DARKE COUNTY — The high school girls’ basketball season is now underway. Teams can officially start to play regular season games on Nov. 18. Teams from around the county will start with one or two games between Nov. 18-19. All the hard work from practices and scrimmages can be put on display now in games that will be counted. There will be quite a few changes from last season with each program. While some changes can be viewed as a negative, you never know what can happen during the course of a full season.

DARKE COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO