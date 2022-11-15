ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Nigerian local chief killed in renewed separatist violence

By CHINEDU ASADU
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago

ABUJA, Nigeria — (AP) — Suspected separatists on Monday killed a local chief and two of his aides in Nigeria's southeast, police said Tuesday, the latest incident in renewed attacks blamed on separatists in the region.

The attackers, identified as members of the leading pro-Biafra group known as the Indigenous People of Biafra, or IPOB, shot dead Ignatius Asor in his palace in the Oguta council area of Imo State, said Michael Abattam, spokesperson for police in Imo.

The police said the gunmen arrived at the local palace in Imo’s Obudi Agwa village, where they were received by the chief after disguising themselves as “persons in distress" and who had come to report an emergency situation to him.”

“The unsuspecting Royal father allowed them into his palace, sat down with them and in the process of explaining the reason for their visit, they brought out guns, shot and killed the (chief) and two of his aides, and hurriedly fled the palace,” said Abattam.

Emma Powerful, a spokesperson for IPOB, denied the group's involvement in the attack, accusing the police and government of trying to "implicate us in every criminality going on in our territory."

There have been a series of attacks blamed on IPOB and its militant arm in recent months. The outlawed separatist group has been pressing for the region to break away from the West African nation and become independent.

Authorities say the group is responsible for the deaths of hundreds in the region and many of those targeted in the violent attacks are security forces or their informants as well as local leaders who have spoken against the group’s separatist agitation.

Africa’s most populous nation already faces the deadly threat of Boko Haram extremists and other armed groups in the country’s northeast and northwest regions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man dies at UK migrant center criticized over conditions

LONDON — (AP) — A man being held at a much-criticized center for migrants in Britain has died after falling sick, bringing renewed criticism to the Conservative government over its treatment of asylum-seekers. The Home Office said a man who was staying at the Manston migrant center in...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Mothers of LGBTQ children join forces in Latin America

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — Fabu Olmedo is so nervous about clubs and restaurants in Paraguay that before a night out she often contacts one to make sure that she'll be let in and won't be attacked or harassed. Olmedo doesn't know if she can go out...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Malaysia's nationalist block closer to forming government

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — Malaysia's next government appeared to be leaning to the religious right as a coalition of Malay nationalists won support of an influential bloc on Sunday after tightly fought general elections failed to produce a clear winner. The nation's king still has to approve any deal.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Afghan official says 19 people lashed in northeast province

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Nineteen people in northeastern Afghanistan were lashed for adultery, theft and running away from home, a Supreme Court official said Sunday. The announcement underscored the Taliban's intention of sticking to their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia. It appeared to be the...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Equatorial Guinea leader poised to extend 43 years in power

MALABO, Equatorial Guinea — (AP) — Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Africa’s longest-serving ruler, was poised Sunday to extend his 43 years in power in the oil-rich country after only two opposition candidates decided to run against him. Fourteen of the country’s opposition parties have...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Voters in Nepal line up to elect new members of Parliament

KATHMANDU, Nepal — (AP) — Voters in Nepal lined up Sunday to elect members of Parliament in hopes that a new government would bring political stability and help with the Himalayan nation's development. The main contestants in Sunday's election are the ruling alliance of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Ukraine says will look into alleged prisoner shooting video

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine says it will investigate video footage circulated on Russian social media which Moscow alleged shows that Ukrainian forces killed Russian troops who may have been trying to surrender, after one of the men seemingly refused to lay down his weapon and opened fire.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil Sunday after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surprising surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two rival blocs race to form Malaysia's next government

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — The two biggest winners of Malaysia's general elections are competing Sunday to hammer out alliances to form a government after tightly-fought general elections failed to produce a clear winner, with the nation's king to be the final arbiter. The unprecedented hung Parliament...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — For the first time, the nations of the world decided to help pay for the damage that climate change has done to poor countries, but they finished marathon climate talks on Sunday with a deal does not further address the root cause of global warming — the burning of fossil fuels.
KIRO 7 Seattle

South Africa faces challenges in transition away from coal

MASAKHANE, South Africa — (AP) — Living in the shadow of one of South Africa’s largest coal-fired power stations, residents of Masakhane fear job losses if the facility is closed as the country moves to cleaner energy. A significant polluter because it relies on coal to generate...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Incumbent expected to win Kazakh presidential election

ASTANA, Kazakhstan — (AP) — Kazakhstan's incumbent president is widely expected to secure an easy victory in Sunday's snap election that comes after bloody unrest shook the country this year and he moved to stifle the influence of his authoritarian predecessor. Five candidates are on the ballot against...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Success or COP-out: How do this year's climate talks rate?

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — After two weeks of haggling, officials on Sunday cheered the end of this year's U.N. climate talks in Egypt, which resulted in the creation of a fund to help poor countries suffering under disasters driven by global warming. Expectations had been low...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Turkey strikes in Syria, Iraq a week after Istanbul bombing

ISTANBUL — (AP) — Turkey launched deadly airstrikes over northern regions of Syria and Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Sunday, targeting Kurdish groups that Ankara holds responsible for last week’s bomb attack in Istanbul. Warplanes attacked bases of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Last minute objections threaten historic UN climate deal

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — A last minute fight over emissions cutting and the overall climate change goal is delaying a potentially historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution. “We...
Indy100

How to support Human Rights during the Qatar World Cup

Football World Cups are known for sparking rollercoasters of emotions, but not usually before they’ve even kicked off.On the one hand, many of us can’t wait for the games to begin this weekend, on the other, we’re not sure we should watch them at all.The reason for our internal conflict lies within the host nation and its shameful record on human rights.The Gulf state is notorious for its treatment of migrant workers and criminalisation of same-sex relationships, and it has been dividing pundits and fans alike since it was awarded the event back in 2010.Sign up for our free Indy100...
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
111K+
Followers
143K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy