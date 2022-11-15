Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
NCCU athletes sign NIL dealsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North CarolinaDianaRougemont, NC
Cary Town Council to Vote on Creating a Social District in New Downtown Cary Park on December 15thJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC
Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
The 2022 ABC11 Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh canceled
The final preparations are complete. Sit back, relax and enjoy this year's Raleigh Christmas Parade.
NCCU coach LeVelle Moton behind Raleigh affordable housing project
Raleigh Raised Development, co-owned by North Carolina Central head basketball coach LeVelle Moton, will bring mixed-income housing to Heritage Park.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest North Carolina location in Raleigh.
Oh deer! Deer visits Food Lion store in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh firefighters on Friday morning helped escort a lost shopper out of a Food Lion grocery store. The city of Raleigh tweeted a picture of a deer inside the store along with two firefighters. “Was she there to pick up some fawn-dant to ice a cake?...
Witnesses post photos, videos of Raleigh Christmas Parade incident where 1 died
Raleigh Police say a young girl was hit by a truck towing a float.
‘More than just a house’: In her own words, a single mom talks about facing eviction
“I tried to find something similar, and it’s just like double the price, so there’s just no way I can survive or stay in Durham or any of that.”
gotodestinations.com
8 Slammin’ Breakfast Spots in Raleigh, North Carolina – (With Photos)
You’re hungry. You are just not in the mood for the same ol’ same ol’ in your kitchen. Believe us, we get it. Sounds like it’s a GREAT time to hit up any of these fantastic breakfast spots in Raleigh and see what you’ve been missing all this time! Bon appetit, breakfast ranger!
'An amazing woman:' Sylvia Wiggins prepares to be grand marshal of Raleigh Christmas Parade
The 2022 grand marshal of the ABC11 Leithcars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade is Sylvia Wiggins whose been serving and giving back to the city for nearly 50 years.
Clyde Cooper's Barbeque starts selling 'pink meat' merchandise after woman called 911 on restaurant
RALEIGH, N.C. — Clyde Cooper's Barbeque in Raleigh became the center of a viral moment when a customer called 911 because of "pink meat." Now, the restaurant is selling pink meat-themed merchandise. Owner Debbie Holt said it includes cups, stickers and hoodies. "We are really excited," Holt said. "We're...
Why is Raleigh’s Christmas parade always held before Thanksgiving? Here’s the answer.
The parade, held Nov. 19 in downtown Raleigh, is the largest between Washington, D.C. and Atlanta. (Both of those cities hold their parades in December.)
WRAL
Car brings down power lines, closing section of Chapel Hill Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A section of Chapel Hill Road near Hillsborough Street was closed Friday after a car crashed into a power pole overnight, bringing down power lines. Delays could be present for the morning commute as crews work to repair the power pole. There were no major traffic...
cbs17
Shaw University to announce ‘next steps’ in SC bus search despite explanation and body-cam video release
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite South Carolina officials recently releasing body-cam video of a Shaw University bus traffic stop in early October, the university said it plans Monday to release “next steps” it plans to take in the matter. The bus chartered by Shaw had no markings...
Girl dies after being hit by pickup towing float during Christmas parade in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — A girl died after she was struck by a pickup truck towing a float during a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Raleigh Police Department, the accident occurred at about 10:14 a.m. in Raleigh, WTVD reported. Police said that...
triangletribune.com
Trailblazers bring Black books to Durham
DURHAM – For nearly two decades, Paul Scott has sat on the corner of Morehead and Moreland avenues in Durham’s West End every Sunday afternoon giving away books about Black history and culture. Scott said there’s been a drought of Black books in Durham ever since the Stanford...
Public company to relocate headquarters from Kansas to Raleigh area
The drone manufacturer AgEagle has multiplied its workforce in recent years.
North Raleigh community uses social media to help man fallen on hard times
Silvia Gambardella saw a man and his dog living behind a grocery store over the weekend and felt like she had to do something.
cbs17
Next stop: Bahamas, inaugural RDU flight takes off
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It doesn’t take a lot of convincing to get people on a flight to the Bahamas. “We always start out with sun, sand and see but I think what’s tantamount above all of that is a culture the friendliness,” Bahamasair Deputy Managing Director, Prince Storr, tells CBS 17.
cbs17
This major downtown Raleigh street will close for 3 months
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A major street in downtown Raleigh will close down for several months because of aging infrastructure. The city says a full closure of Person Street is needed to repair water and sewer lines along South Person Street. The closure is planned from Hoke Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
‘Imma get him I promise.’ Ex-NC State football player charged with threatening Doeren
Court records describe the former NCSU defender sending harassing and threatening text messages and showing up at Coach Dave Doeren’s office.
Comments / 7