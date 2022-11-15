Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Browns wins Youth National Championships
Bellefontaine Middle School runner Grace Brown ran in the Coaches Cross Country Youth National Championships in Shelbyville, Indiana on Saturday. Grace ran away with her first victory on the national stage winning the meet in a field of 171 runners. She ran the 4k course in a personal best time...
High school football: Allen East prepares to face Marion Local
HARROD — Marion Local. The mere mention of the football program at Maria Stein conjures up a lot of thoughts of excellence and dominance. The Flyers, with a trophy case full of state championship hardware, continued their winning ways this year as they have posted another undefeated regular season and have ripped through the postseason, outscoring opponents 137-3.
Daily Advocate
High school girls basketball preview
DARKE COUNTY — The high school girls’ basketball season is now underway. Teams can officially start to play regular season games on Nov. 18. Teams from around the county will start with one or two games between Nov. 18-19. All the hard work from practices and scrimmages can be put on display now in games that will be counted. There will be quite a few changes from last season with each program. While some changes can be viewed as a negative, you never know what can happen during the course of a full season.
miamivalleytoday.com
Milton-Union football has amazing season end in D-V, Region 20 title game
PIQUA — It wasn’t the ending the Milton-Union football team was looking for Friday night at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field against Valley View in the D-V, Region 20 title game. But, the 21-7 loss to the Spartans did nothing to take away from the Bulldogs amazing season. Milton-Union finished...
peakofohio.com
Mark Watkins
Mark Watkins 53 of Quincy, Ohio passed away peacefully in Miami Valley Hospital of Dayton, Ohio on November 8th, 2022. Mark was born in Bellefontaine, Ohio on April 17th, 1969. The son of the late Clyde Watkins and Bessie (Goings) Watkins. On October 1st, 1988 he married Holly (Baker) Dickens. Together they had three children Cassandra Watkins (Reprogle) of Bellefontaine, Mark Watkins of Bellefontaine, and Tyler Watkins of Bellefontaine.
peakofohio.com
Indian Lake cheer team finishes 2nd
Indian Lake hosted the CBC Cheer Championships at ILHS recently. The Indian Lake High School team narrowly missed first place by less than one point in the high school traditional division. The team from ILMS came in third in the Middle School GameDay division. CBC Honors were also announced. Seniors...
peakofohio.com
Ullom, Ashcraft named BHS Seniors of the Month
Bellefontaine High School recently named its Seniors of the Month. School activities and awards: Volleyball, Swimming, DARE, Agape, National Honor Society, Marching Band, Symphonic Band, Yearbook, Academic Excellence Awards, CBC Academic Awards, January 2022 Athlete of the Month, 4-Year Varsity Letter Winner, CBC First Team (Swimming 200 Free Relay), CBC Second Team (Swimming 400 Free Relay), CBC Special Mention (Swimming 400 Free Relay and 200 Free), CBC Volleyball Sportsmanship Award, Volleyball Flexibility Award, Girls Swimming Most Improved Award, Junior Homecoming Attendant, and Homecoming Queen Candidate.
peakofohio.com
Recorder Recognized At State Conference
County Recorder Pat Myers just returned from attending the 96th Annual Winter Conference of the Ohio Recorder’s Association (ORA) held in Columbus, Ohio. While there, she received the “Gold Quill” award which is the highest honor one can receive through the Association based on your service to your county and the Association.
13abc.com
False active shooter reports lead to school lockdowns in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, other Ohio cities
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - False reports of active shooters at several area schools led administrators to initiate temporary lockdowns on Wednesday, prompting large police responses at schools in Toledo, Findlay, Lima, and other cities in Ohio. Start High School in Toledo, Liberty-Benton in Findlay, and Lima Temple Christian School are just some of those affected.
2 injured, 11 displaced after Dayton house fire spreads to multiple homes
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews worked through winds and frigid temperatures battling several house fires on the same street in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, a call first came in at 10:12 a.m. for a report of a house on fire on the 200 block of Irwin Avenue in Dayton. Dayton Fire Department District […]
Juvenile taken to hospital after crash in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a crash in Dayton on Thursday. According to dispatch, Dayton Police were called to the intersection of Salem Avenue and Philadelphia Drive in Dayton at 6:11 p.m. on a report of someone struck by a vehicle. Dispatch says one juvenile was taken to Dayton […]
Local teacher named Teacher of the Year in Columbus
Melissa Kmetz is a 3rd grade English teacher at Lakeview. In September she was named Ohio's 2023 Teacher of the Year.
Ryan Day Reveals He's Not Expecting Ohio State Star To Return From Injury This Season
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is focused on getting his undefeated Buckeyes as far as possible in the upcoming playoffs, but it sounds like he has tempered expectations on having Jaxon Smith-Njigba return to contribute. "I wouldn't say expecting," Day told the press Thursday on the junior ...
2 killed, more injured after icy Centerville crash
Police responded at approximately 3:40 a.m. and found that one of the occupants, 29-year-old Dario Castellanos had died on the scene. The six other occupants were brought to Miami Valley Hospital in various conditions.
Up to 40,000 mink released from northwest Ohio farm
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Van Wert County Sheriff's Office said someone broke into a mink farm overnight and released up to 40,000 of the animals from their cages. The incident happened early Tuesday at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township located nearly 90 miles southwest of Toledo.
peakofohio.com
Nancy C. Rapp
Nancy C. Rapp, 69, of Huntsville, OH, passed away Wednesday evening, November 16, 2022, at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima, OH. Nancy was born on March 28, 1953, in Kenton, OH, the daughter of the late Norman and Carol Stevenson Millisor. She married Ronny Rapp on March 19, 1976, at the Lewistown United Methodist Church, and he preceded her in death on March 13, 2010.
Fans of Dave Matthews Band ‘crash’ into Dayton
"You meet amazing people, from all walks of life. They don't care where you're from, what your background. You love Dave, Dave loves you."
614now.com
This Columbus diner is the best in the entire state, according to Google reviews
There are a whole lot of diners in the state of Ohio, but only one can be the best. According to more than two and a half thousand Google reviewers, that one is Tommy’s Diner. At the time this story was published, Tommy’s boats a net 4.7 stars across 2,600 reviews on the ubiquitous platform.
Multiple accidents reported in Darke County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple car accidents have been reported in Darke County Friday morning. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are working on three different car accidents Friday. Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirmed accidents in the following locations: State Route 47 on Marshall Road State Route 49 and Hunted Road US-127 No […]
1 hospitalized after 2 vehicle crash on I-75
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on I-75 Thursday night. According to the Ohio State Patrol, two-vehicles were involved in an accident on I-75 just south of the I-675 interchange just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday. One person was reportedly taken to a local hospital following the […]
