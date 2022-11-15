Read full article on original website
Why Ndamukong Suh signed with Eagles over mom’s objection
PHILADELPHIA – Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh got off a flight at Philadelphia International Airport at 11 p.m. Thursday, looking forward to playing for the fifth team in his career. Being a free agent, Suh still had the itch to play this season but wanted to wait for the right opportunity.
Eagles might sign former All-Pro defensive tackle, report says
More help could be on the way for the Philadelphia Eagles. FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reports “Linval Joseph isn’t the only DT the @Eagles talked to this week, they are also have been in talks with Ndamukong Suh this week about potentially signing in Philly.”. On...
How a meeting ex-Eagles’ o-line coach set up with Colts’ Jeff Saturday helped Jason Kelce’s career
PHILADELPHIA – Jeff Saturday sat at his house, relaxing during the offseason, having just completed another season as the Colts center, when he received a phone call from his former offensive line coach Howard Mudd. Mudd, who was serving in the same capacity with the Eagles, had reached out...
Giants injury report: Evan Neal update not promising; Shane Lemieux could replace Joshua Ezeudu
Giants right tackle Evan Neal, who is returning from a knee injury, is unlikely to play Sunday against the Lions. That was the word Thursday from coach Brian Daboll, who spoke to reporters before practice. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And based on what Daboll said, the...
How Eagles’ additions of Ndamukong Suh, Linval Joseph help the defense
The Eagles front office and coaching staff must have had a sense that something was not right with their run defense, seeing their last two opponents, the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders, average 160 rushing yards, keeping the Eagles defense on the field for extended periods of time. Based on the recent signings the team has made over the last two days, they hope they have addressed the issue.
Yankees steal Pirates’ hard-throwing righty — again
The Yankees nabbed yet another hard-throwing Pirates right-hander. The team claimed Junior Fernandez — and his sinker that averaged 98.7 mph last year — off waivers on Friday. Want to bet on MLB?. Fernandez, 25, had a 2.41 ERA in 16 games between the Cardinals (13) and the...
Football: Complete state semifinal previews with breakdowns of every game
We’ve reached what the Garden State high school football community has long waited for. Instead of having a bowl game label, these North 1/North 2 and Central/South games will serve as the semifinals for N.J.’s first true public school state championship. We took an in-depth look at the...
Yankees star gets timetable for injury recovery
NEW YORK — The Yankees hope to know whether star infielder DJ LeMahieu will need surgery in six weeks. That’s when doctors will check in on LeMahieu, who is rehabbing ligament damage to his right second toe. The injury held him out of the playoffs and let to his second-half downturn.
Eagles vs. Colts player props: Jalen Hurts props lead the way in Week 11
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Philadelphia (8-1) looks to get past its first loss of the season against Indianapolis (4-5), and we are eyeing up a few Colts...
What channel is Washington Commanders game today vs. Texans? (11/20/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Washington Commanders, led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, meet the Houston Texans, led by quarterback Davis Mills, in an NFL Week 11 football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2022) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch...
What channel is Los Angeles Rams game today vs. Saints? (11/20/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Los Angeles Rams, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, meet the New Orleans Saints, led by quarterback Andy Dalton, in an NFL Week 11 NFC football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2022) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
Ticket prices for Devils’ next 2 home games amid historic winning streak: How to get tickets to watch Oilers, Maple Leafs this week
The Devils’ 12-game win streak is their second longest in franchise history. After their 5-1 win over the Senators on Saturday, New Jersey has the chance to tie – and possibly break – their franchise win streak record at home this week. BUY DEVILS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID...
What channel is Dallas Cowboys game today vs. Vikings? (11/20/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, meet the Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, in an NFL Week 11 NFC football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2022) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans...
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, win $200 on World Cup moneylines
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The 2022 World Cup kicks off on November 20 and a DraftKings promo code can offer bettors over $1,250 in bonuses including a...
What channel is Indianapolis Colts game today vs. Eagles? (11/20/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Philadelphia Eagles, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, meet the Indianapolis Colts, led by quarterback Matt Ryan, in an NFL Week 11 football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2022) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
What channel is Denver Broncos game today vs. Raiders? (11/20/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Las Vegas Raiders, led by quarterback Derek Carr, meet the Denver Broncos, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, in an NFL Week 11 AFC West football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2022) at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
What channel is Baltimore Ravens game today vs. Panthers? (11/20/2022) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Carolina Panthers, led by quarterback Baker Mayfield, meet the Baltimore Ravens, led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, in an NFL Week 11 football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2022) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
What channel is Detroit Lions game today vs. Giants? (11/20/22) FREE LIVE STREAM, Time, TV, Odds, Picks, LIVE UPDATES for NFL Week 11
The Detroit Lions, led by quarterback Jared Goff, meet the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in an NFL Week 11 NFC football game on Sunday, November 20, 2022 (11/20/2022) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV...
The key players who can help the Jets finally beat the Patriots
The stakes are clear for the New York Jets (6-3) on Sunday when they travel to Gillette Stadium on Sunday to face the New England Patriots (5-4). This is the most important game of the season, not just because of what it means in the standings — the Jets would be alone in first place in the AFC East with a win — but for what it means to their psyche.
Jets re-sign free-agent offensive lineman, report says
The New York Jets are getting a house call from an old friend. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The Doctor is in: The #Jets are signing FA OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif after his workout on Monday, source said. Duvernay-Tardif finished a portion of his medical residency in Canada recently, liked his time with NYJ in 2021 and now is back.”
