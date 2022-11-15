Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup Viewer’s Guide: USA ready to play, injuries abound
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The first World Cup in the Middle East finally began Sunday night with a flashy opening ceremony and a match between Qatar and Ecuador without any beer for sale in the stadium. The beer ban imposed two days before the start of the tournament was...
FIFA revenue hits $7.5B for current World Cup period
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the governing body of soccer said Sunday. The last three sponsors — two American and one from the Middle East — were announced...
News Channel Nebraska
English speakers, here's how to pronounce 'Qatar'
The beginning of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will also kick off another intense international sport: Pronouncing "Qatar." To Arabic speakers and speakers of similar languages, the name of this year's World Cup host is a no-brainer. However, to English speakers, it is literally one tricky letter after another. That's because even the word Qatar is a Romanized version of the original Arabic ??? , which means each letter isn't exactly as it seems. Let's try our best to figure it out.
Qatar v Ecuador: World Cup 2022 kicks off with opening ceremony – live
Live updates: A tainted tournament 12 years in the making finally begins as the hosts take on Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium. Join Rob Smyth
Comments / 0