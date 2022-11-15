ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anita Vallier
4d ago

I wish they would leave her alone and let her make music. she's talented and an awesome performer. while I'm from Houston leave her be.

RockStarr11
4d ago

is Megan still signed with Carl Crawford....Whom she called a " Powder Head" .....That's a Hott Mess !!! I think she's the only women signed

unitedstates133
4d ago

J Prince SR. homeboy owns that label, that ain't nothing but trouble, for her!

OK! Magazine

Cardi B Slammed For Ongoing Silence After Migos Rapper & Estranged Family Member Takeoff Was Fatally Shot

Although famed for her very vocal demeanor, Cardi B has yet to speak out on the recent death of Migos rapper Takeoff.Fans of the hip hop star are outraged that the "WAP" vocalist — who is married to Takeoff's cousin and former Migos member, Offset — has been silent on social media after the 28-year-old was fatally shot in both the head and torso outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1."I find it FUNNY how @iamcardib was quick to post RIP Pnb Rock but been silent when it came to Takeoff," one Twitter...
hiphop-n-more.com

Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie

Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
HipHopDX.com

Tee Grizzley's New Chain Comes With Warning To Would-Be Robbers

Tee Grizzley’s new chain comes equipped with more than just expensive diamonds; it carries a warning to anyone who may be thinking about snatching it. The Detroit rapper flaunted his latest jewelry purchase on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (November 2), giving his followers a close-up of the diamond-encrusted pendant depicting his trademark grizzly bear holding a fish in its mouth.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money

Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
RadarOnline

Lamar Odom Speaks Out About ‘Brother’ Kanye West, Says He Wishes Embattled Rapper’s Late Mom Donda Could Put Him Back On Track

Lamar Odom said he wishes Kanye West’s mother Donda was still around to help her son “better articulate” his words, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Wednesday, the NBA legend was spotted while out and about in Los Angeles. Odom was seen rocking a red Yeezy puffy jacket with a Higher Life CBD shirt, which is the athlete’s new business.
thebrag.com

50 Cent sends powerful message to Quavo following Takeoff death

It feels like every hip hop star has had something to say about the death of Migos’ Takeoff; that’s what happens when you’re one of the most popular rappers of your generation. While many went for simple tributes, including Tyler, the Creator, Gucci Mane and Ja Rule,...
Page Six

Cardi B, Offset, Quavo seen for the first time after Migos rapper Takeoff’s death

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo were spotted for the first time after Takeoff’s tragic death on Nov. 1. The three rappers, who were all dressed in black, were seen getting into a black SUV on Thursday night as they attended the late rapper’s wake. Offset and Quavo — who had a falling out earlier this year — were both dressed in suits and dark sunglasses while Cardi B donned a form-fitting dress during the somber evening. The estranged family was joined by about a dozen other people with some shaking off the stress by smoking and others sipping from a bottle...
Community Policy