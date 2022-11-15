ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Eagles’ additions of Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph help the defense

The Eagles front office and coaching staff must have had a sense that something was not right with their run defense, seeing their last two opponents, the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders, average 160 rushing yards, keeping the Eagles defense on the field for extended periods of time. Based on the recent signings the team has made over the last two days, they hope they have addressed the issue.
Yankees steal Pirates’ hard-throwing righty — again

The Yankees nabbed yet another hard-throwing Pirates right-hander. The team claimed Junior Fernandez — and his sinker that averaged 98.7 mph last year — off waivers on Friday. Want to bet on MLB?. Fernandez, 25, had a 2.41 ERA in 16 games between the Cardinals (13) and the...
Football: Complete state semifinal previews with breakdowns of every game

We’ve reached what the Garden State high school football community has long waited for. Instead of having a bowl game label, these North 1/North 2 and Central/South games will serve as the semifinals for N.J.’s first true public school state championship. We took an in-depth look at the...
Yankees star gets timetable for injury recovery

NEW YORK — The Yankees hope to know whether star infielder DJ LeMahieu will need surgery in six weeks. That’s when doctors will check in on LeMahieu, who is rehabbing ligament damage to his right second toe. The injury held him out of the playoffs and let to his second-half downturn.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $200 on World Cup moneylines

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The 2022 World Cup kicks off on November 20 and a DraftKings promo code can offer bettors over $1,250 in bonuses including a...
The key players who can help the Jets finally beat the Patriots

The stakes are clear for the New York Jets (6-3) on Sunday when they travel to Gillette Stadium on Sunday to face the New England Patriots (5-4). This is the most important game of the season, not just because of what it means in the standings — the Jets would be alone in first place in the AFC East with a win — but for what it means to their psyche.
Jets re-sign free-agent offensive lineman, report says

The New York Jets are getting a house call from an old friend. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The Doctor is in: The #Jets are signing FA OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif after his workout on Monday, source said. Duvernay-Tardif finished a portion of his medical residency in Canada recently, liked his time with NYJ in 2021 and now is back.”
