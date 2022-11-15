Read full article on original website
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater Country
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 11/18/2022 –...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for November 19, 2022
Today – Patchy fog before 7 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -15. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as zero. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
2 Dead in Same Day Crashes Within 9-Mile Stretch of I-80 in Wyoming
Two people are dead following separate crashes on Interstate 80 in Sweetwater County last Thursday, Nov. 10, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The first crash happened around 9:55 a.m. near mile marker 189.7, about 24 miles west of Rawlins. The patrol says 68-year-old Texas resident Gregory Garcia was headed...
Apply for the Salvation Army’s 2022 Angel Tree Program© today
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Family Resource Center’s Facbook Page has announced that they are taking applications now through December 9, 2022, for the Salvation Army’s 2022 Angel Tree Program©. You can pick up an application between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday at the Salvation Army – Sweetwater Extention Unit, SFRC Office, located at 649 N. Front Street, Suite A, Rock Springs, Wyoming. For any questions, please call (307) 362-6549 ext. 3.
Crowheart Energy donates over 8,200 lbs of food for the holidays
WAMSUTTER, WYOMING — Crowheart Energy (Wamsutter Field) participated in a Food Drive for the Thanksgiving Holiday to help give back to the community. They were able to deliver more than 8,200 lbs of food, around 4 tons, to the Sweetwater Food Bank today. Part of their donation was a room full of food from Crowheart Energy workers and any money donations were used for shopping at Smith’s Groceries in Rock Springs.
Actors’ Mission to hold auditions tonight and Friday night
November 17, 2022 — The Actors’ Mission will be holding open auditions for their next production tonight and Friday. The next presentation is titled “Silent Sky.” The play will feature the story of Henrietta Swan Leavitt, a pioneering woman in science. The play performances will take place in January.
American Legion Auxiliary to invite you to their annual Thanksgiving Dinner
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The American Legion Auxiliary would like to invite the community to their annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the Archy Hay American Legion Post 24 on November 24, 2022. Dinner will be served from noon until 4 p.m. at 543 Broadway (known as Gunyan hall), Rock Springs, Wyoming.
