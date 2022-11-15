Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Suspect fires shots at MSHP Trooper during pursuit
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. — Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper during a pursuit in eastern Jackson County. Around 6 p.m. the trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 70 near Grain Valley for a registration violation. The suspect fled into Blue Springs and fired shots at...
KCTV 5
Shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol vehicle during pursuit in Blue Springs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- Shots were fired at a Missouri Highway Patrol troop vehicle during a pursuit Saturday evening near Blue Springs. At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a pursuit was initiated on westbound Interstate 70 near Grain Valley after a vehicle refused to pull over for a traffic infraction. During the pursuit, the passenger of the vehicle fired their gun towards the patrolling troop vehicle.
KMBC.com
Missouri man talks about starting second career as highway patrol trooper in his 40s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From keeping cattle to keeping the public safe, a Missouri man talks about the love he has for his second career in law enforcement. If you're in the area of Clinton, Missouri, you may encounter Missouri State Trooper Michael Henderson. Chances are you may leave...
bluevalleypost.com
Police chase clocking 130 mph ends with crash in Overland Park
Two vehicles were heavily damaged after a high-speed police chase ended with a crash in Overland Park late Thursday. The driver did not stop, and the officer followed but said he was not in pursuit of the car. Officers followed the car south on I-35 to westbound and then northbound...
Route K crash in Columbia sends two to hospital
A crash closed the westbound lane of Route K in south Columbia on Wednesday after a crash. The post Route K crash in Columbia sends two to hospital appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two Arrested by SPD After Break Time Traffic Stop
Two people were arrested after Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop Thursday night at Break Time, 318 W. Broadway. Police stopped a Jeep with illegal window tint and investigation of a suspended driver at 9:41 p.m. A computer check revealed that the driver, 39-year-old William F. Fizer of Sedalia, was...
Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Over 2,000 customers in Columbia were without power for a few hours Saturday afternoon. All in the central Columbia area. The outage started around 3 p.m. and was resolved two hours later. The power outage was first noticed just after Columbia fire crews responded to a small grass fire on Redwood Road. Firefighters The post Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Montrose man hospitalized in Henry County accident
HENRY COUNTY, Mo. - A Montrose man is hospitalized after failing to negotiate a turn this afternoon in Henry County. Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates 70-year-old Anthony Lesmeister was traveling on Route K and struck a sign, driveway, and fence post during the incident. Lesmeister was transported to Golden Valley...
KC man charged in Wednesday night deadly shooting in Independence
Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, of Kansas City, has been charged in Jackson County, Missouri in connection to the shooting death of Nicolett Marshall.
Teen crashes Jaguar, passenger seriously injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Four people were injured after the 2006 Jaguar XJ they were in crashed in Camden County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers investigated a crash at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, involving the Jaguar. The Jaguar was on Black Road near Camp Rising Sun Road in Camden […]
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH FIVE DRUG-RELATED FELONIES
A Sedalia man has been charged with multiple drug-related felonies after authorities served a search warrant on November 17, 2022. According to a release from the Sedalia Police Department, members of the Special Response Team (SPT), Criminal Investigations, and Crime Resolution Unit responded to a residence in Sedalia to serve a drug related search warrant. Several adult subjects were detained without incident.
kmmo.com
INDEPENDENCE MAN CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE FELONIES IN COOPER COUNTY
An Independence man was charged with multiple felonies in Cooper County on Thursday, November 17, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, on September 4, 2022 a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy identified a man with a limp identified as Joshua Dillon through surveillance video stealing a truck at S.C. Diesel on old Highway 40 near Boonville.
kmmo.com
TWO INDIVIDUALS ROBBED ON EAST MORROW STREET IN MARSHALL
Two individuals were robbed on East Morrow Street near Wood and Huston Bank in Marshall on the evening of Wednesday, November 16, 2022. According to the Marshall Police Department, an individual walked in to the Police Department and reported the crime. Marshall Police Officers were dispatched to the area and...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For November 18, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours of November 15th, Pettis County Deputies conducted a vehicle check at the Motel 6, 3402 West Broadway Boulevard. Deputies attempted to make contact with a subject, who fled on foot into the motel. Deputies then took Nickie Elaine Smith, 37, of Sedalia, into custody. Smith was arrested for her Failure to Appear warrant on an original charge of Assault. Smith also had a violation involving Child Support/Public Assistance Information. Smith was booked on the warrants at the Pettis County Jail and given a charge of Resisting Arrest, with total bond at $500 cash only and $1500 cash or surety. Deputies also located Christopher Michael Stein, 44, of Sedalia, who was operating the motor vehicle that he and Smith arrived in. Stein was placed into custody for driving without a valid license. After investigation, Deputies discovered narcotics and drug paraphernalia in Stein's vehicle. Stein was booked and released at the Pettis County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License.
KMBC.com
KCPD: More than 100 shell casings recovered after large sideshow broken up over the weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said more than 100 shell casings were recovered from the scene of a sideshow that was busted up by officers over the weekend. Video shared to the department's social media pages shows cars blocking an intersection with dozens of...
The historic 1918 'Greenlease Cadillac Building' in Kansas City and the 1953 Greenlease family tragedy
1921 Cadillac Suburban.Joanne Pistorius, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Greenlease Cadillac Building was located at 2900 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri. It served as a specialty store and warehouse. The architect of the building was Lewis W. Haverkamp, and the architectural design is Commercial style.
Pleasant Hill Woman Dies in Head-on Collision in Jackson County
A Pleasant Hill woman died in a two-vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150, driven by 46-year-old Daniel E. Speckman of Greenwood, was on Missouri 150, west of Missouri 7 around 6:30 a.m., when the truck began to slide, crossed the center of the roadway and struck a westbound 2013 Ford Focus, driven by 27-year-old Kyliah R. Sharkey of Pleasant Hill, head on.
kmmo.com
FUGITIVE FROM KANSAS BEING HELD IN PETTIS COUNTY
A Geary County, Kansas woman is currently being held on a felony in Pettis County. According to a probable cause statement, Cassie Clemons, who is being held in the Pettis County Jail, was found by authorities to have an active warrant and is wanted for extradition back to Kansas. Clemons...
kmmo.com
CITY OF SEDALIA CLOSING AN INTERSECTION TO ALL DIRECTIONS ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22
The City of Sedalia will be closing the intersection of East 16th Street and South Ingram Avenue beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22 until 5 p.m. Wednesday, November 23, to repair failed storm water piping under the roadway. A news release says the utility work will be completed...
Wichita Eagle
Man out on bond in fatal Chiefs game hit-and-run arrested in Kansas highway shooting
A 19-year-old charged in a fatal hit-and-run outside Arrowhead Stadium last year has been arrested and accused of shooting at a vehicle with at least six passengers in Linn County, Kansas, earlier this month. Thomas Weyer of Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested on eight felony charges Nov. 2, more than...
