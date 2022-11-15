Read full article on original website
Douglas Budget
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Saturday, November 19, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken outside of Pinedale, Wyoming by Brandi Bessey Kluck. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE...
county17.com
Wyoming Game and Fish acquires Ellis Ranch property in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch property in Johnson and Washakie County during its November meeting this week, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced Friday. The 2,680 acres will also open access to 1,280 acres of Bureau of...
cowboystatedaily.com
State Gives $10 Million For New Hospital In Riverton
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming’s top elected officials on Wednesday approved a $10 million grant for a new hospital in Riverton. The State Loan and Investment Board, which consists of Wyoming’s governor, auditor, treasurer, secretary of state and superintendent of public instruction, met in Cheyenne to review applications for $85 million in available American Rescue Plan Act money marked for health care infrastructure in the state.
Wyoming Rancher Survives Stroke, Credits Wyoming Medical Center
"At 76 years old, Ron Titterington stays busy with his log hauling business and maintaining 40 acres on his ranch outside of Pavillion, Wyoming. Last month while working on his backhoe in his yard with his daughter, Shawna, things changed dramatically," read a press release from Banner Wyoming Medical Center.
cowboystatedaily.com
Inside The Blue Bubble: What Teton County Residents Think Of The Rest Of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There’s no question in the minds of many Jackson locals about how they are viewed around the rest of Wyoming. “It’s not that we don’t love the state, I know the state doesn’t love us,” said Mike Woods, a local bartender.
capcity.news
county17.com
Wyoming State Hospital staffing issues play into delay of 2019 Riverton double homicide suspect evaluation
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Lander, Wyo. — Brandon Monroe, the fourth party involved in the January 4th, 2019 murders of Jocelyn Watt and Rudy Perez, will most likely be admitted to the Wyoming State Hospital mid January, and possibly as late as April.
capcity.news
I grew up in Jackson, Wyoming. Here are the 10 biggest mistakes I see tourists make when they visit the popular town.
Many visitors to the Tetons and Yellowstone set up base in Jackson and get too close to wildlife, forget to pack layers, and only go to tourist traps.
pinedaleroundup.com
Sheriff's report Nov. 7 - Nov. 13
The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office reported 155 calls from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, including a death, three suicidal people, at least 11 crashes, 13 citizen assists, six checks non people’s welfare, four animal problems, seven livestock problems, five medical emergencies, 16 vehicle identification number inspections and 32 urinalyses.
oilcity.news
Big Horn County authorities seek woman on felony animal cruelty charges
CASPER, Wyo. — The Greybull Police Department says it is seeking a woman on a felony arrest warrant for 25 counts of cruelty to animals, according to a release on Tuesday. The warrant for Carol Rea Kaiser, 55, was issued out of Big Horn County, the release said. Anyone...
