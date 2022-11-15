ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USACE: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies

South Florida - Thursday November 17, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies from data collected between October 10 and October 16. Total volumes are reported in acre feet (AC FT). This data is provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which...
USACE Begins Lake Okeechobee Releases to Caloosahatchee

South Florida - Friday November 18, 2022: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District will resume releases from Lake Okeechobee to the Caloosahatchee Estuary from the Julian Keen Jr. Lock and Dam (S-79) at a fourteen-day average pulse release of 1,200 cubic feet per second beginning Saturday, Nov. 19. No lake releases are planned for the St. Lucie Estuary.
