wqcs.org
Brightline Resumes 110 MPH Train Testing Through a Stretch of Martin and St. Lucie Counties Friday
Treasure Coast - Thursday November 17, 2022: – Brightline’s test train will be travelling through the Treasure Coast again on Friday, November 18, to continue testing at maximum speeds of 110 mph. The testing will take place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie...
USACE: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies
South Florida - Thursday November 17, 2022: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies from data collected between October 10 and October 16. Total volumes are reported in acre feet (AC FT). This data is provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which...
USACE Begins Lake Okeechobee Releases to Caloosahatchee
South Florida - Friday November 18, 2022: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Jacksonville District will resume releases from Lake Okeechobee to the Caloosahatchee Estuary from the Julian Keen Jr. Lock and Dam (S-79) at a fourteen-day average pulse release of 1,200 cubic feet per second beginning Saturday, Nov. 19. No lake releases are planned for the St. Lucie Estuary.
Swimming Advisory Issued Over High Enteric Bacteria Levels at River Park Marina in Port St. Lucie
Port St. Lucie - Friday November 11, 2022: The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a swimming advisory for River Park Marina on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie after sample results found higher than normal levels of enteric bacteria.
