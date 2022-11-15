ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Lincoln headteacher banned indefinitely from teaching

A headteacher who came to school "smelling of alcohol" and made inappropriate comments to staff and pupils has been banned from teaching. Jeremy Tucker, 64, was suspended from the Acorn School in Lincoln in 2018 after concerns were raised he "was under the influence of alcohol". A hearing by the...
The Independent

Kevin Sinfield urinates during charity ultramarathon live on BBC Breakfast

BBC Breakfast presenters were left in hysterics after showing footage of rugby player Kevin Sinfield urinating on a wall as he ran an ultramarathon on Saturday, 19 November.The former Leeds Rhinos player undertook a challenge of completing seven ultramarathons in seven days to raise money for motor neurone disease (MND) charities.Sinfield previously completed charity ultramarathons in 2020 and 2021, inspired by his ex-teammate Rob Burrow.Footage shows Sinfield urinating while running, as the BBC Breakfast presenters laugh.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Runner casually completes ‘mountain marathon’ before clocking on for shift at cocktail barTeenage boy delivers Dragon's Den-style speech to pitch Christmas list to parentsDeaf five-year-old boy reacts to seeing TV character wearing cochlear implant
BBC

North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel

The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
BBC

Aberdare: Assault-accused teacher had no autism experience, court told

A teacher accused of taking a severely autistic boy's ear defenders away has told a court he frequently went without them at school. Laura Murphy, from Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf said she had seen other staff members remove the boy's ear defenders. Ms Murphy, 33, and teaching assistant Mandy Hodges,...
BBC

Zara Aleena murder: Jordan McSweeney admits kicking law graduate to death

A sexual predator described as a "danger to any woman" has pleaded guilty to the murder of Zara Aleena. Jordan McSweeney, 29, also admitted sexually assaulting the law graduate as she walked home from a night out in east London last summer. Ms Aleena, 35, died from multiple injuries after...
BBC

Birmingham police find dog dragged by mobility scooter

A dog seen on social media video being dragged behind a woman's mobility scooter is now in the RSPCA's care. The footage, believed to have been recorded in the Erdington area of Birmingham, shows the animal being pulled by a lead attached to the scooter's rear. It also shows the...
The Independent

King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire

The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
BBC

Lucy Letby: Baby developed strange purple patches, trial hears

A baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby collapsed "in front of our faces" after developing "strange" purple patches, a doctor has told her trial. Ms Letby is accused of injecting air into the bloodstream of the baby, referred to as Child E, at Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC

Three charged after boy attacked in Warwick

Three youths have been charged over an attack that left a teenager with life-changing injuries to his face. Police said he was attacked in a field at the back of St Michael's Hospital in Warwick on 15 October. Two boys, aged 15 and 16, will appear before Warwick Crown Court...
BBC

Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire

A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
BBC

Skipton: Plans to build on school field recommended for approval

Plans to build on playing fields as part of a school expansion have been recommended for approval, despite being criticised by Sport England. The proposals for Greatwood Community Primary School in Skipton include new classrooms, a car park extension and a playground. Sport England said this would result in the...
BBC

Robber jailed for attacking schoolgirl, 13, over mobile phone

A robber who attacked a 13-year-old schoolgirl after she refused to hand over her mobile phone has been jailed. James Valentine, 21, approached the teenager while she was sitting on swings in Queen's Bower Recreation Ground in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, on 20 January. When she refused to give him the phone,...
BBC

Anger after man, 85, attacked by fellow care home resident

An 85-year-old man was left badly injured after being subjected to a brutal 50-minute assault by a fellow care home resident. James Hand's family said a radio was smashed over his head and his fingers were nearly bitten to the bone during the attack. It happened at Meadows Court in...
BBC

Gwent Police: New messages reveal more misconduct allegations

The Welsh secretary has said he is "appalled" following fresh allegations of misconduct within a police force. Conservative MP David TC Davies, said the activities reported by the Sunday Times, if proved, are "unacceptable". The report revealed new findings of misogyny, racism, homophobia and corruption within Gwent Police, including among...
BBC

Pupils going without hot school meals near Bristol amid staff shortage

Pupils at seven schools are going without hot lunches due to a catering staff recruitment crisis. The schools near Bristol are only able to provide cold food, such as sandwiches, because of 23 vacancies. South Gloucestershire Council said pupils were still getting the nutrition they needed and hot meals would...
BBC

Natalie Pearman: Family pictures released on 1992 murder anniversary

The younger sister of a teenager murdered 30 years ago has released never-before-seen pictures of her sibling in a bid for new information. Natalie Pearman, 16, was found dead in a lay-by at Ringland, near Norwich, on 20 November 1992. Her killer has never been found. He sister Georgina, 35,...
BBC

Nick Fisher: Body found in hunt for missing BAFTA winner

Police searching for writer and broadcaster Nick Fisher have found a body. The 63-year-old BAFTA-winning TV scriptwriter went missing with his dog in Dorset on Tuesday afternoon. TV presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall previously said Mr Fisher was a "dearest friend" and joined the calls for help in finding him. Police said...

