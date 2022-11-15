ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Travel Maven

This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Badger State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas villages is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
CHILTON, WI
Fox11online.com

Patrick's 2022-23 winter forecast: A return to cold and snow

This is my 17th year producing a winter forecast here in Northeast Wisconsin and my 25th year doing seasonal forecasts. The idea behind seasonal forecasting is to determine how certain pressure and temperature patterns are evolving and use that to find similar years. The main things I investigate are El Niño/La Niña, the October snowpack over Asia and North America, the temperature oscillations of the northern Pacific Ocean and a pattern called Madden-Julian oscillation.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Gas Prices Rebound in Eastern Wisconsin

After a week that saw double-digit increases in local gas prices, motorists are getting an even greater reprieve at the pump. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, over the past week, gas prices fell an average of 22 cents in Manitowoc County to $3.63, while Sheboygan County saw a 24-cent dip to $3.54.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac Dairy Queen owner celebrates daughter’s birthday with sweet donation

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County family is celebrating their daughter’s second birthday and they’re including the community in their celebration. Yana Patel of North Fond du Lac is turning two years old on November 16th. And, her parents are very proud. According to her dad Manny Patel, “I just want a blessing for her, everyone give her blessed. And it’s her second birthday so I want to celebrate in some different way.”
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs die in pond accident, staff says

WEST BEND, Wis. - Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 19 announced the deaths of two tiger cubs that were just born in August. In a Facebook post, Shalom said staff arrived around 7 a.m. to find the cubs' mother, Ginger, "moaning" the way she did after an adult tiger, Goliath, died earlier this year.
WEST BEND, WI
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Take The Plunge

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
wapl.com

Two area schools are tops in the state

MADISON, Wis–Two Fox Valley schools are cited as the best in the state. The Department of Public Instruction has released its annual “report cards” for all public schools in Wisconsin. Oshkosh’s Accelerated Advanced Learning Program tied for tops in the state with a score of 98.7, which...
OSHKOSH, WI
waupacanow.com

Iola grandmother loses $20,000 to fraud

A man in Waupaca County jail on a $200,000 cash bond is accused of scamming elderly people in three Wisconsin counties and in the state of New York. William T. Comfort, 27, Los Angeles, is charged in Waupaca County with felony theft by false representation. According to the criminal complaint,...
IOLA, WI
wapl.com

Dodge County waste company fined $160,000

MADISON, WI — An area waste recycling company receives a hefty judgment from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. United Liquid Waste Recycling Incorporated is fined $160,000 for violating the state’s hazardous substance spill laws and wastewater discharge laws. Attorney General Josh Kaul say those incidents allegedly happen at United’s Dodge County storage facility. According to a criminal complaint, United failed to report and remediate hazardous substance spills, maintain its wastewater storage facilities, improperly applied waste as fertilizer to farm fields and failed to report waste collection, sampling and application activities. Those actions are required under the terms of United’s waste water discharge permit.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crash caused by slippery conditions kills two in central Wisconsin

LOWVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead after the driver lost control of their vehicle during slippery conditions in central Wisconsin. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:30 p.m. on November 17, dispatch received a call about a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of CTH B and Hagan Road in the town of Lowville.
LOWVILLE, NY

