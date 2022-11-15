ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverton, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, November 19, 2022

Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken outside of Pinedale, Wyoming by Brandi Bessey Kluck. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

State Gives $10 Million For New Hospital In Riverton

Wyoming's top elected officials on Wednesday approved a $10 million grant for a new hospital in Riverton. The State Loan and Investment Board, which consists of Wyoming's governor, auditor, treasurer, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction, met in Cheyenne to review applications for $85 million in available American Rescue Plan Act money marked for health care infrastructure in the state.
RIVERTON, WY
capcity.news

Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
WYOMING STATE
pinedaleroundup.com

Sheriff's report Nov. 7 - Nov. 13

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office reported 155 calls from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, including a death, three suicidal people, at least 11 crashes, 13 citizen assists, six checks non people’s welfare, four animal problems, seven livestock problems, five medical emergencies, 16 vehicle identification number inspections and 32 urinalyses.
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY

