ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

FIFA revenue hits $7.5B for current World Cup period

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the governing body of soccer said Sunday. The last three sponsors — two American and one from the Middle East — were announced...
News Channel Nebraska

English speakers, here's how to pronounce 'Qatar'

The beginning of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will also kick off another intense international sport: Pronouncing "Qatar." To Arabic speakers and speakers of similar languages, the name of this year's World Cup host is a no-brainer. However, to English speakers, it is literally one tricky letter after another. That's because even the word Qatar is a Romanized version of the original Arabic ??? , which means each letter isn't exactly as it seems. Let's try our best to figure it out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy