Snoop Dogg Launches Aptly-Named Pet Products Brand
Snoop Dogg has launched his own pet products line, where the West Coast rap mogul will sell stylish clothing, toys and other accessories for dogs. As for the name of Snoop’s latest venture, it’s a bit on the nose, as the partnership with Little Earth Productions, Inc. will be called Snoop Doggie Doggs. Everything from hoodies, pajamas, sports jerseys, leashes, plush toys and more will be available on Amazon for those looking to swag out their canine companion.
HipHopDX.com
Beyoncé & JAY-Z Album Reportedly In The Works For 'Renaissance' Trilogy
Beyoncé’s Renaissance trilogy will reportedly include another joint album with JAY-Z. According to The New York Times pop culture reporter Kyle Buchanan, Queen Bey is planning a full-length collaboration with her Hip Hop icon husband for the third and final installment of her Renaissance series. He also shared...
HipHopDX.com
Drake Ties JAY-Z’s Billboard Chart Record With ‘Her Loss’
Drake has found himself in exclusive company with JAY-Z once again after getting another No. 1 album thanks to Her Loss, his joint effort with 21 Savage. According to a report from Billboard, Drizzy is now tied with Hov for the most No. 1’s on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart amongst rappers at 14 entries a piece.
HipHopDX.com
New Music Friday: New Albums From Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, Busta Rhymes, Key Glock + More
NEW MUSIC FRIDAY - HipHopDX is back with another edition of New Music Friday, a weekly round-up of the best fresh albums from Hip Hop and R&B. With Thanksgiving around the corner and the new year inching closer and closer, this mid-November list features artists pumping out a bit more heat as the weather continues to cool. Kicking things off this week is West Coast rapper Roddy Ricch with the third installment of his Feed Tha Streets series.
HipHopDX.com
2Pac’s Teenage Home In Baltimore Goes Up For Sale
2Pac lived in many places before his tragic death in 1996, and the the two-unit Baltimore apartment he and his family moved to during his teenage years has now gone up for sale. TMZ reported Thursday (November 17) that the building, located on what’s now known as Tupac Shakur Way...
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Jokes About Time He Made JAY-Z, Kanye West & T.I. 'Uncomfortable'
50 Cent has reflected on the time he made JAY-Z, Kanye West and T.I. “uncomfortable” by crashing their show and running out on stage. In a throwback video posted to 50 Cent’s Instagram earlier this week, Hov and Ye can be seen performing the latter’s hit “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” alongside Tip at the 2007 Screamfest tour stop at New York City’s Madison Square when a young Fiddy comes jogging on stage.
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Fans Upset After His Michael Jackson AMAs Tribute Reportedly Canceled
Chris Brown has announced that his planned Michael Jackson tribute performance at this year’s American Music Awards has been cancelled without any explanation. On Saturday morning (November 19), the singer posted a video to his Instagram account in which he can be seen rehearsing with a group of dancers. The clip starts with Brown and two women performing to his latest single, “Under The Influence,” before the music transitions to the intro gongs of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Calls TakeOff The ‘Run-DMC Of This Time’ While Mourning Late Migos Rapper
Fat Joe has drawn comparisons between TakeOff and legendary Hip Hop group Run-DMC while mourning the life of the Migos rapper in a new interview. Joey Crack was the guest on the latest episode of Stephen A. Smith’s Cadence13 Know Mercy podcast, released Wednesday (November 16). While speaking about the losses Hip Hop has continued to suffer, the Bronx rapper noted how Take wasn’t just a “regular rapper” and called him the Run-DMC of this era.
HipHopDX.com
Ab-Soul Announces New Album ‘Herbert,’ Drops ‘Gang’Nem’ Video
Ab-Soul has finally announced the release of his long-awaited new album, Herbert, which is set to drop next month in the run up to Christmas. On Friday (November 18), the Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) rapper took to Instagram to share a clip from a video for his latest single, “Gang’Nem,” which features Houston rapper Fre$H and is produced by frequent collaborator Sounwave.
HipHopDX.com
Krayzie Bone Is Not Impressed With Herschel Walker’s ‘Crossroads’ Dance
Krayzie Bone has some questions after seeing footage of former NFL player Herschel Walker dancing to the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony classic “Tha Crossroads” during a campaign stop. In the clip, which popped up on Instagram on Friday (November 18), Walker can be seen attempting a few dance moves during...
Sam Smith Revealed Their Worst Embarrassing Tattoo, And I Agree, Sorry Sam
"How embarrassing is that?" Sam said.
HipHopDX.com
Soulja Boy, Elijah Blake & More Team Up With LimeWire For Metaverse Concert
Soulja Boy, Elijah Blake, A$AP TyTy, and numerous others have teamed up with LimeWire for a unique metaverse concert. Dubbed the Metaverse Music Festival in Decentraland, the LimeWire stage hosted a slew of big artists this past week that included Big Draco, Blake, TyTy, Quincy, EscapePlan, Lil Bitcoin. Seventeen artists...
HipHopDX.com
Future Admits He Wants A Wife: '[Marriage] Is One Of My Dreams'
Future has opened up about his future romantic endeavours, admitting that he wants to settle down once and for all. King Pluto sat down with Billboard‘s Carl Lamarre for a candid reflection on his career and the ongoing string of drama involving a few of his children’s mothers.
HipHopDX.com
Yeat’s Monster Streaming Numbers Go Viral Following Grammys Best New Artist Snub
Yeat fans have voiced their frustration after the cryptic rapper was snubbed from any Grammy Award nominations, specifically in the Best New Artist category. A tweet courtesy of Underground Sound shows that Yeat and his cult-like following out streamed every artist in the Best New Artist category combined. The 2...
HipHopDX.com
Ari Lennox Announces ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Tour Following Grammys Snub
Ari Lennox has announced a new tour in support of her most recent album, Age/Sex/Location — check out the full list of dates below. The 27-city tour will kick off on January 26 at Las Vegas’ House of Blues and take in dates in Los Angeles, Oakland, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Boston, Toronto, Chicago and New York. The tour will wrap up in her hometown of Washington, D.C. at the Howard Theatre on March 28.
HipHopDX.com
Kelly Rowland Admits She Hates When People Put Her ‘Second’ To Beyoncé
Kelly Rowland doesn’t appreciate fans dimming her light in comparison to her Destiny’s Child running mate Beyoncé. KR joined Hot 97 for a recent interview and co-host Peter Rosenberg asked Rowland about how she was able to “check her ego” and play second to Bey.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Compares 'Flamerz 5' To Classic Lil Wayne Mixtape Series
Meek Mill is looking to own the rest of November. With his anticipated Flamerz 5 mixtape set to arrive next week, the Philly rhymer continues to build hype around the project. This time, Meek has boldly compared Flamerz 5 to Lil Wayne’s fan-favorite No Ceilings series. “FLAMERZ 5 ‘FOR...
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Dropped By Stem Player Company As It Releases ‘Ye-Free’ Device
Kanye West‘s business portfolio has suffered another blow as the company behind the Stem Player used to release Donda 2 has terminated their relationship. According to the Los Angeles Times, Kano, the tech company behind the Stem Player has already released new versions of the device, which are now open for any artist to upload their music.
HipHopDX.com
Chance The Rapper Taps Erykah Badu, T-Pain & More For Black Star Line Festival In Ghana
Chance The Rapper has unveiled the lineup for his free Black Star Line Festival in Accura, Ghana, which will go down early next year. Set to take place on January 6, 2023, the festival will include performances from Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Vic Mensa, Jeremih, Tobe Nwigwe, Sarkodie, M.anifest and Asakaa Boys, with more scheduled to be announced.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Nas X Wriggles In Pain As He Gets His First Tattoo
Lil Nas X has officially gotten his first tattoo – but the process didn’t come without a bit of a struggle. The “Industry Baby” singer shared photos of his new ink on his Instagram page on Thursday (November 17), clearly wincing in pain as the tattoo artist put the needle to his skin.
