses 8 Billion, Wyoming Still Rockin’ 500K
A big deal is being made about the world's human population reaching 8 Billion people. Actually, that's not as crowded as you might think. One of many doomsday scenarios that have failed to come true was a book named The Population Bomb. Released in1968, the book spread fears that our...
Luke Bryan Shows Off His Love Of Wyoming Fishing In Video
Over the years country music stars have made their way to Wyoming to enjoy the hunting and fishing that the Cowboy State has to offer. This year alone we've seen Chase Rice, Jordan Davis, Randy Houser's Band and Luke Bryan have been fishing and hunting here. Luke Bryan will sneak...
Biden’s War On Energy Kills Funding For Wyoming Parks
Wyoming primarily makes its money on 3 things, energy, Tourism, and ranching. The Biden administration is already squeezing out the jobs created and state revenue as they put the squeeze on energy production. But did you know that squeezing energy production harms Wyoming's second-greatest industry, tourism?. Squeezing energy production is...
WATCH: Where Wyoming’s Mysterious Disappearing Water Goes
Where does the water go when this Wyoming River disappears underground?. You can follow the path in the video below. Sinks Canyon is a rugged canyon at the base of the southern Wind River Mountains in Wyoming. The mighty Popo Agie River rushes down on the eastern slope of the...
Inmates in the Honor Farm Help Grow Sagebrush Throughout Wyoming
The Sagebrush Prison Project was successful in its quest to "re-establish" sagebrush on reclaimed abandoned mine lands throughout the Cowboy State according to Josh Oakleaf, Project Manager and Vegetation Coordinator with the Wyoming DEQ Abandoned Landmines Division in a recent press release. Oakleaf noted that this year six inmates at...
WYDOT Warns Wyoming Against Scam Texts
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has been alerted to a potential phishing scam involving driver’s licenses. Scammers are sending text messages that claim they are from the “Department of Homeland Security” and demand driver's license validation using a suspicious link. The text even warns that “failure to validate will lead to the suspension of your license.”
WATCH: Jeffree Star Celebrates Birthday and 2nd Year as a Wyoming Resident
There are many celebrities that call Wyoming home, but most choose to live in and around the Jackson Hole area. That is not the case with Casper resident, Jeffree Star, who recently celebrated two milestones this week. Earlier today (November 17th, 2022), Star shared a reel on his official Instagram...
Wyoming Drivers: Please STOP Plowing Through Good Buildings!
Just a couple of days ago we shared the story of someone plowing their car though a church entrance in Mills Wyoming. Don't worry, everybody is fine. But this exposes one of Wyoming's most troublesome trends. WRECKING PERFECTLY GOOD BUILDINGS WITH CARS. While leaving the building we want and need...
Wyomingites Are Really Excited For Thanksgiving Foods
You're not going to be shocked when I say that Turkey is the most eaten food at Thanksgiving. Turkey is just ahead of mashed potatoes and stuffing/dressing. My favorite items at Thanksgiving are the mashed potatoes, moms homemade rolls and pie. I could do without Turkey and would rather have all the other stuff. Although, we usually have some sort of venison on the table and that's definitely on the plate.
