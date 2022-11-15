Snoop Dogg has launched his own pet products line, where the West Coast rap mogul will sell stylish clothing, toys and other accessories for dogs. As for the name of Snoop’s latest venture, it’s a bit on the nose, as the partnership with Little Earth Productions, Inc. will be called Snoop Doggie Doggs. Everything from hoodies, pajamas, sports jerseys, leashes, plush toys and more will be available on Amazon for those looking to swag out their canine companion.

