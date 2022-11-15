Read full article on original website
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: November 17 – November 18, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Local Job Openings in Sweetwater Country
Whether you are looking for a job or need to hire, we can help. Watch for our job openings for local businesses in Sweetwater County. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has Multiple Job Openings. If interested, please visit their website at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Careers page. 11/18/2022 –...
Crowheart Energy donates over 8,200 lbs of food for the holidays
WAMSUTTER, WYOMING — Crowheart Energy (Wamsutter Field) participated in a Food Drive for the Thanksgiving Holiday to help give back to the community. They were able to deliver more than 8,200 lbs of food, around 4 tons, to the Sweetwater Food Bank today. Part of their donation was a room full of food from Crowheart Energy workers and any money donations were used for shopping at Smith’s Groceries in Rock Springs.
Local Pet Adoption Clinic happening Saturday
November 18, 2022 — Rock Springs Animal Control will be having an adoption event tomorrow (Saturday) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the location at 850 Center Street. According to the Rock Springs Animal Control Facebook page, they currently have around ten dogs, 30 cats, and ten kittens ready for adoption.
Actors’ Mission to hold auditions tonight and Friday night
November 17, 2022 — The Actors’ Mission will be holding open auditions for their next production tonight and Friday. The next presentation is titled “Silent Sky.” The play will feature the story of Henrietta Swan Leavitt, a pioneering woman in science. The play performances will take place in January.
Apply for the Salvation Army’s 2022 Angel Tree Program© today
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Family Resource Center’s Facbook Page has announced that they are taking applications now through December 9, 2022, for the Salvation Army’s 2022 Angel Tree Program©. You can pick up an application between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday at the Salvation Army – Sweetwater Extention Unit, SFRC Office, located at 649 N. Front Street, Suite A, Rock Springs, Wyoming. For any questions, please call (307) 362-6549 ext. 3.
