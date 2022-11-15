ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC

Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
Oh deer! Deer visits Food Lion store in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters on Friday morning helped escort a lost shopper out of a Food Lion grocery store. The city of Raleigh tweeted a picture of a deer inside the store along with two firefighters. “Was she there to pick up some fawn-dant to ice a cake?...
Trailblazers bring Black books to Durham

DURHAM – For nearly two decades, Paul Scott has sat on the corner of Morehead and Moreland avenues in Durham’s West End every Sunday afternoon giving away books about Black history and culture. Scott said there’s been a drought of Black books in Durham ever since the Stanford...
Next stop: Bahamas, inaugural RDU flight takes off

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It doesn’t take a lot of convincing to get people on a flight to the Bahamas. “We always start out with sun, sand and see but I think what’s tantamount above all of that is a culture the friendliness,” Bahamasair Deputy Managing Director, Prince Storr, tells CBS 17.
This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
